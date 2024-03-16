How A/B Testing and Other Small Shifts Can Optimize Your Business

Running a successful business is all about optimizing various operations. From your marketing to the technology you choose, there are tons of areas where you may be able to make small improvements. Read on for some ideas from members of the online small business community to optimize your business.

Use A/B Testing to Optimize Business Success

If you want to optimize your business, you need a method for determining what works and what doesn’t. A/B testing can be an ideal solution. Learn about this strategy and how it can optimize your operations in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Find the Best Time to Post on Instagram

Optimizing your Instagram presence often means making small changes. For example, you may change the times you post so that your followers are more likely to see your content. Adam Connell details the best times to post on Instagram in this Blogging Wizard post.

Elevate the Brand Identity of Your Shopify Store

Design is a major element of e-commerce success. If you run a store on Shopify, there are many options for elevating your brand’s design. In this BusinessLoad post, Rishi Khaurana goes over design tips and tricks for Shopify store owners.

Win the Amazon Buy Box

Amazon is another popular platform for e-commerce sellers. Winning the Buy Box on Amazon can make a huge impact on your sales. Jaron Seijffers of Noogata shares some essential tips for winning the Buy Box here.

Use These Plagiarism Checkers for Bloggers

Eliminating plagiarism is an important yet often overlooked step for bloggers, especially those who accept guest posts or collaborations. Luckily, there are several plagiarism checkers that can optimize this process for you. See the options in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then visit the BizSugar community to see comments from members.

Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process

If you plan to grow your small business team, an optimized onboarding process is incredibly important. Learn how you can improve your process to enhance success for both your business and team in this Process Street post by Oliver Peterson.

Save Long-Term Overhead and Stress with On-Demand Remote Hiring

Optimizing your hiring process can also mean turning to remote team members. In many cases, growing your team on-demand can also be a smart solution. Read more about this strategy in this Borderless Mind post by Chetan Saxena.

Increase Social Media Advertising ROI

Many businesses already use social media as part of their marketing mix. However, not many maximize their return on investment with these tools. If you want to optimize your social media strategy, check out the tips in this SocialoApp by Gisele Fieder. Then head over to BizSugar to see what community members are saying.

Add These Email Marketing KPIs to Your Dashboard

Email marketing is an effective strategy for businesses in nearly every industry. However, the success of your campaigns largely depends on the key performance indicators you use to evaluate your messages. This mvpGrow post by Eyal Katz features several email marketing KPIs for businesses to consider.

Find Ways to Make Money While Traveling

Business owners can optimize nearly every element of their operations. It’s even possible to make money during leisure or travel time. In this Digital Millions post, Tamal Kr. Chandra dives into several options for earning an income while traveling.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.