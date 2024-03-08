In the News: Grants Galore From FedEx, L’Oreal, and Public Organizations

Grant money can be a game-changer for your small business. Grants offer free resources to fuel your dreams, from marketing blitzes to tech upgrades. Stay alert for opportunities – government agencies, nonprofits, and industry groups often provide funding. A little research can turn into a big boost for your bottom line. Don’t miss out – explore grants and unlock the full potential of your business.

FedEx Corp. has unveiled its 12th annual Small Business Grants Program to distribute over $230,000 in cash and prizes. This initiative underscores FedEx’s commitment to the small business sector, which plays a pivotal role in driving the economy forward. The initiative started on March 1, 2024, and will run until April 1, 2024.

The beauty industry is full of heavy competition. But it’s still possible for independent brands to break into the space, especially with help from small business grants. One major brand just launched a new funding round specifically aimed at small beauty businesses.

Spring is a time of change for many small businesses. And grant opportunities can help many ventures start new projects or support new stages of growth. If you’re interested in applying for any small business grants this month, here are several opportunities with a March deadline.

Small Business News March 8, 2024

With tax season fast approaching there are plenty of articles to help you with your taxes on SBT. In the news roundup, there is tax-related news: the IRS announced as of April 1, 2024, interest rates for overpayments and underpayments will remain unchanged for the second quarter of the year. And if you are looking to increase your productivity, Salesforce has launched Slack AI, a generative AI experience designed to enhance how work gets done within Slack. For that and more, read the rest of the news.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that, as of April 1, 2024, interest rates for overpayments and underpayments will remain unchanged for the second quarter of the year. This decision reflects the IRS’s ongoing assessment of the economic landscape and its implications for individual and corporate taxpayers.

Officials from Didion Milling Inc., including a corporate vice president and former managers, have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a deadly explosion that claimed the lives of five workers.

Salesforce has unveiled a new addition to its suite of productivity tools with the launch of Slack AI, a generative AI experience designed to enhance how work gets done within Slack.

A federal jury in Atlanta has handed down convictions to two individuals involved in a substantial fraud scheme.

This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I feature a comeback story every entrepreneur can relate. This story can’t help but bring a smile to your face. Akeem Shannon has had more than his fair share of failures and setbacks. But through failing again and again, he found himself moving his way toward success.

Joseph Korha, a former tax preparer, pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns, causing substantial financial damage and legal repercussions. This case highlights the risks associated with fraudulent tax activities and serves as a cautionary tale for small business owners about the importance of vetting tax preparation services.

Capital One Financial Corporation has announced its intention to acquire Discover Financial Services in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $35.3 billion.

When the regular tax filing deadline of April 15 rolls around each year, it can be stressful and overwhelming for many taxpayers. You may need extra time to find out how to file self-employment taxes or simply gather important documents. Fortunately, you can get a tax extension if you miss the tax deadline.