Your Guide to the Startup Costs Deduction

Starting a new business can come with numerous organizational expenses that can add up quickly. Fortunately, the IRS offers a deduction for startup costs that can help ease the financial burden.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about startup costs deduction and how to take advantage of it in 2024.

What is the startup cost deduction?

The startup cost deduction is a tax provision that allows entrepreneurs and small business owners to deduct a portion of their startup expenses from their taxable income in the year they begin conducting business.

The deduction is intended to help offset the costs involved with starting a business, which can include expenses such as market research, legal fees, incorporation fees, and advertising costs.

To qualify for the startup cost deduction, the business must be a new business, the expenses must be incurred before the business begins operations, and the expenses must be necessary and ordinary for the type of business being started.

The amount of the startup cost deduction is limited to $5,000 for the first year of business, with any remaining startup costs being amortized over a 15-year period.

However, businesses with startup costs that exceed $50,000 in total are subject to a reduced deduction limit.

The best way to get you going in the right direction is to have a business startup checklist. The list can include anything from getting financing to finding legal help and even knowing tax terms. A thorough checklist can keep you from making rash decisions.

Who can benefit from the startup costs deduction?

New businesses that have incurred startup costs can benefit from the startup cost deduction. This includes entrepreneurs who have recently started a business, as well as those who are in the process of starting one.

The deduction is available to businesses of all types and sizes, including sole proprietorships, partnerships, and corporations.

What business startup costs are deductible?

When starting a business, it’s essential to understand what costs are deductible. Deductible startup costs and deductible organizational costs are two categories that can help new business owners save on taxes.

Knowing which costs fall into these categories can make a significant difference in the financial success of a business.

Deductible Startup Costs

When starting a new business, there are many costs that need to be considered. Fortunately, some of these costs may be tax-deductible, helping new business owners save money on their taxes.

These deductible business startup expenses include costs that are necessary when starting or buying an active trade or business, such as:

Research and development expenses may include costs incurred related to the creation and testing of prototypes, the development of new technologies, labor supply, or the refinement of existing products or services.

Market research expenses may include costs paid related to surveys, focus groups, or other research methods to understand potential customers’ needs and preferences.

Advertising and promotion costs may include expenses related to creating and distributing marketing materials, such as brochures, flyers, or advertisements.

Employee training costs may include expenses related to onboarding new employees, such as training materials, instructor fees, and travel expenses.

Equipment and supplies costs may include expenses related to purchasing or leasing equipment and supplies necessary to operate the business.

Professional fees, such as legal and accounting fees, may be incurred to help with business registration, tax preparation, and other legal or financial matters.

Rent and utilities during the startup phase such as rent for office or retail space, as well as utilities such as electricity, water, and internet service.

Deductible Organizational Costs

Deductible organizational costs are those incurred during the formation of a corporation or partnership. These costs include:

Legal and accounting fees for incorporation or partnership formation may include expenses related to the preparation of legal documents such as articles of incorporation or partnership agreements, as well as any consulting fees charged by accountants or lawyers.

State fees for incorporating or registering the business may include expenses such as filing fees or franchise taxes required to register the business with the state.

Organizational meeting costs may include expenses related to the initial meetings of the corporation or partnership, such as travel and lodging expenses for shareholders or partners.

Fees for obtaining licenses and permits may include expenses related to obtaining the necessary permits and licenses required to operate the business.

Costs associated with transferring assets to the new business may also be tax-deductible. These costs may include expenses related to transferring assets such as real estate, inventory, or intellectual property to the new business.

What startup business expenses are not deductible?

