Former Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Preparing False Tax Returns

Joseph Korha, a former tax preparer, pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns, causing substantial financial damage and legal repercussions. This case highlights the risks associated with fraudulent tax activities and serves as a cautionary tale for small business owners about the importance of vetting tax preparation services.

Joseph Korha, previously from North Dakota and currently residing in Minneapolis, was implicated in a fraudulent scheme involving the preparation and submission of over 100 false tax returns in 2019. Operating out of a Phoenix, Arizona business, Korha engaged in deceptive practices by claiming fictitious business profits, losses, and false tax credits for clients, many of whom were based in the Fargo area. This deceitful act led to an inflated tax refund for his clients and a substantial tax loss to the IRS, amounting to approximately $294,000.

Korha’s actions are a stark reminder of the potential risks inherent in the tax preparation industry, especially for small business owners who may rely heavily on external experts for their tax filings. The case emphasizes the need for business owners to ensure their tax affairs are handled by reputable professionals who adhere strictly to the law.

Scheduled for sentencing on June 3, Korha faces up to three years in prison for each count of filing a false tax return, alongside potential supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. This sentencing highlights the severe consequences of fraudulent tax activities, not just for the individuals directly involved but also for their clients who may face significant financial and legal challenges as a result.

The announcement made by Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider for the District of North Dakota brings to light the ongoing efforts by authorities to clamp down on tax fraud and ensure a level playing field for all taxpayers.

For small business owners, this case serves as a critical reminder of the importance of due diligence when selecting tax preparation services. Ensuring that tax preparers have a solid reputation, appropriate certifications, and a track record of ethical conduct can help mitigate the risk of becoming embroiled in fraudulent activities. Moreover, understanding the basics of tax law and maintaining an active role in the preparation of your business’s tax returns can provide an additional layer of protection against fraud.

The investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit into Korha’s activities underscores the seriousness with which tax fraud is treated and the comprehensive efforts made to bring perpetrators to justice. As small business owners navigate the complexities of tax preparation, this case highlights the importance of ethical practices, thorough vetting of tax preparers, and the potential consequences of engaging in or falling victim to fraudulent tax activities.

The guilty plea of Joseph Korha is a cautionary tale for the small business community. It stresses the importance of ethical behavior in all aspects of business operations, especially in tax preparation—a critical area fraught with potential pitfalls if not handled with integrity and due diligence.