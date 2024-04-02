Best Things to Make and Sell from Home in 2024

In 2024, the idea of making and selling products from home is not just a trend, but a revolution. It’s a business idea that has empowered thousands of people to turn their skills and passions into profit. Here’s a guide to the top things to make and sell from home as you start your own business.

Should You Sell Products You Make From Home?

Embarking on a crafts business from the comfort of your own home has never been more enticing and feasible. With the evolution of e-commerce and the increasing appreciation for handmade, unique items, starting your own online store or participating in local craft fairs presents an exciting business idea. Let’s dive into why you should consider launching your profitable home business in this creative domain:

Flexibility : A standout advantage of a home-based crafts business is the flexibility it offers. You can organize your work around your personal life, dedicating time to creating very unusual gifts or preparing stock for local craft fairs according to your schedule. This autonomy in setting your own working hours is a major plus for those seeking a balanced lifestyle while pursuing their passion.

: A standout advantage of a home-based crafts business is the flexibility it offers. You can organize your work around your personal life, dedicating time to creating very unusual gifts or preparing stock for local craft fairs according to your schedule. This autonomy in setting your own working hours is a major plus for those seeking a balanced lifestyle while pursuing their passion. Low Startup Costs : Launching a profitable home business in the crafts sector typically requires minimal initial investment. Whether you’re making bath bombs, crafting holiday ornaments, or producing digital printables, the cost to start up can often be kept low, especially if you’re selling through an online store or at craft fairs.

: Launching a profitable home business in the crafts sector typically requires minimal initial investment. Whether you’re making bath bombs, crafting holiday ornaments, or producing digital printables, the cost to start up can often be kept low, especially if you’re selling through an online store or at craft fairs. Creative Freedom : Owning a crafts business provides the ultimate creative freedom. You have the control to explore a myriad of craft ideas, from creating bath bombs that fizz with unique scents and colors to designing very unusual gifts that capture the imagination. This creative autonomy allows you to constantly innovate and stand out in the marketplace.

: Owning a crafts business provides the ultimate creative freedom. You have the control to explore a myriad of craft ideas, from creating bath bombs that fizz with unique scents and colors to designing very unusual gifts that capture the imagination. This creative autonomy allows you to constantly innovate and stand out in the marketplace. Earning Potential : The potential to earn extra money through your crafts business is significant. High-demand items like bath bombs, costume jewelry, and bespoke t-shirts can turn a tidy profit, especially when sold through the right channels. An online store can reach a global audience 24/7, while local craft fairs offer the opportunity to connect directly with your community and build a loyal customer base.

: The potential to earn extra money through your crafts business is significant. High-demand items like bath bombs, costume jewelry, and bespoke t-shirts can turn a tidy profit, especially when sold through the right channels. An online store can reach a global audience 24/7, while local craft fairs offer the opportunity to connect directly with your community and build a loyal customer base. Market Demand: The demand for unique, handmade products is on the rise. Consumers are increasingly seeking out gifts and items that stand apart from mass-produced goods for personal use. This trend towards valuing the unique and handmade positions crafts businesses well, especially for those offering very unusual gifts or niche products.

Handmade Jewelry Products to Make and Sell

Diving into the world of DIY craft businesses, particularly in the realm of handmade jewelry, unveils a solid business idea with minimal upfront investment and vast potential for profitability. This venture is not just a channel for creative expression but also a viable business opportunity, especially when leveraging online marketplaces and tapping into niche markets.

