Spotlight: Deluvia Offers a Unique Twist on Skincare and Cosmetics

The beauty industry is full of a huge variety of skincare and makeup products. However, certain people need to use special ingredients or blends to achieve their desired results. That’s where Deluvia Skincare and Cosmetics comes in. The company uses ingredients sourced from nature to achieve real results. Learn more about the company in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers skincare and cosmetic products made with quality ingredients.

Founder Alicia Webb told Small Business Trends, “We sell a complete line of skincare products enriched with beneficial ingredients such as essential minerals from the Dead Sea, Aloe Vera, Manuka Honey, botanicals, and plant extract.”

The company also provides “a loose mineral makeup line that was made from nature, as well as excellent coverage while feeling light and gentle. The line was called ‘Demure’ from the original word, meaning unassuming, natural-looking makeup.”

Business Niche

A mix of quality, affordability, and excellent service.

Webb says, “Throughout Deluvia’s 20+ year existence, the brand has continued to diligently scour the globe for clean, premium ingredients to integrate into our products—ingredients that genuinely deliver results—all offered at down-to-earth prices. We are a family-owned business, established over 20 years ago, and continue to offer excellent customer service (we still answer our phones with a human)!”

How the Business Got Started

Due to a personal struggle.

Webb spent years searching for solutions for her psoriasis. After years of struggling to find a solution, she came across ingredients that actually worked. Then, she decided to share them with the world.

She adds, “Traditional treatments and steroid creams gave short-term relief but resulted in flare-ups. After much research, this led to the Dead Sea and the rich mineral deposits found there.”

Biggest Win

Receiving positive feedback from customers.

Webb says, “When we started to get a sincere outpouring of positive feedback from our customers in letters and emails about how much our products have helped them. These continue to keep us motivated to drive the brand forward and be excited to come to work!”

Biggest Risk

Investing in a new business.

Webb explains, “We started the business from absolutely nothing. We used every credit card we could get and scraped together the money we needed to buy the skincare raw materials we needed and then we traveled across the country selling at every show and event we could get booked at.

“Unlike many other companies that start with investment or seed money, we had to go out on a limb because we felt it was the right thing for us to do. There was a lot of sweat and tears back then because we made a blind leap. We were majorly in debt and could have lost everything, including our home.”

Biggest Challenge

Facing economic uncertainty.

Webb adds, “The economic crash in 2008 was a very rough time for us. We rose above it by hiring over 100 reps and training them to do in-store demonstrations of our products across the U.S.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Spreading the word.

Webb adds, “It would all go towards promotion to make the product line more known, to get more people to try our products for themselves.”

Team Tradition

Rewarding the team based on metrics.

Webb says, “We run the business on statistics and we play games and plan trips when certain goals are met. Each week if statistics are uptrending the staff are treated to lunch.”

*****