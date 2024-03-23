Leverage AI for Your Marketing at Strategic Marketing West 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now or will become part of every business workflow; this includes Marketing. Strategic Marketing West 2024 will highlight AI and its use in marketing to give you a heads-up on how you can use it.

Optimizing your marketing with AI involves leveraging machine learning and data analytics to enhance customer engagement and campaign efficiency.

AI tools can analyze consumer behavior and predict trends, enabling personalized marketing strategies that resonate with individual preferences. By automating routine tasks, AI frees up marketers to focus on creative and strategic initiatives.

Integrating AI into your marketing efforts can significantly improve targeting, content relevance, and ROI, ensuring your brand stays ahead in the competitive digital landscape.

May 08, 2024, Universal City, California

With a 16-year legacy, Reuters Events: Strategic Marketing West 2024 unites 250+ senior marketing leaders to master data-driven creativity: effectively manage data to capture customer insight, evolve culture alongside consumer trends, and harness cutting-edge technology to its fullest potential.