Handcrafted Earrings: With some basic jewelry-making supplies, you can create a variety of earring designs to sell. From simple studs to intricate dangle earrings, the possibilities are endless. Beaded Bracelets: Beaded bracelets are easy to make and can be customized in countless ways. You can use different types of beads and colors to create unique designs. Wire-Wrapped Pendants: Wire wrapping is a technique that involves wrapping wire around gemstones or other objects to create pendants. These can be sold as standalone pieces or as part of a necklace. Leather Cuffs: Leather cuffs are a trendy accessory that can appeal to both men and women. You can embellish them with studs, embroidery, or paint for a unique touch. Polymer Clay Charms: Polymer clay is a versatile material that can be molded into a variety of shapes and designs. These charms can be used to make necklaces, bracelets, or earrings. Resin Jewelry: Resin jewelry is made by casting resin into molds and then adding pigments or embeds. This allows for a wide range of creative possibilities. Silk Thread Jewelry: Silk thread jewelry is made by wrapping silk thread around a base material to create colorful and intricate designs. Metal Stamped Jewelry: Metal stamping involves using steel stamps to imprint letters, numbers, or designs onto a metal blank. This can be used to create personalized jewelry pieces. Macrame Bracelets: Macrame is a form of textile produced using knotting techniques. Macrame bracelets are trendy and relatively easy to make. Hand-Painted Wooden Jewelry: Hand-painted wooden jewelry allows for a lot of creativity. You can paint any design you like onto wooden blanks. Handmade Brooches: Brooches are classic pieces of jewelry that can be made with a variety of materials and designs. Handmade Rings: Rings can be made from a variety of materials, including metal, wood, and resin. Gemstone Bracelets: Bracelets made with semi-precious gemstones can be quite popular. You can create unique color combinations and designs. Charm Necklaces: These necklaces can be personalized with different charms to suit the customer’s preferences. Birthstone Jewelry: Jewelry featuring birthstones can make for meaningful gifts and are often sought after. Pearl Jewelry: Classic and timeless, pearl jewelry never goes out of style. Locket Necklaces: Lockets can hold photos or small mementos, making them sentimental pieces of jewelry. Anklets: Particularly popular in the summer months, anklets can be made from a variety of materials. Hair Jewelry: Decorative hair pins, clips, and headbands can be adorned with beads, crystals, or other embellishments. Cufflinks: Handmade cufflinks can be a unique product offering, appealing to a niche market. Chokers: Chokers have made a comeback in recent years and can be made from a variety of materials. Body Jewelry: This can include belly rings, nose rings, and other types of body jewelry. Bangle Bracelets: Bangles can be made from a variety of materials and can be sold individually or in sets. Toe Rings: Particularly popular in the summer, toe rings can be a fun addition to your product line. Tassel Earrings: Tassel earrings are a trendy accessory that can be made in a variety of colors. Bar Necklaces: Simple and elegant, bar necklaces can be personalized with stamped or engraved designs. Layered Necklaces: Layered necklaces are a popular trend and can be made with a variety of chains and pendants. Statement Rings: Large, eye-catching rings can be made from a variety of materials. Hoop Earrings: A classic style, hoop earrings can be made in a variety of sizes and materials. Stackable Rings: Small, thin rings are designed to be worn on one finger in multiples. Enamel Pins: These can be made in a variety of designs and are a popular accessory. Friendship Bracelets: A nostalgic item, friendship bracelets can be made in a variety of patterns and colors. Feather Earrings: Feather earrings can be made with real or faux feathers and other materials. Crystal Jewelry: Jewelry made with crystals can be quite popular, particularly if you use crystals with supposed healing properties. Memory Wire Bracelets: These bracelets are easy to make and can be designed with a variety of beads. Paracord Bracelets: Paracord bracelets are not only fashionable but also practical, as the cord can be used in an emergency.

