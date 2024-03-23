From AI to 5G: How Small Business Owners Are Using Technology to Succeed

From AI to 5G, today’s businesses have access to more technology than ever before. So, how can you tell what tools and innovations are worth your time? Check out insights from members of the online small business community below.

Learn How to Edit YouTube Videos

Whether you want to launch an entire business on YouTube or just use it as a marketing channel, editing videos is a vital skill. This Setupad post by Alise Zaiceva includes a comprehensive guide on video editing for entrepreneurs and YouTube creators. After reading, head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Use These Social Listening and Analytics APIs

Social media isn’t just for broadcasting messages to potential customers. These platforms can also be amazing tools for listening and learning more about your target audience. In this Bulkly post, Jessica Perkins dives into ten social listening and analytics APIs that developers can use to leverage social media data on their target markets.

Consider the Impact of 5G on Business Operations and Customer Experiences

The rollout of 5G is changing the way businesses and customers communicate. And new technological advancements like this can often necessitate a change in business operations. Learn more in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Learn What to Look for in Ecommerce Payment Processing Solutions

Payment processing providers have dramatically changed their capabilities and features in recent years. So it may be time for some business owners to reconsider their original choices. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald discusses what to look for when making this selection.

Improve Your Business Through EQMS

Enterprise Quality Management Software is an incredibly important tool for businesses that want to maintain high product and service quality at scale. Learn more about this concept and how it can improve your business operations in this Process Street post by Amanda Greenwood.

Enhance Efficiency and Accuracy with AI-Powered Legal Research

AI technology has many powerful applications. And one that has yet to be explored for many companies is legal research. In this Zegal post, Shikha goes over the intricacies of this issue for today’s businesses.

Learn the Top Programming Languages of 2024

Programming languages have changed dramatically over the past decade. If you’re looking to change any of your company’s digital assets, understanding these languages or knowing what to look for in a developer can be paramount. Read more in this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra. BizSugar members also commented on the post here.

Brush Up on the Basics of SEO

SEO is an essential tactic for nearly every business. But it’s easy to get caught up on the details and forget about the basics. Check out this Foundation post by Chris Meabe for a refresher.

See How Technology Marketers Lead the Way with AI

Marketers are constantly coming up with new ways to utilize AI. And those in the technology sector are leading the way. For more on how AI is serving these businesses, read this Content Marketing Institute post by Robert Rose.

Make the Most of Google’s New AI Assistant

There are also new AI tools being released that may help businesses with certain operations. For example, Google just released a new AI assistant to help with writing. Get the details in this Search Engine Journal post by Matt G. Southern.

