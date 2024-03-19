100 Email Marketing Statistics Every Business Should Know

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Email marketing is a powerful tool for businesses, allowing direct communication with customers and prospects. Understanding the impact of email campaigns is essential for shaping effective strategies. In this comprehensive article, we’ll explore 100 email marketing statistics that every business should be aware of.

Understanding the Power of Email Marketing: An Overview

1. In 2023, there were 4 billion daily email users, and this number is expected to rise to 4.6 billion by 2025.

2. 37% of brands are increasing their email budget.

3. A majority of marketers using email leverage mobile-friendly emails as part of their marketing strategy.

4. Welcome emails have a 91.43% open rate.

5. The most effective triggered email types for e-commerce brands are cart abandonment emails and welcome emails.

6. Welcome email read rates are 42% higher than the average email.

7. 84% of B2C welcome emails successfully reach inboxes worldwide and have a 23% read rate.

8. Segmented emails drive 30% more opens and 50% more clickthroughs than unsegmented ones.

9. Most marketers send 2-3 emails per day. 12% send a weekly email.

10. 77% of marketers have seen an increase in email engagement over the last 12 months.

Why Email Marketing Statistics Matter

Email marketing statistics are crucial for businesses as they help benchmark performance against industry standards, understand audience behavior, evaluate effectiveness, inform future strategies, and calculate ROI. By tracking metrics like conversion rate and average order value, businesses can tailor content to better engage their audience and meet their preferences. Trends in email marketing statistics can also inform investments in automation or personalization. Overall, email marketing statistics are essential for effective decision-making and marketing success.

11. The global market for email marketing software was worth $7.5 billion in 2020. By 2027, it is estimated to reach $17.9 billion.

12. More than half the world’s population (over 4.2 billion people) were active email users globally in 2022. By the end of 2026, that figure is projected to go over 4.7 billion.

13. 55 percent of consumers say email is their preferred digital channel for business communication.

14. Brands made $36 for every U.S. dollar they spent on email marketing.

15. Email marketing delivers an average ROI of $32 for every $1 spent.

16. Delivery rates have grown over the last three years, averaging 98.2% overall.

17. 90% of consumers find custom content useful.

18. Emails with personalized subject lines are 26% more likely to be opened.

19. 74% of marketers say targeted personalization increases customer engagement.

20. Personalized email messages improve click-through rates by an average of 14% and conversions by 10%.

21. Personalized emails have been shown to deliver 6x higher transactional rates than non-personalized emails.

22. Relevant emails drive 18x more revenue than broadcast emails.

23. Personalized email marketing generates a median ROI of 122%.

General Email Marketing Stats

24. US marketers use a diverse mix of media channels to reach consumers. Although social and TV (38%) combined make up the bulk of marketers’ advertising budgets, digital (14%) and email (12%) account for a sizable portion of annual spending.

25. Email is essential for both B2B and B2C marketers. It’s highly reliable, easily controllable, and can be delivered to anyone with an email address. Between April 2022 and April 2023, 62% of US B2B and B2C marketers increased their email marketing budget.

26. Email marketing revenue is estimated to have reached almost $11 billion by the end of 2023.

27. More than 347 billion emails are sent and received each day globally.

28. 64% of small businesses use email marketing to reach customers.

29. 38% of brands are increasing their email budget, while only 10% are making cuts.

30. 74% of consumers expect a welcome email as soon as they subscribe.

31. New leads are most engaged within 48 hours of subscribing.

Key Statistics on Email Marketing Strategy

The most effective strategies for email marketing campaigns are:

32. Subscriber segmentation (78%)

33. Message personalization (72%)

34. Email automation campaigns (71%)

Multimedia Elements in Emails:

35. Emails with multimedia elements (images and/or videos) have the highest performance.

Best Time to Send Emails:

36. The best time to send a marketing email is 9:00 AM – 12 PM EST, followed by 12:01 PM – 3 PM EST.

37. The worst time is 1 AM – 3 AM EST.

Email Frequency:

38. 22% of marketers (or the companies they work for) send marketing emails 2-3 times per day, and 21% send daily emails.

39. 12% send a weekly email.