While there are many startup costs that are deductible, not all expenses qualify. Some costs, such as personal expenses or those incurred before the business is operational, cannot be deducted. Here are examples of startup costs that are not deductible:

Personal expenses

Capital expenses

Research and experimentation costs before the business begins operations

Expenses for acquiring intangible assets like patents and copyrights

Costs related to acquiring an existing business

Expenses related to issuing stock or other securities

Fines and penalties

Expenses for lobbying or political activities

Costs related to tax-exempt income or other tax-exempt entities

Expenses for creating or administering a pension plan or trust

Costs related to issuing tax-exempt securities or financing through tax-exempt bonds

When can you take the startup costs deduction?

You can take the startup costs deduction in the year that your business begins. The deduction is available for expenses incurred during the process of creating or investigating a new business, such as market research and advertising costs.

The maximum amount of startup costs that can be deducted in the first year is $5,000, with any remaining balance being amortized over a period of 15 years.

It’s important to keep accurate records and consult with a tax professional to ensure you are taking advantage of all available tax deductions.

How do you calculate startup costs for a small business?

Calculating startup costs for a small business involves identifying all expenses necessary to get the business up and running.

These expenses can include everything from market research and legal fees to equipment and supplies.

To calculate the total startup costs, list each expense and its associated cost, and add them together.

It’s important to be thorough in identifying all necessary expenses, as underestimating startup costs can lead to financial strain later on.

A solid understanding of startup costs is critical for creating a viable business plan and securing the necessary funding for a successful launch.

How do you claim the startup costs deduction?

Claiming the startup costs deduction can help reduce the tax burden for new businesses. To take advantage of this deduction, there are specific steps that must be followed when filing an IRS tax return. Here are the steps to claim the startup costs deduction:

Determine if your business is eligible: To claim the startup costs deduction, your business must have started within the current tax year and incurred expenses related to starting up the business. Calculate your startup costs: The startup costs include any expenses incurred in preparing to operate the business, such as legal and accounting fees, market research, and advertising costs. Choose between deduction or amortization: You have the option of either deducting startup costs up to $5,000 in the first year or amortizing the expenses over a period of time, generally 15 years. File the correct tax form: Depending on the type of business entity you have, you will need to file either Form 1120, 1120-S, 1065, or 1040. It is important to file the correct form to claim the startup costs deduction. Include the deduction on your tax return: Once you have determined the amount of the deduction or amortization, it is important to include it on the appropriate line of your tax return. This will ensure that you receive the maximum tax benefit from the startup costs deduction.

How much can be claimed with the startup costs deduction?

The amount that can be claimed with the startup costs deduction is limited to $5,000 in the first year of business. If your total startup costs exceed $50,000, the deduction will be reduced by the excess amount. Any remaining expenses not deducted in the first year can be amortized and claimed over a period of 180 months.

Can an LLC deduct startup costs?

Yes, an LLC can deduct startup costs on its tax return. However, the deduction is subject to certain limitations and eligibility requirements. The IRS considers startup costs as capital expenses that are necessary to get the business up and running.

It’s important to consult with a tax professional to ensure you are accurately reporting all eligible expenses and taking advantage of all available deductions.

Can a sole proprietor deduct startup costs?

Yes, a sole proprietor can deduct startup costs on their tax return, subject to certain limits and requirements. The startup costs must be ordinary and necessary expenses incurred in the course of starting the business and cannot exceed $5,000 in the first year, with any remaining costs spread out over 15 years.

Can an independent contractor deduct startup costs?

Yes, independent contractors may be able to deduct startup costs associated with their business, such as equipment purchases and marketing expenses, on their tax returns. Just like for LLCs and sole proprietors, the deduction is limited to $5,000 in the first year of business and any remaining costs can be spread out.

Can you deduct startup costs with no income?

If a business owner has no income during the year in which they incur startup costs, they may still be able to deduct these costs on their tax return. The deduction may be limited in the first year and carried forward to future years.

Can you depreciate startup costs?

Some startup costs, such as equipment purchases or property improvements, may be depreciated over time on a business owner’s tax return. As mentioned previously, the ability to depreciate startup costs on a business owner’s tax return may be limited by certain eligibility requirements established by the IRS.