In the News: Up to $50,000 in Grants for Small Restaurants

Grants are important in preserving historical restaurants so these cherished landmarks can maintain their legacy and continue serving communities.

Such funding supports key renovations, operational costs, and upgrades while respecting the establishment’s heritage. Grants also assist in implementing modern sustainability practices, ensuring these eateries remain viable and vibrant parts of their neighborhoods.

By securing financial aid, historical restaurants can continue to celebrate cultural heritage, offer unique dining experiences, and contribute to the local economy, enriching the community’s social fabric and historical identity.

American Express is supporting historic restaurants in the US with another round of grant funding. This is just one of many new grant programs available for small businesses right now.

Small Business News

The Biden administration faces increasing backlash over new legislation that will re-classify gig workers as employees. The Labor Department’s (DOL) new Independent Contractor Rule came into effect on March 11. It imposes six criteria that employers must consider when deeming whether to classify a worker as an independent ‘gig’ contractor or an employee.

Apple has announced the expansion of its Self-Service Repair program to include MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by the M3 chip. This decision marks a pivotal moment for small business owners reliant on Apple technology.

GoDaddy introduced GoDaddy Airo, an AI-powered solution designed to significantly reduce small business owners’ time and financial burden in establishing and expanding their online presence.

As we get more experienced in our careers, some of us give up on truly making a difference in our work and other people’s lives. This has never happened to Guy Kawasaki, who I talked with on The Small Business Radio Show. He is the chief evangelist of Canva and the creator of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast.

Mastercard unveiled Open Banking for Account Opening program, marking a significant leap forward in the digital banking sector. This initiative is set to redefine the experience of opening digital accounts for U.S. consumers and small businesses, particularly for those involved with debit and prepaid products.

On February 22, 2024, Canva announced the return of its much-anticipated annual event, Canva Create, which is set to take place in May 2024. This year marks a groundbreaking evolution for the event as it continues its virtual broadcast and introduces an in-person element for the first time.

Zoom’s latest update to its AI Companion will change how small businesses engage in global collaboration and productivity. As of February 27, 2024, Zoom expanded the language support across its platform, introducing a capability to bridge communication gaps that have long challenged multilingual teams worldwide.