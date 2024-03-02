How to Start a Blog and Build Your Ideal Content Marketing Strategy for Your Business

Businesses can use several different tactics and platforms to create their content marketing strategies. Some utilize blogs and email marketing, while others focus on social media and SEO. Find the right mix for your company by reading the below tips from members of the online small business community.

Take the Right Steps to Start a Blog

It’s never too late to start blogging for your business. However, the process requires several steps. Follow this guide by Dan Swords to get your new blog off on the right foot. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Produce Emails in 10+ Languages at Once

Email marketing is still an incredibly useful communication tool for businesses. However, companies increasingly need to reach a global audience, making it necessary to produce emails in multiple languages. Save time by following the steps in this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra for your next email campaign.

Use These Easy Tips to Improve Your SEO

No matter what type of content you produce, SEO is almost certainly an important consideration. Increasing your search traffic doesn’t have to be difficult. Check out the tips in this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya for some easy options.

Check Your Google Ranking with These Tools

In order to improve SEO, you first need to know where you stand. There are many tools available to check your rankings, including free and paid options. Erik Emanuelli goes over several of them in this post.

Improve the Content Experience for Your Audience

Ultimately, content marketing is about creating a valuable experience for your audience. There are many ways you can improve this experience for readers and potential customers. This Content Marketing Institute post by Lisa Dougherty features several easy tips.

Find the Best Facebook Scheduling Tools

Social media is another essential element of any content marketing plan. And Facebook is one of the most important platforms. Scheduling tools can help you save time when posting to Facebook. Adam Connell of Blogging Wizard lists some top options in this post.

Run a Successful Social Media Contest

No matter what social platforms you choose, contests can help you increase engagement. So, how can you run successful campaigns? Marie Kelchlin shares some helpful tips in this iconosquare post.

Improve Success with LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms

Social media can also be a great place to gather leads. But you need a system to collect this information. That’s where LinkedIn lead gen forms can help. Learn all about this tool and get tips for improving outcomes in this mvpGrow post by Eyal Katz.

Get Inspired by Recent UX Design Upgrades

The user experience of your website and other digital platforms can also impact how customers view your brand. Large companies like Netflix and Snapchat constantly improve their UX. You can get inspired by their recent changes after reading this Mind Inventory post by Manoj Rajput.

Take Steps After YouTube Removes Your Content

If you share content on YouTube, you may periodically have some videos removed due to copyright or policy issues. So what can you do if this happens? Lisa Sicard lays out the steps in this Inspire to Thrive post. BizSugar members also shared their thoughts on the post here.