The Role of Strategy in Successful Email Marketing

Email marketing statistics are crucial for businesses to benchmark performance, understand audience behavior, evaluate effectiveness, inform future strategies, and calculate ROI. They help in segmentation, personalization, automation, testing and optimization, consistent content, clear call-to-actions, responsive design, and regular analysis within your email marketing services. A well-planned strategy involves segmentation, personalized content, automation, clear call-to-actions, responsive design, and regular data-driven decision-making. This leads to more effective campaigns, improved engagement, and higher ROI. Regularly reviewing and adjusting email marketing metrics can provide valuable insights for continuous improvement.

Analyzing Marketing Email Stats

40. 34 percent of consumers are more likely to purchase from email marketing, and 21 percent of emails are typically opened within the first hour.

41. The average open rate for a welcome email is 82%1.

Understanding Email Open Rates

42. The open rate varies by industry. For example, the open rate for the Real Estate industry is 41.6%, for Finance it’s 41.4%, and for Health and Fitness it’s 41.2%.

43. Out of the received emails, consumers are more likely to buy from emails that include a coupon or discount (67 percent), check-in with consumers (33 percent), and business updates (28 percent).

44. The overall average open rate for email marketing is 22.86%.

The Significance of Click-Through Rates

45. The average CTR is 3.71%.

46. The average click-to-open rate is 16.23%.

47. Unsubscribe rates, on average, are 0.21%.

48. The average open rate for 200 million emails sent among Constant Contact customers was 34.51 percent, the average click rate among all deliveries was 1.33 percent, and the average bounce rate was 10.28 percent.

49. E-mail marketing acceptance varies according to the age of consumers – ten percent of U.S. millennials and another 36 percent of U.S. Gen Zs were very unlikely to do the same in 2022, leaving marketers with a smaller window to engage readers and initiate their desired reaction.

50. Welcome emails have on average 4x the open rate and 5x the click-through rate of a standard email marketing campaign.

51. Welcome emails have a 26.9% click-through rate.

Conversions: The Ultimate Goal

52. Email is the first check of the day for 58% of users.

53. 5 hours a day are spent checking email (work+personal).

Email Marketing ROI Statistics: Evaluating the Success of Your Campaigns

54. Email marketing’s average return on investment (ROI) is impressive, with around half of marketing professionals reporting a two times improvement rate in their email marketing campaigns

55. Large organizations with 500 or more employees tend to have the highest email ROI – $41, followed by $35 ROI among companies with less than 100 employees, while mid-sized companies reported the lowest email ROI of $29.

57. The retail, e-commerce, and consumer goods and services industry, reported a higher ROI of $45 vs. $36 across the software and technology sector.

58. QA, A/B, and spam testing your emails leads to higher ROI. Enjoy up to a 28% higher return when you put testing to work for your email program.

59. Welcome emails can create a 196% lift in unique click rate.

60. Welcome emails with offers can boost revenue by 30% per email, compared to welcome emails without offers.

61. Welcome emails on average generate up to 320% more revenue per email than other promotional emails.

62. Welcome emails see more than 3x the transactions and revenue per email over regular promotional emails.

Email Marketing Statistics: Insights from Different Industries

63. 59% of Millennials primarily use their smartphone to check email, while 67% of Generation Z scans their inbox on mobile.

64. 40% of consumers say they have at least 50 unread emails in their inbox.

65. 64% of small businesses use email marketing to reach customers.

66. The most effective strategies for email marketing campaigns are subscriber segmentation (78%), message personalization (72%), and email automation campaigns (71%).

67. Launching a mobile-responsive email design can increase unique mobile clicks by 15%.

68. 56% of marketers leverage mobile-friendly emails in their email marketing strategy.

69. Personalization is a top priority for 55% of marketers.

Mobile Email Marketing Statistics

71. The open rate varies by industry. For example, the open rate for the Real Estate industry is 41.6%, for Finance it’s 41.4%, and for Health and Fitness, it’s 41.2%.

