Let Me Save You 25 Years

Published: Apr 1, 2024 by Small Business Radio Show In Small Business News 0
Like you, I have been through a lot of ups and downs in my career as an entrepreneur. I was able to sell my last company, but previously I went out of business and then kicked out of my business by my partners. I wished someone could have saved me all this time.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with  Shawn D. Nelson, the CEO of publicly traded retailer, Lovesac who says he can help with this problem. His company sells furniture as modular couches and bean bag chairs. Shawn holds a BA in Mandarin Chinese from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in strategic design and management from Parsons, The New School for Design in New York City, where he later became an instructor.

Shawn is the author of a new book called, “Let Me Save You 25 Years: Mistakes, Miracles, and Lessons from the Lovesac Story”. In our interview on The Small Business Radio Show we talked about his incredible entrepreneurial journey which he started as a teenager.

We discussed many of the lessons he learned in the past 25 years of running Lovesac:

  • Why Lovesac is a traditional origin story: He had a need!
  • Just Do Something
  • Just Do the Next Thing
  • Why You Never Know Until You Ask
  • Be What You Will Be What Not What You Are
  • Push Yourself Out of Your Nest
  • Why There Is Always A Way
  • Why Grit is Half the Game
  • How To Keep One Hand on the Now and One on the Next
  • How to Work in the Seams and the Cracks
  • How to Make Your Own Luck
  • How to Embrace Uncertainty
  • How to Talk Big and Work Small
  • How to Pair Stubbornness and Confident Humility

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show.

Image: Shawn D. Nelson

