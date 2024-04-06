Small Business Grants Available to Those Affected by Construction, Severe Weather

Small business grants can be especially useful for entrepreneurs who are navigating major challenges. Issues like construction projects, severe weather, and vandalism can all cause business closures or significant loss. So many communities offer grants to improve outcomes. Read about some current options for businesses facing challenges or planning new projects below.

Phoenix Small Business Financial Assistance Program

Phoenix, Arizona, is still offering grants to local businesses affected by the city’s light rail construction projects. The Small Business Financial Assistance Program is now in its fourth and final year. Initially, Valley Metro and the city of Phoenix partnered in 2021 to provide more than 200 grants, with a total of $1 million in funding. The program is open to businesses along the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub construction corridor that have 15 or fewer employees and annual revenues under $750,000. Eligible businesses can apply for between $4,500 and $9,000. The program ends at the end of 2024.

Logan County Severe Weather Grants

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation is working on a program that will provide grants to small businesses in Logan County that were affected by recent tornadoes and severe weather. Eligible businesses in need of assistance after the weather events of March 14 can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to cover various expenses needed to resume business operations. The foundation is also accepting donations from individuals and corporate sponsors who want to support the grant program.

Las Cruces Storefront Repair Grant

??Las Cruces, New Mexico, is providing grants of $2,500 to help businesses repair storefront damage. The Storefront Repair Grant originally launched last year, offering a total of $400,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. To qualify, businesses must provide a police report and proof of damages that occurred since January 1, 2021. Businesses must also have no more than 40 full-time equivalent employees. More than half of the original funds are still available, so businesses that have repair projects are encouraged to apply. The deadline to utilize ARPA funds is 2026.

Calumet Large and Small Scale Projects Grant Programs

The Downtown Development Authority in Calumet, Michigan is launching a new program called Large Scale Projects Grants Program: Fostering Community Development. The program aims to support business improvement projects with a minimum valuation of $100,000. Eligible businesses can apply for grants between $5,000 and $10,000 dollars to help with the overall cost. Eligible improvements can include interior and exterior improvements, sidewalk repairs, and more. Funds will be allocated annually, with applications accepted on a rolling basis.

The DDA is also launching a program that will support smaller business projects. The Small Scale Projects Grant Program: Empowering Business Growth will provide between $250 and $2,500 to eligible businesses in the area. Funds can be used for smaller projects like signage and beautification improvements. Business owners will need to provide a 50 percent match.

Wisconsin Red Letter Grants

The Red Letter Grant, a nonprofit organization in Wisconsin that supports female entrepreneurs, is currently offering $2,000 grants to four small businesses. The program also recently expanded to include entrepreneurs from Barron, Burnett, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn counties. In addition to the cash grant, recipients also gain access to a supportive network of professional women and increased exposure for their new ventures. April 15 is the deadline to apply.

Hancock County Small Business Grants

Hancock County, Mississippi recently announced a $75,000 grant program to support local business owners. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000, which they can use for marketing, supplies, or renovations. The grant program originally launched a few years ago to support women and minority business owners in the area. But this year, applications are open to all small businesses that meet the requirements. April 15 is the application deadline.