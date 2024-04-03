Spotlight: Mission Craft Cocktails Makes a Real Impact Through Bottled Drinks

Many friends gather over cocktails, including the founders of Mission Craft Cocktails. In fact, the pair enjoyed this tradition so much that they built a business around it. And they’re even using the venture as an opportunity to give back. Read more about the company and its mission in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Creates bottled craft cocktails and gives 5 percent back to charity.

Co-founder Amit Singh told Small Business Trends, “We are a purpose driven company – that just so happens to make great cocktails!”

Business Niche

Making a real difference.

Singh says, “Five percent give back is so much larger than most any company in the industry for sure, but even where corporate norm is only one percent. Thus far we have funded over 27,000 meals to families in need in California.”

How the Business Got Started

To give back during the pandemic.

Singh explains, “Our business started as a passion project between 2 best friends and their love of craft cocktails, and our inability to find any during COVID. The lockdown was also a bit of a call to arms for Marcin and myself in how we could best be impactful in giving back within our community. We really wanted to focus on using our entrepreneurial and business skill sets to create a perpetual giving machine versus any smaller impact one time personal donations would have ever made.”

Biggest Win

Receiving a special industry honor.

Singh adds, “I think we’ve had a lot small wins on the sales side. But I think emotionally our biggest win was being chosen as one of only two brands to be part of the Jack Daniels and Uncle Nearest incubator program for 2024. It really validated our approach to this business and the purpose we have behind it.”

Biggest Risk

Purchasing materials in bulk.

Singh says, “For us the biggest risk was clearly buying all the bulk spirits in advance of really scaling up our production or having the consumer demand to warrant these bulk spirits purchases. Knowing we needed these spirits to grow and handle future orders, we had to buy barrel upon barrel of whiskey and thousands of liters of tequila well in advance of us really having a proven business model. We purchased in a volume because we believed we had a better product and a purpose that consumers would support.”

Fun Fact

They’re not just business partners… they’re like family!

Singh adds, “[We are] two best friends that started up a business because they love cocktails. Our families hang out and vacation together. And our lives are now so intermingled across family, business, cocktails and we all collectively dream of what type of impact our lives will make on others, as we scale this business.”

Favorite Quote

”Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth” – Mike Tyson.

*****