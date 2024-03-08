Recycling Bins For Your Business: Top Picks and Helpful Tips

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

From a business perspective, recycling efforts support good community values and are an essential component of an overall waste reduction program. Some recycling actions offer immediate savings and associated benefits, while others may involve an upfront cost that can be recovered within a few months.

This is where recycling bins come to play. They offer a cost-effective opportunity for waste management in the workplace. Before you invest in a recycling bin for your space, you will need to explore your options to get the most out of your investment.

You can determine the right recycling bins by the amount of waste you generate, the amount of foot traffic, and the type of waste you are dealing with.

Recycling Bins For Your Business: Top Picks

Selecting the right recycling bins for a business, whether it’s for an office, retail space, or any public facility, involves considering several factors to ensure effective waste management and environmental responsibility. Before we get to our picks, here’s a guide to the key criteria we used for choosing the best recycling bins:

Capacity and Size: Scale of Importance: 9/10

Choose bins with a capacity suitable for the volume of recyclable waste your business generates. The size should also be appropriate for the available space. Sorting Compartments: Scale of Importance: 9/10

Bins with multiple compartments for different types of recyclables (like paper, plastics, and metals) encourage effective sorting and recycling. Durability and Material: Scale of Importance: 8/10

The bins should be made from durable materials suitable for their location (indoor or outdoor) and capable of withstanding frequent use. Design and Aesthetics: Scale of Importance: 7/10

The design should be functional yet aesthetically pleasing, especially in customer-facing areas or in offices keen on maintaining a certain decor. Ease of Use and Accessibility: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Bins should be user-friendly with clear labels for different types of recyclables. They should also be accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities. Lid Options: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Lids can help contain odors and maintain hygiene. Consider whether you need bins with open tops, step-on pedals, or touchless lids. Ease of Cleaning and Maintenance: Scale of Importance: 8/10

Recycling bins should be easy to clean to maintain hygiene and prevent contamination. Environmental Impact: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Ideally, the bins themselves should be made from recycled or eco-friendly materials. Signage and Labeling: Scale of Importance: 9/10

Clear, durable labels indicating what types of recyclables go into each bin are essential for effective sorting. Cost and Budget: Scale of Importance: 7/10

Balance the cost with the features and quality of the recycling bins. More expensive models might offer better durability and design.

iTouchless Recycle Bin

iTouchless’ stainless steel recycle bin has two separate color-coated 8-gallon removable bins for easy sorting. It has a durable, ergonomic pedal for easy opening and closing and an easy-to-replace air damper.

The fingerprint and smudge-resistant design makes it easy to clean and will keep it looking brand new for years to come. It fits standard 8 to 10-gallon bags and measures 18.75 inches wide X 15.25 inches deep X 26.25 inches tall.

iTouchless 16 Gallon Kitchen Dual Step Trash Can & Recycle Bin

Safco Triple Recycling Center

Safco’s compartment bin has a 28-gallon capacity and comes with three plastic bins to help dispose of paper, plastics, cans, or any waste for recycling. It is impact and water-resistant and comes with decals for labeling.

Made with durable polyethylene plastic, this bin measures 16 x 46 x 33 inches and weighs 20 lbs.

Safco Products At-Your-Disposal Triple Recycling Center,

RecycleBoxBin Light Weight Recycling Bin

RecycleBoxBin’s triple compartment features 3 corrugated polypropylene plastic 25-gallon containers with recycle symbol printed on the face and comes with 6 preprinted common recycle labels.

This product is 30.5 x 20.5 x 30.5 inches and weighs just 19 pounds. The bin features an attractive design and ships with samples of 23-39 gallon bags to get you started.

RecycleBoxBin Plastic Light Weight Large Triple 25 Gallon

ANUANT Recycling Waste Bins

ANUANT offers a set of four polypropylene bags for disposing of recyclable waste. The four bags are each 17.32 x 12.28 x 1.26 inches in red, blue, green, and grey and are separated with Velcro. The bags feature double stitch handle straps to prevent tearing and ease of carrying and collectively weigh just 1.06 pounds.

ANUANT Separate Recycling Sorting Bins

Rubbermaid Commercial Rectangular Recycling Bin

Rubbermaid’s commercial bin has a 23-gallon capacity and comes with four built-in venting channels that create airflow throughout the container.

The venting channels make removing liners from the container up to 80% easier, improving productivity and reducing the risk of back injury. The four bag cinches secure liners around the container’s rim and creates quick, knot-free liner changes.

This bin comes in various colors, including blue, beige, brown, gray, and black. Made from plastic, it is 22 x 11 x 30 inches and weighs just 7.65 pounds.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Slim Jim Plastic

Home Zone Living Recycling Bin

Home Zone Living’s brushed stainless steel bin offers dual compartments in one convenient container – the trash container holds up to 8 gallons and the recyclables container holds up to 5 gallons.

The unit comes is 22.09 x 11.61 x 26.61 inches and weighs 26.5 pounds. A bag tuck band on each liner prevents the liner from slipping off, and the reinforced hinged lid promises a smooth and silent open and close.

Home Zone Living 13 Gallon Dual Compartment Combo

United Solutions Wastebasket

This recycling bin can accommodate up to seven gallons and can snugly fit nicely under the desk or another small space. The bag cinch helps hold liners in place, ensuring an extra clean area without worrying about the bag slipping off.

