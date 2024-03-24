Trump says Facebook Should Also be Banned if TikTok Bill Passes

It’s not just TikTok that could be in jeopardy due to the highly contentious proposed bill, which could see the much-loved video-sharing platform banned in the United States. Facebook could be, too, at least if Donald Trump has his way.

Reiterating his opposition to Congressional efforts to ban TikTok, the former president argues that Facebook should also be banned if the TikTok bill is passed.

In a rant about Facebook, which is forecast to continuously increase between 2024 and 2028 by a total of 12.6 million users in the US, Trump criticized Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, for donating millions to nonprofits that funded changes to voting infrastructure in swing states prior to the 2020 election. The 2024 presidential candidate believes that Zuckerberg’s interference in the election should have been illegal. He argues that a ban on TikTok would make the Meta social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram stronger. He even suggested that both platforms should be banned.

“Like a crooked Joe Biden, Facebook is a great threat to democracy, and it will only get bigger and stronger if TikTok is taken out,” he wrote on his Truth social platform.

Is it Time for Small Businesses to Shift to Different Social Platforms?

With the future of three of the biggest social media channels in jeopardy, it might be wise for small business owners to start concerting effort into other social platforms.

LinkedIn remains a leading platform for the business community. For small business owners not yet signed up to LinkedIn, now could be good time to do so. Or for those who already use it, ramping up marketing campaigns on the business networking site could be a good idea.

By the same token, YouTube is invaluable to many small businesses. Being the second most popular search engine after Google, the video-hosting platform is the ideal place for small businesses to showcase their products and services. And with TikTok and even Facebook under threat, now more than ever.