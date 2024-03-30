Pandemic Recovery Grant Programs Still Supporting Small Businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic presented immense challenges for small businesses. So, it’s unsurprising that many small business grant programs launched during this time. But as many businesses continue to struggle, several programs are still offering funds. Read about several pandemic-era programs that are still assisting small businesses in the list below.

Main Street America Backing Small Businesses Grant

Main Street America and American Express are teaming up to offer another round of small business grants through the Backing Small Business Program. The program was originally launched in 2021 to help economically disadvantaged businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the program has awarded about $4 million to businesses across the country. This year, eligible companies can apply for $10,000 grants to projects that will positively impact their businesses and communities. A total of 500 businesses will receive $10,000 grants. And 25 of those recipients will be awarded $30,000 Enhancement Grants as well. The final day to apply is April 7.

Denver Mobility Incentive Program

Denver, Colorado, is launching a $5 million grant program, supporting small businesses that want to invest in green transportation options. The Denver Mobility Incentive Program is an extension of a recent pilot program to encourage small businesses to purchase electric vehicles, e-bikes, charging stations, and other sustainable options. Through this funding round, the city is offering up to $100,000 per applicant. The application portal is now available on the city’s website. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis. To start, the city is prioritizing applications from nonprofits, but businesses are welcome to apply as well.

Evanston Small Business Recovery Program

Evanston, Illinois, is currently running four grant programs to support small businesses. The Small Business Recovery Program includes $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Eligible small businesses can apply for grants of up to $25,000 to help with costs related to recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three other programs include funding for environmentally friendly upgrades, startup costs and growth projects for new businesses, and commercial storefront renovations. The city is accepting applications for the Small Business Recovery Program until June 30.

Scioto County Small Business Grants

Scioto County, Ohio, is offering grants to support small businesses throughout the area. Eligible businesses can use funds for various purposes, from new equipment purchases to building projects. Grants just cannot be used to cover wages or benefits. Businesses can also apply for various amounts, up to $50,000. There is no minimum amount. But the county is specifically looking to support businesses that are looking to create sustainable jobs in the community.

NYC Small Business Resource Network Wells Fargo Grant

The NYC Small Business Resource Network recently received a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help small businesses improve their digital presence. Specifically, funds will go toward expanding the network’s Open + Online initiative, which is a free resource available to businesses throughout the city, with an emphasis on helping minority and women-owned businesses. This new funding will help 500 small businesses gain access to this resource. The NYC Small Business Resource Network was originally launched during the pandemic to provide personalized guidance and support to the city’s small businesses. Since then, the network has reached nearly 50,000 businesses, providing direct support to more than 13,000.

New York City Small Business Services Grant Program

New York City Small Business Services is helping small business owners still struggling from the effects of the pandemic thanks to a new grant initiative. The city allocating hundreds of thousands of dollars to the program, which is designed to help small mom-and-pop shops appeal to local shoppers through upgrades like commercial lighting in shopping areas, music, and landscaping.