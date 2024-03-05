FedEx is Offering Over $230,000 for its 12th Annual Small Business Grants Program

FedEx Corp. has unveiled its 12th annual Small Business Grants Program to distribute over $230,000 in cash and prizes. This initiative underscores FedEx’s commitment to the small business sector, which plays a pivotal role in driving the economy forward.

The initiative started on March 1, 2024, and will run until the same time on April 1, 2024. The program invites applications from U.S.-based small businesses. Ten deserving businesses will be selected to receive grants, with the announcement of winners scheduled for May 16, 2024. Interested parties can apply and learn more about the program rules at the FedEx Small Business Grants website.

Aimee DiCicco, FedEx’s Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Retail Channel Commercial, highlighted the program’s goal to fuel the contributions of small businesses to their local communities and the broader economy. Since its inception in 2012, the FedEx Small Business Grants Program has been instrumental in helping small business owners expand their operations and realize their entrepreneurial dreams.

The grand prize winner of the 2024 program will be awarded $50,000, while nine other recipients will each receive $20,000. Beyond the financial grants, winners will benefit from a $500 FedEx Office print credit, a $300 My FedEx Rewards voucher, and access to FedEx Premier Customer Service. Additionally, the recipients will receive a sustainable packaging consultation, a digital sales solutions consult, an invitation to the Small Business Strategic Insights Forum, and a feature on the FedEx Small Business Center website.

Not only will the grant recipients gain from this program, but up to 100 other businesses will also receive a $300 voucher from My FedEx Rewards, ensuring a wider impact on the small business community.

Eligibility for the program is open to U.S.-based FedEx customers operating for-profit small businesses with 1-99 employees, having at least six months of operational history selling a product or service, and who have been FedEx account holders since before September 1, 2023. Applicants are required to submit a business profile, plans for grant utilization, their experience with FedEx, up to four business or product photos, and a short video highlighting their journey as a small business owner and their FedEx experience.

The 2023 edition of the program attracted more than 8,200 entrants, reflecting the high interest and competitive nature of this initiative. Over the past eleven years, nearly 77,000 U.S. businesses have applied, with more than $2 million in cash and prizes distributed to over 120 businesses, demonstrating FedEx’s ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of small businesses nationwide.

This year’s FedEx Small Business Grants Program represents a unique opportunity for small business owners to secure not just financial support, but also invaluable resources to propel their businesses forward in today’s competitive market.

Small Business Deals