Made with durable plastic, this product comes in at 10.5 x 25 x 14.5 inches and weighs just 1.3 pounds.

United Solutions WB0084 Recycling Wastebasket

Lily Queen Waterproof Sorting Bins

Lily Queen gives you four spacious waterproof bags to sort your recyclables efficiently. Each bag is 12 x 12 x 14 inches in size and has double stitch handle straps for easy emptying.

The bags are easy to clean by simply wiping them down. These bags are said to be great for kitchens, homes, garages, or offices.

Lily Queen Recycle Waste Bin Bags Sorting Bins Organizer (4pcs)

Safco Products Desk-Side Recycling Trash Can

Safeco makes this double-sided trash can and recycling bin that is small enough to go alongside a desk or cubicle. Each side holds 3 gallons and they are made from polyethylene plastic that won’t break or rust. Together, the unit measures 12 1/2″W x 7 1/4″D x 12 1/4″H. They are easy to clean and can be used with or without bags.

Safco Products Desk-Side Recycling Trash Can Latching Receptacles 3 Gallons Each

ECOWAN LIVING Waste Sorting Organizers

Make recycling fun with this set of 3 waterproof waste sorting bags. Each polypropylene fabric holds about 14 gallons each. They come in pink, light gray, and dark gray and are labeled for paper, cans, and PET/glass with cute cartoon figures.

The bags can be secured together with Velcro, have extended handles for easy carrying, and a small hole on the four sides of the top of the recycling bin bags. You can take out the auxiliary tube from the package of bags and insert it into the small hole to completely open the bags. When put together, they measure 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 23.6.”

ECOWAN LIVING Sorting Bins for Waste Trash 3 Waterproof Compartment

simplehuman Rectangular Dual Compartment Recycling Step Trash Can

You can neatly sort your trash and recyclable items in this stainless steel dual compartment can from simplehuman. Its non-skid base has rubber pads that keep it steady without damaging floors, a durable inner bucket that lifts out for easy cleaning, and a stay-open, silent close lid.

This receptacle has two bins, a blue one for the recycling side and a black one for the regular trash side, which use simplehuman’s code H and code V liners.

simplehuman Rectangular Dual Compartment 46 Liter Brushed Stainless Steel

Alpine Industries Double Recycling Center

The Alpine Industries recycling center is made from high-density polyethylene. According to the manufacturer, this corrugated plastic material is impact and moisture resistant, shrugging off everyday use and dampness.

There are two separate 28-gallon bins that fit into a single base and are covered by a single lid. Each bin is furnished with built-in handles for easy mobility and a concave top opening for simple placement of garbage, cans, bottles, and other waste. This unit measures 16 x 46 x 32.5 inches.

Alpine Industries Double Recycling Center – Plastic/Cardboard Recycle Trash Bin

Choosing the Best Recycling Bins For Your Business

Selecting the right recycling bin for your office not only facilitates the waste disposal process but also supports your commitment to sustainability. Here’s more guidance to make the selection process easier:

Placement

The location of the recycling bin matters. It should be placed in a visible, easily accessible area, typically near paper-intensive places like copiers, printers, and the kitchen.

Labelling

Clear, well-defined labels will ensure that recycling efforts are successful. The labels should indicate what type of waste goes in each bin – paper, plastic, cans, etc. This reduces contamination and promotes efficient waste separation.

Eco-friendly Materials

Consider bins made from eco-friendly materials, reinforcing your commitment to the environment. You can find bins made from recycled plastic or sustainable materials like bamboo.

Design

Choose a bin design that complements the office decor and fits the available space. This will ensure that the bin doesn’t become an eyesore and encourages usage.

Employee Training

Educate employees on proper recycling habits. The right bin is just one part of a successful recycling program.

Here’s a checklist for selecting the best recycling bin:

Aesthetics: The bin should blend with your office decor and uphold your brand image.

The bin should blend with your office decor and uphold your brand image. Capacity: Select a bin with the right capacity to meet your recycling needs.

Select a bin with the right capacity to meet your recycling needs. Material: Choose durable, eco-friendly materials such as plastic or stainless steel.

Choose durable, eco-friendly materials such as plastic or stainless steel. Cleanliness: The bin should be easy to clean and maintain.

The bin should be easy to clean and maintain. Placement: Install bins in easily accessible areas.

Install bins in easily accessible areas. Labelling: Clearly indicate what type of waste goes into each bin.

Clearly indicate what type of waste goes into each bin. Design: Choose a design that suits your office space.

Choose a design that suits your office space. Employee Training: Provide information on recycling practices to encourage correct use.

By choosing the right recycling bin for your office, you’ll not only encourage your employees to practice better waste management but also contribute to a more sustainable world.

Importance of Office Recycling Bins

Instituting recycling in your workplace is important as waste has a huge negative impact on the natural environment. More and more harmful chemicals and greenhouse gasses are released from trash at landfill sites. Fortunately, greater attention is being paid to waste management; businesses that are proactive about a recycling program are seeing the benefits, such as decreasing disposal costs.

Recycling helps to reduce the pollution caused by waste and helps address high raw material prices, rising costs of waste treatment and disposal, and pressure to increase the sustainability of your operations.

Come up with a waste reduction plan, and implement a waste audit to determine what can be reduced, reused, or recycled.

Encouraging recycling in your small business can help your bottom line, as well as help our most important resource – our environment.

