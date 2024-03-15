In the News: The SBA Offering up to $300K in Grants

Supporting women veterans through SBA grants is an impactful way to honor their service and foster their entrepreneurial spirit. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers several programs, such as the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program (WVETP), to provide women veterans with the resources and training they need to start and grow their businesses.

These grants are designed to address the unique challenges faced by women veterans in the entrepreneurial landscape, offering up to $300,000 in funding. By participating in programs like WVETP, women veterans can gain valuable skills, access mentorship, and connect with a network of fellow entrepreneurs. This initiative not only empowers women veterans to succeed in business but also contributes to the diversity and strength of the U.S. economy.

Small Business News March 15, 2024

In this week’s roundup, you can read about an entrepreneur who started a Pimento cheese business thanks to his Jeopardy! winnings and small business owners in Oakland refusing to pay taxes until the city addresses violent crimes in their communities. For that and more, here is the rest of this week’s roundup.

Startup money for a new business can come from anywhere. Most businesses get it from a bank loan, personal savings, or family and friends. But one North Carolina entrepreneur launched his dream venture with money from Jeopardy!.

Some small business owners in Oakland, California, have had enough. Fed up with crime in their neighborhood, a group of business owners say they refuse to pay taxes until the city provides safer areas to operate. Specifically, they want to see increased police patrols to alleviate violent crime and make the city safer for customers who want to patronize their businesses.

A Florida-based tax preparer was sentenced to a two-year prison term, marking a significant development in the fight against tax fraud, particularly for small business owners. This case, resolved on Monday, underscores the critical importance of ethical tax practices and the severe consequences of deviating from them.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the opening of a supplemental grant application period for the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic (LITC) program, specifically targeting February 26 to April 10, 2024. This initiative is particularly significant to small business owners, who often grapple with complex tax disputes and challenges.

The Justice Department has taken legal action against Aniel Saint-Hilaire, a Miami-based tax return preparer. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the complaint seeks to permanently bar Saint-Hilaire from owning, operating, or participating in tax return preparation businesses and from preparing tax returns for others.

When Elon Musk first announced his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, the billionaire tech mogul believed that his ownership of the company would restore free speech to the masses, and even help to preserve humanity. (Seriously, this is what was said!) Then, almost immediately, everything went sideways.

Francisco Sánchez Jr., the associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration (SBA), has reminded small nonfarm businesses across several states of the impending deadline to apply for federal disaster loans.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched an initiative to address tax non-compliance among high-income individuals. This latest effort targets over 125,000 instances where individuals with substantial earnings have failed to file federal income tax returns since 2017.

A survey conducted by FedEx in collaboration with Morning Consult reveals a shift in consumer and business preferences towards more convenient and sustainable return options, specifically no-label/no-box returns. The survey, which took place between December 21 and December 26, 2023, with nearly 1,110 U.S. consumers and 500 U.S.