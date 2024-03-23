Several Local Communities Launch New Small Business Grants This Spring

From reducing income disparities to improving busy commercial districts, small business grants can benefit communities in numerous ways. That’s why several cities, counties, and local organizations have recently launched their own funding programs. Read about several current opportunities and initiatives related to small business grants below.

East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program

Empire State Development recently launched the third funding round of its East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program. The program awards grants of between $5,000 and $50,000 to businesses in designated parts of East Buffalo, largely helping minority-owned establishments. Initially launched in response to the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in 2022, the program includes a total of $3 million in funds and has already helped nearly 70 businesses, providing more than $800,000 over the previous two funding rounds. The program is currently accepting applications and will continue to do so through May 10.

Tacoma Small Business Renewal Grant

Tacoma, Washington’s Community and Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the city’s Small Business Renewal grant. The program aims to help small businesses cover damage repair and upgrades to their physical locations. There are two awards businesses can apply for: the Tacoma Community College Damage Repair, which covers up to $5,000 to cover storefront damage occurring since January 1, 2022, and the Impact Upgrade award, which covers up to $10,000 for eligible improvements like safety upgrades or ADA access. To qualify, projects must be able to be completed by July 30, 2024. April 2 is the deadline to apply.

New Castle County True Access Capital Grants

In New Castle County, Delaware, community development financial institution True Access Capital is offering grants of between $5,000 and $10,000 to small businesses in three commercial corridors. The grants, which are either $5,000 with no required match, or up to $10,000 for businesses with matching funds, can cover various interior and exterior improvements like facades or signage. Businesses must be located on or near North Market Street in Wilmington, along two sections of Philadelphia Pike, or along Route 9/Route 13. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the $440,000 in ARPA funds is exhausted.

Diverse Erie Mini Grant Series

Diverse Erie is currently offering small grants funded by the American Rescue Plan Act to small businesses in Erie County, Pennsylvania. The Mini Grant series is available to for-profit, BIPOC-owned businesses that also serve BIPOC communities throughout Erie County. The application period is currently open and will close on April 19.

Boulder County Small Business Grants

Boulder County, Colorado, is partnering with Colorado Enterprise Fund on a new grant program aiming to help businesses in Unincorporated Boulder County. Eligible businesses can apply for one-time grants of up to $5,000. There’s currently a total of $225,000 set aside for the program. Applications are being accepted now through April 19. The county plans to announce and award funds this June.

Louisiana Regions Foundation Grants

Regions Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Regions Bank, recently awarded two major grants to support small businesses in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. First, the foundation provided $100,000 to support a collaboration between the Propeller, Thrive NOLA, and Fund 17 Together. These organizations will use funds to support entrepreneurs in New Orleans and address social and environmental disparities. Additionally, Regions Foundation is providing $65,000 to the Small Business Mastermind program, which supports entrepreneurs in Baton Rouge by providing a collaborative space for local business owners.