Florida Tax Preparer Senteced to Prison Term

A Florida-based tax preparer was sentenced to a two-year prison term, marking a significant development in the fight against tax fraud, particularly for small business owners. This case, resolved on Monday, underscores the critical importance of ethical tax practices and the severe consequences of deviating from them.

Phedson Dore, associated with Empire Tax Services, engaged in a conspiracy to defraud the United States by filing fraudulent tax returns from 2017 through 2020. By inflating income tax withholdings and fabricating itemized deductions, Dore orchestrated a scheme that generated undeserved refunds for his clients. This deceit not only manipulated the tax system but also led to substantial financial losses for the IRS, totaling approximately $970,000.

Dore’s attempts to disguise his involvement—by omitting his name or the business’s Electronic Filing Number (EFIN) on the returns, opting instead to use employee names and EFINs from other businesses—highlight the lengths to which individuals may go to perpetrate fraud. This tactic not only implicates Dore in fraudulent activities but also potentially jeopardizes the reputation and operational integrity of unwitting businesses associated with the used EFINs.

The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr., includes not only prison time but also two years of supervised release and a restitution payment of nearly $970,976 to the United States. This restitution aims to address the financial damage caused by the fraudulent filings.

For small business owners, this case serves as a stark reminder of the imperative to adhere to lawful and transparent tax practices. Engaging in or falling victim to tax fraud can have devastating consequences, including legal repercussions, financial losses, and damage to one’s professional reputation. It underscores the importance of thorough diligence when selecting tax preparation services. Ensuring that your tax preparer is reputable, transparent, and compliant with IRS regulations is crucial to avoiding similar pitfalls.

The investigation, led by IRS Criminal Investigation, with prosecution by the Justice Department’s Tax Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, illustrates the government’s dedication to uncovering and punishing tax fraud. For small business owners, this incident emphasizes the need for vigilance in all financial dealings to maintain the trust of clients and the community while ensuring compliance with tax laws.

This case not only reiterates businesses’ legal obligations for accurate tax reporting but also serves as a cautionary tale. It highlights the need for small business owners to be meticulous in their financial practices, ensuring they work with credible professionals who uphold the highest standards of tax law compliance.