72. Around 75.9% of emails had 600 words or less, while 50.2% of emails had less than 300 words.

73. Emails with three images or less and about 20 lines of text have the highest click-through rates.

74. In 2023, email marketing market size was forecasted to reach $10.89 billion.

Email Marketing Software: The Power of Automation

75. Brands that regularly do A/B tests in their emails report the highest ROI of 42:1 vs. 23:1 among those who never A/B test their emails.

76. Roughly 69% of B2B content marketers distributed content via email newsletter (67% via email, other than newsletter)

77. Approximately 68% of B2B marketers use email marketing software, making it the 3rd most used technology (after analytics tools and social media publishing.

78. Substack (email newsletter platform) has over 2 million paid subscriptions.

79. Performance of email newsletters is followed by blog posts/short articles – at 13%; in-person events and case studies at 9%.

80. In Europe, North America, and APAC, email marketing is the most widely used technology for customer engagement – 77.6% ( compared to 62% produced by content management and 61% shown by social media).

81. 87% of B2B marketers use email channel for distributing content .

82. 31% of marketers use email newsletters as a top channel to nurture leads.

The B2B Email Marketing Landscape: Key Statistics and Trends

83. Email ranks among the leading marketing tactics with around 36% of B2B companies implementing it in 2022, more than paid social media (35%) or in-person trade shows

84. Forty-three percent of US B2B marketers believe email is the marketing channel that contributes most to achieving top-of-funnel goals.

85. 81% of B2B marketers say their most used form of content marketing is email newsletters.

86. 15.8% of all emails go missing or have been caught by popular spam filters.

87. B2B marketers say that new product and feature announcement marketing emails have the highest click-through rate.

88. Automation is primarily used in email marketing to send triggered emails, for drip or nurture campaigns, and for segmentation.

The Future of Email Marketing: Trends and Predictions

89. 95% of marketers who use generative AI for email creation rate it “effective”, with 54% rating it “very effective.”

90. 43% of marketers who use generative AI say that it’s most helpful for creating emails.

91. 38% of marketers who use AI use it to write emails.

92. 21% of Sales Professionals who use AI in their role say it’s most useful for writing messages to prospects. 32% say it’s most useful for re-purposing messages by adapting them to a different audience.

93. 63% of marketers use AI tools to do email marketing.

94. Marketers who use AI to personalize emails see a 41% increase in revenue and a 13.44% increase in CTR.

95. Senders who use AI have an average order value (AOV) of $145.08, compared to $138.00 for those who don’t use AI.

96. 58.3% of users think AI can improve email newsletters.

97. 28% of marketers use generative AI to write emails.

98. 41% of marketers say that AI helps them make more money from email campaigns.

99. AI has been shown to increase CTR by 13.44%.

100. 10% of email marketing teams use AI to write email copies.

Preparing for the Future: Adapting Your Email Marketing Strategy

Understanding future trends is crucial for businesses to adapt their email marketing strategies effectively. Here’s how:

Predicting Consumer Behavior: Future trends can provide insights into how consumer behavior might change. For example, if there’s a growing trend towards mobile usage, businesses might need to focus more on optimizing their emails for mobile devices.

Future trends can provide insights into how consumer behavior might change. For example, if there’s a growing trend towards mobile usage, businesses might need to focus more on optimizing their emails for mobile devices. Staying Ahead of the Competition: By keeping an eye on emerging trends, businesses can stay ahead of the competition. This could involve adopting new technologies or tactics before they become mainstream.

By keeping an eye on emerging trends, businesses can stay ahead of the competition. This could involve adopting new technologies or tactics before they become mainstream. Improving Personalization: Trends in data analysis and automation could lead to more advanced personalization capabilities. Understanding these trends can help businesses deliver more personalized and relevant emails.

Trends in data analysis and automation could lead to more advanced personalization capabilities. Understanding these trends can help businesses deliver more personalized and relevant emails. Optimizing Send Times: As consumer habits change, so too do the optimal times to send emails. Businesses that understand these trends can better time their emails to increase open rates.

As consumer habits change, so too do the optimal times to send emails. Businesses that understand these trends can better time their emails to increase open rates. Leveraging New Technologies: Future trends often involve new technologies. For example, the rise of artificial intelligence could lead to more sophisticated email marketing automation tools.

