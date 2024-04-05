In the News: Don’t Miss Out on Grants of up to $30,000

Pandemic recovery grants continue to play a role in supporting small businesses as they deal with the long-term impacts of COVID-19. Programs nationwide are still offering financial assistance to help businesses recover, invest in sustainable practices, and enhance their digital presence. These programs underscore the ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses, highlighting the importance of community and government support in ensuring their resilience and growth during challenging times.

This financial support is key for preserving the diversity and vibrancy of local communities, underscoring the importance of sustained efforts to support small enterprises during recovery phases. The availability of these grants highlights an ongoing commitment to nurturing small businesses, which are the backbone of the U.S. economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented immense challenges for small businesses. So, it’s unsurprising that many small business grant programs launched during this time. But as many businesses continue to struggle, several programs are still offering funds. Read about several pandemic-era programs that are still assisting small businesses.

If you’re looking to grow your small business or start new initiatives this month, small business grants can help. There are already several programs available to businesses throughout the U.S. But hurry! Many of these programs have deadlines this April.

Small Business News April 5, 2024

Find out the issues affecting small businesses in this week’s news roundup.

Adobe has announced the beta release of its new Adobe Express mobile app for Android and iOS. This app brings the power of Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s generative AI technology, directly into the hands of users, facilitating ease and speed in transforming creative ideas into polished content while on the move.

A recent study by Baymard highlights a critical challenge in the e-commerce sector: approximately 70% of online shopping carts are abandoned during the checkout process, often due to the complexity and time-consuming nature of completing a purchase.

Small businesses are abandoning office space at a faster rate than larger rivals, and, in preferring the work at home business model, larger companies may soon follow suit. These were the findings of two recent studies, which explored trends involving office space and workers’ preferences. One study was conducted by the business lending company, Clarify Capital.

Like you, I have been through a lot of ups and downs in my career as an entrepreneur. I was able to sell my last company, but previously I went out of business and then kicked out of my business by my partners. I wished someone could have saved me all this time. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Shawn D.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is introducing an AI-powered platform called Zoom Workplace. This platform is designed to revolutionize how small businesses connect, collaborate, and increase productivity, all within the familiar Zoom environment.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) the Small Business Optimism Index revealed a continued decline, registering at 89.4 in February and marking its 26th consecutive month below the 50-year average of 98.

Bolstered by support from 16 state and district attorneys general, the Justice Department launched a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc.