Mastercard Launches Open Banking Program

Mastercard unveiled Open Banking for Account Opening program, marking a significant leap forward in the digital banking sector. This initiative is set to redefine the experience of opening digital accounts for U.S. consumers and small businesses, particularly for those involved with debit and prepaid products. By incorporating a suite of open banking products as a core benefit, Mastercard aims to address common challenges in the digital account opening process, including verification hurdles, high abandonment rates, non-sufficient fund (NSF) returns, and the tedious manual entry of payment details.

The introduction of the Open Banking for Account Opening program is timely, aligning with the surging mobile banking adoption rates among Gen Z users, which Insider Intelligence predicts will grow from 20.7 million in 2020 to 47.8 million by 2026. This 12.4% year-over-year increase underscores the urgent need for more streamlined and user-friendly digital banking solutions.

Mastercard’s commitment to enhancing the digital banking landscape is evident in its offer to provide participating U.S. issuers with complimentary access to key verification tools. These tools, including Account Owner Verification, Account Detail Verification, and Account Balance Check solutions, are specifically designed to facilitate the digital opening of Mastercard-branded consumer and small business debit and general-purpose reloadable consumer prepaid products.

Leveraging the secure exchange of consumer-permissioned data, Mastercard Open Banking aims to deliver a seamless and secure digital account opening experience. By employing industry standards and cutting-edge machine learning technologies, the program empowers issuers to:

Confidently verify account ownership.

Dramatically reduce account abandonment and inactivity through swift account funding and an enhanced user experience.

Minimize NSF returns with real-time balance verification.

Silvana Hernandez, Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering for North America at Mastercard, highlighted the changing landscape of consumer banking behaviors, noting a significant shift towards online account openings driven by the demand for convenience and efficiency. “The Open Banking for Account Opening program provides another entry point to the digital economy through valuable and secure experiences that lean into the power of consumer-permissioned data,” Hernandez stated.

Mastercard’s Open Banking initiative is not just about modernizing the account opening process; it’s about enriching the entire banking ecosystem. By making it safer, simpler, and more accessible for all participants, Mastercard is setting a new standard for digital banking services.

Expected to be generally available in the first half of 2024, the Open Banking for Account Opening program represents a critical step towards creating a more inclusive and efficient digital economy. For small business owners and entrepreneurs, this initiative promises to streamline financial operations, making it easier to access essential banking services and manage finances effectively.