Future trends often involve new technologies. For example, the rise of artificial intelligence could lead to more sophisticated email marketing automation tools. Adapting to Regulatory Changes: Trends in regulation, such as data privacy laws, can have a big impact on email marketing. Businesses need to be aware of these trends to ensure their email marketing practices remain compliant.

In conclusion, understanding future trends is key to adapting and improving email marketing strategies. It allows businesses to anticipate changes, make informed decisions, and stay competitive in the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape.

Aspect Predicting Consumer Behavior Staying Ahead of the Competition Improving Personalization Optimizing Send Times Leveraging New Technologies Adapting to Regulatory Changes Focus Area Consumer habits and preferences Market positioning and competitive edge Email content relevance Email delivery timing Email marketing tools and platforms Compliance with laws and regulations Objective Anticipate shifts in consumer engagement Gain a competitive advantage by adopting emerging trends early Enhance the relevance and engagement of emails Maximize email open and engagement rates Enhance efficiency and effectiveness of email campaigns Ensure email marketing practices are legally compliant Key Actions Monitor trends in consumer technology use and preferences Research and implement emerging email marketing technologies and tactics Utilize data analysis and automation for targeted content Analyze consumer behavior to identify optimal send times Integrate AI and other technological advancements into email marketing strategies Stay updated on and adapt to changes in data protection and privacy laws Examples Optimizing emails for mobile devices due to increased mobile usage Being the first to use new email interactivity features Using customer behavior data to personalize email content Sending emails when analytics indicate recipients are most likely to engage Implementing AI-driven automation for personalized content creation Updating data collection and processing practices in response to GDPR Benefits Enhanced engagement by meeting consumers where they are most active Differentiation from competitors through innovative practices Increased open rates and customer satisfaction through relevant content Improved open and conversion rates by reaching consumers at the right time Greater efficiency in campaign management and personalized communication Avoidance of legal penalties and maintenance of customer trust Challenges Requires continuous market research and consumer analysis Demands constant vigilance and willingness to experiment with new approaches Needs access to and proper analysis of detailed consumer data Must adapt to changing consumer routines and preferences Requires investment in new technologies and training Necessitates regular review of marketing practices and legal requirements

FAQs: Email Marketing Statistics

What is the success rate of marketing emails?

The success rate of marketing emails can be gauged by metrics like open rates and click-through rates (CTR). Welcome emails, for instance, have an exceptionally high open rate of around 91.43%.

What is the average ROI on email marketing?

Email marketing offers an impressive average ROI of $42 for every $1 spent, showcasing its efficiency and effectiveness as a marketing tool.

What percentage of marketers use email campaigns?

A significant majority of marketers leverage email campaigns as part of their digital marketing strategy. Specific percentages can vary by industry, but overall, email marketing is a widely adopted practice.

What are the most important stats for email marketers?

Key stats for email marketers include open rates, CTR, unsubscribe rates, conversion rates, and ROI. These metrics help in evaluating the effectiveness of email marketing campaigns.

What is the 80/20 rule in email marketing?

In email marketing, the 80/20 rule suggests that 80% of your sales come from 20% of your subscribers. This underscores the importance of focusing on and nurturing your most engaged subscribers.

Why are email marketing stats crucial for my business?

Email marketing stats are crucial for benchmarking performance, understanding audience behavior, and informing strategic decisions. They help optimize campaigns for better engagement and conversion rates.

How can I calculate my email marketing revenue?

To calculate email marketing revenue, multiply the total number of conversions from your emails by the average order value, then subtract the cost of the campaign to find the net revenue.

What key performance indicators should I monitor in email marketing?

Important KPIs include open rate, click-to-open rate, unsubscribe rate, conversion rate, bounce rate, and overall ROI. These indicators provide insights into campaign performance and areas for improvement.

Do personalized email messages improve email engagement?

Yes, personalized email messages significantly improve engagement. Personalized subject lines alone can increase open rates by 22%, and personalized messages can boost click-through rates and conversions.

What are the future trends in email marketing?

Future trends include increased personalization, the use of AI for content creation and optimization, greater emphasis on mobile optimization, and the integration of email marketing with other digital channels for a cohesive strategy.