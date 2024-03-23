Plumbing Shortage Crisis Means Great Opportunity

Young people are shunning plumbing as a career option. The number of plumbers retiring is outweighing the number of new plumbers. Research commissioned by bathroom fittings manufacturers, Lixil Americas, shows that the shortage of plumbers in the United States cost the economy around $33 billion in 2022. The report estimates that by 2027, the nation will be short of around 550,000 plumbers.

Enrolment at trade schools has fallen. The apprenticeship rate for young people wanting to be trained in skilled trade work like plumbing dropped by 49% in 2022 compared to 2020, according to data from the recruitment platform Handshake.

Plumbing shortages across the United States is having negative consequences on households and the economy, including driving up costs for plumbing services. Not being able to call on a professional plumber can also have negative implications on businesses, such as their ability to expand into new buildings. The shortfall of plumbers can also delay flood recovery efforts and building upgrades so that water systems are more efficient.

Why Now is a Good Time to Get into Plumbing

Amid the shortfall, plumbers are desperately needed to instal and repair water and heating systems, upgrade systems and so on. As such, becoming a fully trained plumber and starting a plumbing business would be a solid and lucrative career move, as a professional plumber will be in high demand.

Decent Pay

A trained plumber can expect to take home a lucrative salary, though pay does tend to vary significantly across the country. For example, a plumber in the Piedmont region of North Carolina earns $43,000 a year. While the same tradesperson in California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, can pull in around $100,000 a year.

However, despite the geographical fluctuations, with an increasing shortage of this vital trade, plumbers can earn a rewarding salary, and always be in high demand. They can also work for themselves, can build up their own network of clients, and be their own boss.