Type of Jewelry Skill Level Materials Needed Time to Create Customization Options Target Market Potential Selling Price Handcrafted Earrings Low to Medium Beads, wire, hooks 30 mins - 2 hrs High (colors, materials) Wide range $10 - $50+ Beaded Bracelets Low Beads, string or elastic 20 mins - 1 hr High (bead types/colors) Wide range $5 - $40 Wire-Wrapped Pendants Medium Wire, stones or charms 1 - 3 hrs High (wire designs, stones) Wide range $15 - $60+ Leather Cuffs Low to Medium Leather strips, embellishments 1 - 2 hrs Medium (studs, paint) Teens, Adults $20 - $50 Polymer Clay Charms Medium Polymer clay, tools 2 - 4 hrs High (shapes, colors) Wide range $10 - $30 Resin Jewelry Medium to High Resin, molds, pigments Several hours + curing High (colors, embeds) Wide range $15 - $60+ Silk Thread Jewelry Medium Silk thread, base material 2 - 3 hrs High (thread colors) Wide range $10 - $40 Metal Stamped Jewelry Medium Metal blanks, stamps 1 - 2 hrs High (personalization) Wide range $20 - $70 Macrame Bracelets Low Cord, beads 30 mins - 1 hr High (knot patterns, beads) Young adults $10 - $30 Hand-Painted Wooden Jewelry Medium Wooden blanks, paint 1 - 3 hrs High (designs, colors) Wide range $15 - $50 Handmade Brooches Low to Medium Various materials 1 - 2 hrs High (materials, designs) Wide range $15 - $50 Handmade Rings Low to High Metal, wood, resin 1 - 4 hrs High (materials, designs) Wide range $10 - $60+ Gemstone Bracelets Low to Medium Gemstones, string or wire 30 mins - 1.5 hrs High (stone types, patterns) Wide range $20 - $80+ Charm Necklaces Low Chains, charms 20 mins - 1 hr High (charm selection) Wide range $10 - $50 Birthstone Jewelry Low to Medium Birthstones, various bases 30 mins - 2 hrs Medium (stone choice) Gift seekers $20 - $100+ Pearl Jewelry Low to Medium Pearls, stringing material 1 - 3 hrs Medium (arrangement, size) Wide range $20 - $100+ Locket Necklaces Low Lockets, chains 20 mins - 1 hr Low (photo insertion) Sentimental buyers $20 - $70 Anklets Low Beads, wire or string 20 mins - 1 hr High (materials, designs) Summer wearers $10 - $40 Hair Jewelry Low to Medium Beads, wire, clips 30 mins - 2 hrs High (design, colors) Wide range $10 - $50 Cufflinks Medium to High Metal, custom designs 1 - 3 hrs High (designs, materials) Men $20 - $80+ Chokers Low to Medium Fabric, beads, clasps 30 mins - 1.5 hrs High (material, embellishments) Teens, young adults $10 - $40 Body Jewelry Medium Wire, beads, charms 1 - 3 hrs High (designs, sizes) Young adults $10 - $50 Bangle Bracelets Low Various materials 20 mins - 1 hr Medium (materials, sizes) Wide range $10 - $50 Toe Rings Low Wire, small beads 20 mins - 1 hr Medium (size, design) Summer wearers $5 - $20 Tassel Earrings Low Thread, earring hooks 30 mins - 1 hr High (color, length) Fashion-forward $10 - $30 Bar Necklaces Low to Medium Metal bars, chains 30 mins - 1.5 hrs High (engraving) Wide range $15 - $60 Layered Necklaces Low Chains, pendants 30 mins - 1 hr High (chain lengths, pendants) Fashion-forward $20 - $70 Statement Rings Medium to High Various materials 1 - 4 hrs High (design, materials) Fashion-forward $15 - $80+ Hoop Earrings Low to Medium Metal wire, tools 30 mins - 1 hr Medium (size, material) Wide range $10 - $40 Stackable Rings Low to Medium Metal wire, beads 30 mins - 1 hr each High (designs, combinations) Fashion-forward $10 - $30 each Enamel Pins High Enamel, metal Several hours + curing High (designs) Collectors, fashion $10 - $30 Friendship Bracelets Low Embroidery thread 1 - 3 hrs High (patterns, colors) Young adults, teens $5 - $20 Feather Earrings Low Feathers, hooks 20 mins - 1 hr Medium (feather type, length) Boho-chic wearers $10 - $30 Crystal Jewelry Low to Medium Crystals, wire or string 30 mins - 2 hrs High (crystal type, design) Wellness-focused $15 - $60 Memory Wire Bracelets Low Beads, memory wire 20 mins - 1 hr High (bead types/colors) Wide range $10 - $40 Paracord Bracelets Low Paracord, buckles 20 mins - 1 hr Medium (color, weave) Outdoor enthusiasts $10 - $30

