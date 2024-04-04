Small Business Grants with an April Deadline

If you’re looking to grow your small business or start new initiatives this month, small business grants can help. There are already several programs available to businesses throughout the U.S. But hurry! Many of these programs have deadlines this April. Read on for a full list.

FedEx Small Business Grants Program

FedEx recently announced its 12th annual Small Business Grants Program. This funding round includes more than $230,000 in total grants and services, which will be awarded to ten small businesses across the U.S. Nine of those businesses will receive grants of $20,000, while one grand prize winner will get $50,000. Every recipient will also be awarded a $500 FedEx Office print credit, FedEx team consultations, and additional perks. Businesses must have between 1 and 99 employees, sell a product or service, have at least six months in business, and have an active FedEx account since at least September 1, 2023, to qualify for the program. The application period closes on April 1.

Tacoma Small Business Renewal Grant

Tacoma, Washington, is currently running its Small Business Renewal grant program with two funding options for local businesses. The first option offers up to $5,000 for businesses to repair storefront damage that occurred since January 1, 2022, through the Tacoma Community College Damage Repair program. The second option is the Impact Upgrade, which includes up to $10,000 for eligible improvements for a business’s physical location. April 2 is the deadline to apply.

Dairy Business Innovation Alliance

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is currently accepting applications for its Dairy Builder Business Grants. The annual program offers funds to small- and medium-sized dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors in several Midwest states. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $100,000 in reimbursement funds, which can be used for various functions like creating new products or enhancing export programs. The deadline to apply is April 4.

Laredo Small Business Grant Program and Zero Percent Interest Loan Program

Laredo, Texas is partnering with LiftFund to launch two programs to support businesses that are still feeling the effects of COVID-19. The City of Laredo Small Business Grant Program and Zero Percent Interest Loan Program have already awarded $1 million to over 180 businesses over the past year. And now, the city has another $450,000 in grant funding to award, with each eligible business getting up to $5,000 each. The Zero Percent Interest Loan Program also provides capital with zero-percent interest rates. Businesses must apply by April 5.

Main Street America Backing Small Businesses Grant

Main Street America is again partnering with American Express for the annual Backing Small Business Program. Launched back in 2021 to support businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has already awarded about $4 million in grants. This funding round will provide grants of up to $10,000 to about 500 businesses. April 7 is the application due date.

Centre County SpringBoard Grant Program

SpringBoard, a coworking and community space serving businesses throughout Centre County, Pennsylvania, recently launched its 2024 grant program. The annual program utilizes funds from Arize Federal Credit Union and the Centre County Government. This year’s program includes two grants: one that will go to a new business or entrepreneur with a new business idea, and one to a small business that has been operating for at least a year. These companies will get a $2,500 grant and a one-year membership to the SpringBoard coworking space. April 12 is the deadline for applications.

Boulder County Small Business Grants Program

Boulder County, Colorado and the Colorado Enterprise Fund are teaming up to offer grants of up to $5,000 to support struggling businesses in Unincorporated Boulder County. The Boulder County Small Business Grants Program includes a total of $225,000 in funding. The deadline to submit applications is April 19.

Diverse Erie Mini Grant Series

Diverse Erie, a business support organization serving diverse business owners in Erie County, Pennsylvania, is currently running its mini Grant Series. Funded using American Rescue Plan Act funds, the grants are available to for-profit businesses owned by and serving members of the BIPOC community in Erie County. The application period is open now through April 19.