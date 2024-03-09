Small Business Grants Available to Support Women Veteran Entrepreneurs

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers multiple programs to support women and veteran entrepreneurs. And the Administration recently launched a new grant program to support women veterans looking to start their own businesses. Read about this opportunity and more small business grants below.

SBA Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program Grants

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering up to $300,000 in funding to nonprofits and businesses to provide women veterans with entrepreneurship training. The SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development is facilitating the program, which will provide up to six grantees with funding to take part in the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program. Eligible businesses and nonprofits that want to take part in the program must apply by March 21.

FedEx Small Business Grants Program

FedEx recently launched its 12th annual Small Business Grants Program. During this funding round, the company will provide more than $230,000 in grants and services to ten small businesses across the country. Nine grantees will receive awards of $20,000, and one grand prize winner will receive $50,000. All recipients will also get a $500 FedEx Office print credit, consultations with the FedEx team, and other perks from the company. To qualify, businesses must have between 1 and 99 employees, have been selling a product or service for at least six months, and have an active FedEx account since at least September 1, 2023. The application period is open now, and will close on April 1.

Houston Equity Fund

The Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity is partnering with Wells Fargo to offer $3 million in grants to small businesses and nonprofits with diverse leadership. This is the final phase of the Open For Business program, which offered a total of $20 million. The program originally launched in February 2022 to support small businesses and nonprofits with 50 or fewer employees that are led by people of color. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $5,000 and $100,000. The online application portal will begin accepting applications for this funding round on March 12.

Erie County Redevelopment Authority Start-Up Grant

In Erie County, Pennsylvania, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority is teaming up with the Erie County Public Library and NWPA Beehive Network to host a small business symposium and workshop on March 23. The event aims to educate entrepreneurs about various growth opportunities and strategies, and will also feature a small business grant opportunity. After the symposium, the county will begin accepting applications for the Redevelopment Authority Start-Up grant. The event is free to attend, but interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to register with Blasco Library beforehand. The grant opportunity is slated to launch in April.

Honeycomb Credit Coffee Business Grant

Honeycomb Credit, a crowdfunding platform for small businesses based in Pittsburgh, is offering a grant opportunity for coffee shops, roasters, and bakeries. One U.S.-based business can receive a grant of $2,000. The program is open to all business structures in this industry, from traditional coffee shops to mobile businesses. The application period is open through March 31, with a winner being selected on April 2.

University of Louisiana Lafayette Rural Energy of America Program

The University of Louisiana Lafayette recently received a $166,668 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development through the Rural Energy of America Program. This grant will help the school assist rural small business owners across Louisiana who are interested in implementing energy-efficient measures. The funds will go toward hands-on support for farmers and other rural small business owners as they implement solar and energy-efficient systems.