Home Decor Items to Make from Home

Home decor items are a fantastic way to express your creativity and add a personal touch to any space. Plus, they can be a great source of income if you decide to sell them. Here are some ideas for home decor items you can make and sell from home:

Wall Art: Wall art is a broad category that includes anything from paintings to wall hangings. You can use a variety of materials, including canvas, wood, metal, or even recycled materials. Handmade Candles: Candles not only provide a cozy atmosphere but also serve as a great decor item. You can experiment with different shapes, colors, and scents to create unique candles. Decorative Pillows: Decorative pillows can add a pop of color and comfort to any room. You can sew your own pillows and use various fabrics, patterns, and colors. Ceramic Vases: If you’re skilled in pottery, ceramic vases can be a great item to sell. Each piece can be unique, which adds value to your product. Macrame Wall Hangings: Macrame is a trend that has made a big comeback. Wall hangings are particularly popular and can be customized in many ways. Hand-Painted Mugs: With some ceramic paint, you can transform plain mugs into works of art. These can make great gifts and are perfect for selling online. Wooden Signs: Wooden signs can be customized for any occasion or purpose, making them a versatile product to sell. Woven Baskets: If you’re skilled in weaving, handmade baskets can be both functional and beautiful home decor items. Terrariums: Terrariums are miniature indoor gardens that are easy to maintain. They’re popular among those who love plants but don’t have a lot of space. Handcrafted Mirrors: Mirrors can be decorated in numerous ways, such as with paint, mosaic tiles, or fabric. Custom Coasters: Coasters are small and simple decor items that can be customized in endless ways. Handmade Rugs: If you’re skilled in weaving or knitting, handmade rugs can be a profitable product to sell. Stained Glass Items: Stained glass can be used to create beautiful window hangings, lampshades, or other decorative items. Handmade Clocks: With some woodworking or metalworking skills, you can create unique, handmade clocks. Decorative Planters: Planters can be made from a variety of materials and can be painted or decorated in many ways. Hand-Painted Furniture: If you have painting skills, hand-painted furniture can be a great item to sell. Handmade Blankets: If you can knit or crochet, handmade blankets can be a cozy addition to any home. Scented Sachets: Scented sachets can be filled with dried herbs or essential oils and are great for freshening up a drawer or closet. Handmade Curtains: If you can sew, handmade curtains can be a great way to add a personal touch to a home. Decorative Trays: Trays can be used for serving or as a decorative item on a coffee table or ottoman. Handmade Quilts: Quilts are a classic home decor item and can be made in a variety of patterns and colors. Hand-Painted Tiles: Tiles can be painted and used as coasters, trivets, or wall decor. Handmade Baskets: Baskets can be woven from a variety of materials and are both functional and decorative. Decorative Candle Holders: Candle holders can be made from a variety of materials and can add a cozy touch to any room. Handmade Picture Frames: Picture frames can be made from wood, metal, or other materials and can be decorated in many ways. Handmade Table Runners: Table runners can add a pop of color to a dining room and can be made in a variety of patterns and colors. Handmade Placemats: Placemats can be sewn, woven, or even made from recycled materials. Handmade Lampshades: Lampshades can be made from a variety of materials and can be painted or decorated in many ways. Handmade Bookends: Bookends can be made from a variety of materials and can be a great gift for book lovers. Handmade Vases: Vases can be made from pottery, glass, or other materials. Handmade Door Wreaths: Door wreaths can be made from a variety of materials and are a welcoming touch to any home. Handmade Napkin Rings: Napkin rings can be made from a variety of materials and can add a festive touch to a dining table. Handmade Ornaments: Ornaments can be made from a variety of materials and can be a great item to sell during the holiday season. Handmade Wind Chimes: Wind chimes can be made from a variety of materials and can add a soothing touch to any outdoor space. Handmade Birdhouses: Birdhouses can be made from wood or other materials and can be a great item to sell for those who love wildlife. Handmade Garden Decor: Garden decor can include items like stepping stones, plant markers, or decorative stakes.

