Experts Spill Secrets for Blending Both Online and Offline Marketing

There are tons of ways to market a business online, from blogging and SEO to social platforms. But there are also many offline strategies that can be effective. Check out tips from members of the online small business community for leveraging both online and offline marketing below.

Leverage Your Local Community for Business Success

Whether you run a local business or operate mainly online, your local community likely provides many resources that can help your venture succeed. If you’re not already taking advantage of these options, learn how to do so in this onSMB post by Ivan Widjaya.

Learn How to Become an Influencer

Influencer marketing has introduced many opportunities for both individuals and businesses. If you’re interested in becoming an influencer or adding a new revenue stream for your business, check out this guide from Lyn Wildwood of Blogging Wizard. Then, head over to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Write a Strong Mission Statement

Whether you’re just starting a business or choosing a new direction for an existing venture, a strong mission statement is a must. So, how can you craft this type of message? Ross Kimbarovsky goes over the basics in this Crowdspring post.

Publish Blog Posts with Peace of Mind

Blogging has long been an effective strategy for communicating with customers online. But a lot goes into publishing new posts. In this post, Dan Swords shares a checklist for publishing posts that bloggers may find helpful.

Boost Lead Conversions with This Funnel Strategy

Once you gather leads on your website or other online platforms, a funnel system can help you guide them through the buying process. If you don’t already have this type of process in place, read this Social Media Examiner post by Michael Stelzner to learn how to implement one.

Consider an SEO Consultant

SEO is a powerful strategy for growing a business online. But some companies don’t have the time and resources to dedicate to this tactic. Luckily, there are outside consultants who can help. Learn more about SEO consultants and what they offer in this post by Neil Patel.

Make AI-Generated Content Sound More Human

AI-generated content is changing the way many businesses do their marketing. However, these tools don’t always create content that sounds like it was written by an actual person. To make your content sound more human, look at the tips in this Search Engine Land post by James Allen.

Skyrocket Your Brand’s Online Presence on Instagram

A strong online presence is a must for every business. And Instagram is a powerful tool for spreading the word about your company’s offerings. If you’re wondering how to make the most of the platform, read this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald for tips.

Get More Views on Your Pinterest Content

Pinterest can be an incredible tool for sharing your business’s content. But how can you increase views on each pin? Lisa Sicard shares an in-depth guide for creating successful pins in this Inspire to Thrive post.

Learn How to Write Success Stories

Success stories can serve as case studies or testimonials that showcase your company’s offerings. If you’re thinking of adding these messages to your marketing materials, learn how to craft success stories using the tips in this DZ Insights post by Megha Khandelwal.

