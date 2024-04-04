Adobe Releases New Adobe Express Mobile App for Android and iOS

Adobe has announced the beta release of its new Adobe Express mobile app for Android and iOS. This app brings the power of Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s generative AI technology, directly into the hands of users, facilitating ease and speed in transforming creative ideas into polished content while on the move.

Adobe Express integrates decades of Adobe’s expertise in imaging, video, and design technology. It incorporates Firefly Generative Fill, Text to Image, Text Effects, and advanced video editing features within mobile workflows, empowering users to produce unique and eye-catching content effortlessly.

Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe, highlighted the app’s significance: “Millions of users around the world are turning to Adobe Express to create more content than ever before – more than doubling the number of creations ever made in just the last year. The new Adobe Express mobile app puts Firefly – our generative AI models – front and center, giving users unprecedented ways to create videos, designs, photos and images that stand out.”

Empowering Creativity Across the Spectrum

The Adobe Express app is designed to democratize content creation, offering tools and features that cater to a wide range of users. From solopreneurs and students to small businesses and creative professionals, the app provides solutions to enhance productivity and creativity:

Edit videos and schedule content for social media platforms directly from the app. For Students and Teachers: Use Text to Image to enrich projects and lesson plans with expressive imagery.

Use Text to Image to enrich projects and lesson plans with expressive imagery. For Small Businesses: Leverage Generative Fill to refine promotional content by adding or removing objects from photos.

Leverage Generative Fill to refine promotional content by adding or removing objects from photos. For Creative Professionals: Accelerate content creation with brand kits, collaboration tools, and seamless integration of Firefly AI.

Key Features of the Adobe Express Mobile App:

Create dynamic headlines and messages with AI-driven text stylings. Video Editing: Utilize templates, merge clips, add music, animations, and captions in multiple languages to craft social-first videos.

Utilize templates, merge clips, add music, animations, and captions in multiple languages to craft social-first videos. Expansive Resource Library: Access a vast collection of templates, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Stock videos, and more.

Access a vast collection of templates, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Stock videos, and more. Efficient Editing and Scheduling: Perform quick photo and video edits, schedule social media posts, and maintain brand consistency with ease.

Integrating Adobe Creative Cloud

The app extends the capabilities of the Adobe Creative Cloud to mobile, allowing users to access and edit assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Adobe Express. This integration ensures that Creative Cloud subscribers can enjoy a seamless creative process across devices.

Commitment to Responsible AI

Adobe emphasizes the responsible use of AI, ensuring that Firefly is safe for commercial use. It incorporates Content Credentials to foster transparency and trust in digital content creation. This initiative aligns with Adobe’s commitment to enhancing consumer awareness and maintaining integrity in the digital content ecosystem.

Availability

The Adobe Express mobile app beta is now available for free on Android and iOS. During the beta phase, premium features are accessible at no cost. Android users can download it from the Google Play Store, while iOS users can sign up for access through Adobe’s registration process due to Apple’s beta user restrictions. The app will be available in most countries and in multiple languages, promising a wide-reaching impact on mobile content creation.

Adobe’s latest innovation not only underscores its leadership in digital media technologies but also reaffirms its dedication to empowering creativity across the globe.