Type of Home Decor Skill Level Materials Needed Time to Create Customization Options Target Market Potential Selling Price Wall Art Low to High Canvas, wood, metal, recycled materials 1 hr - multiple days High (medium, design) Art lovers, homeowners $20 - $500+ Handmade Candles Low to Medium Wax, wicks, scents, colors 1 - 3 hrs High (shape, scent, color) Gift buyers, homeowners $10 - $40 Decorative Pillows Low to Medium Fabric, stuffing, sewing supplies 1 - 4 hrs High (fabric, pattern) Homeowners, interior designers $15 - $60 Ceramic Vases High Clay, glaze, kiln Several hrs + firing High (shape, glaze) Art collectors, homeowners $30 - $200+ Macrame Wall Hangings Low to Medium Cord, beads, dowels 2 - 10 hrs High (knots, beads) Boho decor enthusiasts $20 - $100+ Hand-Painted Mugs Low to Medium Ceramic mugs, paints 1 - 2 hrs High (design, color) Gift buyers, mug collectors $10 - $30 Wooden Signs Low to Medium Wood, paint, stencils 1 - 3 hrs High (text, design) Homeowners, gift buyers $15 - $50 Woven Baskets Medium to High Reed, willow, other materials Several hrs - days High (size, pattern) Home organizers, decor enthusiasts $30 - $150+ Terrariums Low to Medium Glass containers, plants, soil, stones 1 - 2 hrs High (layout, plant choice) Plant lovers, apartment dwellers $20 - $100+ Handcrafted Mirrors Medium Mirrors, decorative materials 2 - 4 hrs High (frame, embellishments) Homeowners, interior designers $25 - $150+ Custom Coasters Low Wood, ceramic, resin 1 - 3 hrs High (design, material) Homeowners, gift buyers $10 - $30 set Handmade Rugs Medium to High Yarn, fabric strips Several hrs - weeks High (size, pattern) Homeowners, decor enthusiasts $50 - $500+ Stained Glass Items High Glass, copper foil, solder Several hrs - days High (design, color) Art collectors, homeowners $40 - $300+ Handmade Clocks Medium to High Wood, metal, clock mechanism 2 - 10 hrs High (design, materials) Homeowners, gift buyers $30 - $150+ Decorative Planters Low to Medium Pots, paint, decorative elements 1 - 3 hrs High (design, size) Plant lovers, homeowners $15 - $60 Hand-Painted Furniture Medium to High Furniture, paint Several hrs - days High (design, color) Homeowners, interior designers $50 - $500+ Handmade Blankets Medium to High Yarn, fabric Several hrs - weeks High (pattern, color) Homeowners, gift buyers $30 - $200+ Scented Sachets Low Fabric, dried herbs or essential oils 30 mins - 1 hr High (scent, fabric) Homeowners, gift buyers $5 - $15 Handmade Curtains Medium Fabric, sewing supplies Several hrs High (fabric, size) Homeowners, interior designers $30 - $150+ Decorative Trays Low to Medium Wood, paint, handles 1 - 3 hrs High (design, color) Homeowners, entertainers $20 - $70 Handmade Quilts High Fabric, batting, thread Several days - months High (pattern, color) Homeowners, gift buyers $100 - $1000+ Hand-Painted Tiles Medium Ceramic tiles, paints 1 - 3 hrs High (design, color) Homeowners, interior designers $10 - $50 each Handmade Baskets Medium to High Wicker, fabric, yarn Several hrs - days High (size, material) Home organizers, decor enthusiasts $20 - $100+ Decorative Candle Holders Low to Medium Metal, glass, clay 1 - 3 hrs High (design, material) Homeowners, gift buyers $10 - $50 Handmade Picture Frames Low to Medium Wood, metal, decorative elements 1 - 3 hrs High (size, design) Homeowners, gift buyers $15 - $60 Handmade Table Runners Low to Medium Fabric, sewing supplies 2 - 4 hrs High (fabric, length) Homeowners, entertainers $20 - $70 Handmade Placemats Low Fabric, weaving materials 1 - 2 hrs High (material, design) Homeowners, entertainers $10 - $30 each Handmade Lampshades Medium Fabric, wire frames 2 - 4 hrs High (fabric, size) Homeowners, interior designers $25 - $100+ Handmade Bookends Low to Medium Wood, metal, stones 1 - 3 hrs Medium (design, material) Book lovers, homeowners $20 - $70 pair Handmade Vases Medium to High Clay, glass, other materials Several hrs - days High (shape, design) Homeowners, art collectors $20 - $150+ Handmade Door Wreaths Low to Medium Branches, flowers, decorative elements 1 - 2 hrs High (season, materials) Homeowners, gift buyers $20 - $80 Handmade Napkin Rings Low Metal, beads, fabric 30 mins - 1 hr High (material, design) Homeowners, entertainers $10 - $30 set Handmade Ornaments Low to Medium Various materials 30 mins - 2 hrs High (design, material) Holiday shoppers, homeowners $5 - $20 Handmade Wind Chimes Low to Medium Metal, wood, glass 1 - 3 hrs Medium (materials, size) Homeowners, gardeners $15 - $60 Handmade Birdhouses Low to Medium Wood, paint, hardware 2 - 4 hrs High (design, size) Wildlife enthusiasts, homeowners $20 - $100 Handmade Garden Decor Low to Medium Various materials 1 - 3 hrs High (design, material) Gardeners, homeowners $10 - $50+

