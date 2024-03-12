Where to Get Free Tax Advice in 2024

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Taxes can be an overwhelming and daunting task, but understanding the available free tax advice in 2023 is an essential part of being financially responsible.

With a number of sources providing free advice, it’s easy to find the help you need to navigate the tax preparation process. In this article, we’ll look at several places to get free tax advice so you can take control of your taxes.

Where can you ask tax-related questions?

If you’re looking for help with tax-related questions, there are many resources available to assist you. Here’s a list of just a few:

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free tax return preparation and filing at local centers.

– VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free and filing at local centers. Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) – TCE offers tax guidance specifically focused on the needs of elderly taxpayers, including pension and retirement issues.

– TCE offers tax guidance specifically focused on the needs of elderly taxpayers, including pension and retirement issues. H&R Block – H&R Block is a global tax services provider which offers both online and in-person filing options.

– H&R Block is a global tax services provider which offers both online and in-person filing options. IRS Help Line – The IRS operates several toll-free phone lines and online tools to answer questions about filing taxes.

– The IRS operates several toll-free phone lines and online tools to answer questions about filing taxes. State Tax Office– Each state has its own tax office which provides information on state-specific laws and regulations related to taxation.

Can you ask for tax advice for free?

Yes, there are plenty of sources to get free tax advice in 2024. Professional tax advisors, online resources, and government organizations all provide free advice to help you understand which deductions you can take, how to maximize your returns and more.

Depending on your situation, it may also be beneficial to speak with a professional who can provide more comprehensive advice tailored to your individual needs. Be aware that some free resources require your adjusted gross income to be below a certain level.

Free In-person Tax Advice

Free in-person tax advice is a valuable resource for individuals and businesses seeking guidance on their own tax returns , tax debt , and other tax matters. Here are four options:

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

VITA IRS-certified volunteers provide free tax preparation and filing services to individuals and families with low to moderate income levels.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)

TCE is a program that provides free tax preparation and assistance services specifically to individuals who are 60 years of age or older.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is a program that provides free tax services to individuals with low to moderate income levels, with a special focus on those 50 years of age or older.

Free Taxpayer Clinics

These clinics offer a range of services, including help with tax preparation, resolving tax disputes, and navigating complex tax laws.

Free Tax Advice Online Chat

Free tax advice online chat provides a convenient and accessible way for individuals and businesses to receive guidance on tax-related issues in real-time. Here are several options:

Military OneSource Tax Resource Center

The U.S. Defense Department’s Military OneSource Tax Resource Center provides free tax software, live chat, and referrals to military tax consultants, for service members and eligible veterans.

Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS)

TAS is an IRS organization dedicated to the fair treatment of taxpayers and the promotion of their rights. TAS advocates offer assistance to taxpayers with unresolved tax issues.

H&R Block

H&R Block offers free live chat support for online tax filing, excluding users of the free product who must upgrade to H&R Block Plus.

TurboTax Live

Get free, expert assistance with filing your taxes with TurboTax, plus enjoy live support and a final review before submitting, at no cost. Offers vary, but look for Early Bird pricing specials.

Free Tax Advice by Phone

Whether you’re preparing for tax season, have questions about deductions, or need help navigating complex tax laws, free tax advice by phone can provide the support you need. Here are some options:

IRS Help Line

Individuals with tax inquiries can reach the IRS by dialing 800-829-1040. The IRS also provides specialized phone support for business, non-profit, estate and gift taxes, excise taxes, and international callers.

State Tax Office

For state-specific tax questions, consider contacting your state’s tax office for assistance, available through email or phone. No need to go to the IRS for all tax issues.

TaxRise

TaxRise is a leading and rapidly growing tax relief company in the US, credited to its innovative two-phase approach and in-house software.

The firm’s success starts with a thorough initial tax consultation, during which clients are pre-qualified through realistic resolutions and access to a free tax consultant.

Community Tax

Community Tax experts offer comprehensive tax assistance. They simplify the often confusing and stressful process of taxes, beginning with a free consultation.

With a range of services to tackle any tax problems, the company has successfully assisted thousands of clients.

FAQ

Does the IRS offer free tax preparation advice?

Yes, the Internal Revenue Service offers free tax preparation advice for individual taxpayers and business owners.

The IRS website provides comprehensive information about filing taxes, with an emphasis on understanding deductions and credits.

You can also visit an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center to speak with a tax professional one-on-one about your specific situation.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program also offers free assistance from trained volunteers regarding any questions you have about preparing your taxes.

Is there a live chat for IRS tax counseling?

The Internal Revenue Service has started employing voice and chatbots on two of its specialized toll-free lines and its website, IRS.gov.

This move allows taxpayers with basic payment or collection notice inquiries to get prompt assistance and avoid delays.

If necessary, taxpayers can still opt to talk to an IRS representative on the telephone.

What is the best option for free tax help?

The best option depends on the complexity of the tax situation and personal preference.

For free tax help, eligible taxpayers can use the IRS Free File program to prepare and file their federal return, or they can receive assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for low-to-moderate income individuals, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program for those 60 and over, IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers for in-person help, or the IRS toll-free telephone lines for tax information and assistance.