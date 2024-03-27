Spotlight: Let’s Dress Up Is in the Business of Creating Childhood Magic

Playing dress up has been a favorite childhood activity for generations. In fact, a small team of women are now turning that tradition into a business. Read more about Let’s Dress Up and its unique offerings in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Providing princess-themed events and experiences for kids.

Co-owner Samantha Myers told Small Business Trends, “Let’s Dress Up is a fairy tale themed play and birthday party space for kids ages 3-8 with two locations in Manhattan.”

Business Niche

Creating a magical experience.

The company offers both private parties and playtime for kids. They get to dress up and have tea parties — they even use real china!

Myers says, “We have a reputation for being women-owned and providing a five-star customer experience. We have been a staple in the Upper East Side neighborhood for over a decade.”

How the Business Got Started

To recreate childhood magic.

Myers adds, “My business partner founded the business based on her childhood memories of dressing up in her grandmother’s attic.”

Biggest Win

Expanding post-pandemic.

Myers explains, “Making it through Covid was huge for us. We then were able to open a second brick-and-mortar location. We are so proud of this accomplishment and cannot wait to continue bringing our brand of magic to a whole new community.”

Biggest Risk

Investing in a new location.

Myers adds, “Opening a second location has been our biggest bet to date. We are approaching our two year anniversary and it is going well so far.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Exploring new growth opportunities.

In addition to hiring a new manager and participating in more events, Myers says, “I would explore new themes and partnerships and programming for the summer slow season. And I would sleep better at night.”

Management Style

Playing to their strengths.

Myers explains, “We have two owners. My partner sews embellishments on all the dresses and decorates for every season while I do email blasts and spreadsheets. It’s a match made in heaven.”