Ideas for Bath and Beauty Products to Sell Online

The beauty industry is booming, and there’s a growing trend of consumers seeking out natural, handmade bath and beauty products. Selling these products online opens up your business to a global market. Here are some ideas for bath and beauty products you can make and sell online:

Bath Bombs: Bath bombs have become incredibly popular in recent years. They’re fun, and colorful, and can be made with a variety of scents and skin-beneficial ingredients. Handmade Soaps: Handmade soaps are a staple in the bath and beauty world. You can experiment with different scents, colors, and shapes to create a unique product line. Body Scrubs: Body scrubs are great for exfoliating and nourishing the skin. You can make them with a variety of ingredients like sugar, salt, coffee grounds, and essential oils. Lip Balms: Lip balms are a small and simple product that can be customized in countless ways. You can experiment with different flavors, colors, and even add a tint for a pop of color. Face Masks: Face masks are a popular skincare product. You can create masks for different skin types and concerns, such as hydrating masks, detoxifying masks, or brightening masks. Scented Candles: Scented candles can create a relaxing atmosphere and are always in demand. You can create a range of scents to suit different moods and seasons. Hair Masks: Hair masks are treatments that are designed to nourish and repair hair. You can create masks for different hair types and concerns, such as masks for dry hair, damaged hair, or color-treated hair. Bath Salts: Bath salts are a simple and luxurious product that you can easily make and sell. You can create a variety of scents and even add dried flowers for an extra touch of luxury. Shower Steamers: Similar to bath bombs, shower steamers are placed on the floor of the shower and release aromatic essential oils during a hot shower. Body Butter: Body butter is a luxurious moisturizing product. You can create them with a variety of butters and oils, such as shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil. Perfumes: Making your own perfumes allows you to create unique scents. You can offer a range of different scents or even offer custom scent blending. Beard Oil: With the popularity of beards, beard oil has become a popular product. It’s designed to moisturize the skin under the beard and soften the beard hair itself. Essential Oils: These are concentrated plant extracts that retain the natural smell and flavor, or “essence,” of their source. They can be used for aromatherapy or as ingredients in other products. Shampoo Bars: These are a great eco-friendly alternative to liquid shampoos. They can be formulated for different hair types and concerns. Conditioner Bars: Similar to shampoo bars, conditioner bars provide an eco-friendly solution to hair conditioning needs. Bath Oils: Bath oils can add a luxurious feel to bath time and are great for moisturizing the skin. Bubble Bath: A fun product that can be made in a variety of scents and colors. Massage Oils: These can be made with a blend of essential oils to provide a soothing experience. Hand Creams: Hand creams are always in demand and can be made with a variety of nourishing ingredients. Foot Soaks: These can be formulated to soothe tired feet and soften the skin. Cuticle Creams: These are designed to moisturize and protect the cuticles around the nails. Lip Scrubs: Lip scrubs are great for exfoliating the lips and can be made in a variety of flavors. Face Serums: Face serums are a popular skincare product that can be formulated for a variety of skin concerns. Eye Creams: These are designed to hydrate and protect the delicate skin around the eyes. Body Sprays: Body sprays are a lighter alternative to perfumes and can be made in a variety of scents. Hair Serums: Hair serums can be formulated to address a variety of hair concerns, such as frizz, damage, or dullness. Hair Sprays: These can be made to provide hold, volume, or shine to the hair. Deodorants: Homemade deodorants can be a natural alternative to commercial products. Toothpaste: Natural toothpaste is becoming increasingly popular and can be made in a variety of flavors. Mouthwash: Homemade mouthwash can be a natural and refreshing alternative to commercial products. Shaving Cream: Homemade shaving cream can provide a luxurious shaving experience. After Shave: After shave can be made to soothe and hydrate the skin after shaving. Sunscreen: Homemade sunscreen can be a natural alternative to commercial products, but it’s important to ensure it provides adequate sun protection. Bug Repellent: Natural bug repellent can be a great product for the summer months. Makeup Remover: A homemade makeup remover can be gentle on the skin and effective at removing makeup. Nail Polish: Homemade nail polish can be a fun and creative product to make and sell.

