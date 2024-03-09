Capitalize on the AI Disruption at Strategic Marketing West 2024

Strategic Marketing West 2024 is a conference designed for marketing executives, emphasizing the AI revolution taking place across all industries. It’s scheduled for May 8th and 9th, 2024, in Los Angeles, California, and is organized by Reuters Events.
Here’s a breakdown of the event:
- Focus: The conference centers around equipping marketing leaders with the tools and strategies to thrive in today’s marketing environment. Key areas include data-driven creativity, understanding customer needs, and utilizing cutting-edge technology.
- What to Expect: The agenda features keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and opportunities to network with other attendees. Some of the topics covered include:
- The changing role of the marketing officer
- The implementation of AI
- Building a data-driven marketing strategy
- Crafting customer-centric experiences
- Leveraging technology to achieve marketing goals
- The future of marketing
Image: Reutersevents