Product Type Skill Level Materials Needed Time to Create Customization Options Target Market Potential Selling Price Bath Bombs Low to Medium Baking soda, citric acid, essential oils, molds 1 - 2 hrs High (scents, colors, shapes) Bath enthusiasts $3 - $10 each Handmade Soaps Low to High Soap base or raw ingredients, scents, colors 1 - 4 hrs + curing High (ingredients, designs) Wide range $5 - $20 each Body Scrubs Low Sugar/salt, oils, scents 30 mins - 1 hr High (ingredients, scents) Skincare enthusiasts $5 - $25 Lip Balms Low Wax, oils, flavor oils 1 - 2 hrs High (flavors, tints) Wide range $2 - $8 Face Masks Low to Medium Clays, oils, botanicals 1 - 2 hrs High (skin types, concerns) Skincare enthusiasts $5 - $25 Scented Candles Low to Medium Wax, wicks, scents, containers 1 - 2 hrs + cooling High (scents, containers) Wide range $10 - $40 Hair Masks Low to Medium Oils, butters, essential oils 1 - 2 hrs High (hair types, concerns) Haircare enthusiasts $5 - $30 Bath Salts Low Epsom salt, sea salt, scents, colors 30 mins High (scents, colors) Bath enthusiasts $5 - $20 Shower Steamers Low to Medium Baking soda, citric acid, essential oils 1 - 2 hrs High (scents) Shower users $3 - $10 each Body Butters Low to Medium Butters, oils, essential oils 1 - 2 hrs High (scents, butters) Skincare enthusiasts $5 - $30 Perfumes Medium Essential oils, alcohol or carrier oil 1 - 2 hrs + aging High (scents) Fragrance enthusiasts $10 - $50 Beard Oil Low Carrier oils, essential oils 30 mins - 1 hr High (scents) Men with beards $10 - $30 Essential Oils High Plant material, distillation equipment Several hrs - days Low (pure essences) Wide range $5 - $30 per bottle Shampoo Bars Medium Surfactants, butters, essential oils 2 - 4 hrs + curing High (hair types) Eco-conscious consumers $5 - $15 Conditioner Bars Medium Emulsifying waxes, oils, essential oils 2 - 4 hrs + curing High (hair types) Eco-conscious consumers $5 - $15 Bath Oils Low Carrier oils, essential oils 30 mins High (scents, oil blends) Bath enthusiasts $5 - $25 Bubble Bath Low Surfactants, scents, preservatives 1 hr High (scents) Bath enthusiasts $5 - $20 Massage Oils Low Carrier oils, essential oils 30 mins High (scents) Wellness-focused consumers $10 - $30 Hand Creams Low to Medium Butters, oils, waxes 1 - 2 hrs High (scents, butters) Skincare enthusiasts $5 - $20 Foot Soaks Low Epsom salt, sea salt, essential oils 30 mins High (scents) Wellness-focused consumers $5 - $20 Cuticle Creams Low Butters, oils, waxes 1 - 2 hrs Medium (scents) Nail care enthusiasts $5 - $15 Lip Scrubs Low Sugar, oils, flavor oils 30 mins High (flavors) Skincare enthusiasts $5 - $10 Face Serums Medium Carrier oils, essential oils, active ingredients 1 - 2 hrs High (skin concerns) Skincare enthusiasts $10 - $50 Eye Creams Medium Oils, butters, active ingredients 1 - 2 hrs Medium (concerns) Skincare enthusiasts $10 - $40 Body Sprays Low Water, alcohol, essential oils 30 mins High (scents) Wide range $5 - $20 Hair Serums Low to Medium Silicones, oils, essential oils 1 hr High (hair concerns) Haircare enthusiasts $5 - $30 Hair Sprays Medium Alcohol, water, fixatives 1 - 2 hrs Medium (hold, shine) Haircare enthusiasts $5 - $20 Deodorants Low to Medium Butters, powders, essential oils 1 - 2 hrs High (scents) Wellness-focused consumers $5 - $15 Toothpaste Low Calcium carbonate, baking soda, flavor oils 30 mins Medium (flavors) Wellness-focused consumers $5 - $10 Mouthwash Low Water, essential oils, alcohol 30 mins Medium (flavors) Wellness-focused consumers $5 - $15 Shaving Cream Low to Medium Soaps, oils, butters 1 - 2 hrs Medium (scents) Men & women who shave $5 - $20 After Shave Low Alcohol, water, essential oils 30 mins High (scents) Men who shave $5 - $20 Sunscreen Medium to High Zinc oxide, carriers, oils 1 - 3 hrs Low (SPF levels) Health-conscious consumers $10 - $30 Bug Repellent Low Essential oils, water, alcohol 30 mins High (scent blends) Outdoor enthusiasts $5 - $15 Makeup Remover Low Oils, emulsifiers 30 mins Low (gentle vs. strong) Makeup users $5 - $20 Nail Polish High Pigments, solvents, resins 1 - 2 hrs High (colors, effects) Fashion-conscious consumers $5 - $15

Office and Productivity Products to Make and Sell

In the era of remote work and online learning, office and productivity products have become more important than ever. These items not only help to keep us organized but also make our workspaces more enjoyable. Here are some ideas for office and productivity products you can make and sell:

Handmade Planners: Planners are essential for staying organized. You can create planners with different layouts, designs, and themes. Desk Organizers: Desk organizers help keep workspaces tidy. You can make them out of wood, metal, or even recycled materials. Bulletin Boards: Bulletin boards are great for displaying important notes and reminders. You can make them more interesting by using different materials and designs. Bookmarks: Bookmarks are a simple yet useful product. You can make them out of paper, fabric, or even metal. Handmade Pens: Handmade pens can be a luxury item. You can make them out of wood, acrylic, or other materials. Notebooks: Notebooks are always in demand. You can make them with different types of paper and covers. Mouse Pads: Mouse pads can be customized in countless ways. You can use different fabrics and designs to make them unique. Laptop Sleeves: Laptop sleeves protect laptops from damage. You can sew them from various fabrics and add padding for extra protection. Whiteboards: Whiteboards are useful for jotting down quick notes. You can make them with whiteboard paint on a variety of surfaces. Cable Organizers: Cable organizers prevent cables from tangling. You can make them out of leather, fabric, or plastic. Letter Holders: Letter holders keep mail organized. You can make them out of wood, metal, or other materials. Business Card Holders: Business card holders are a professional way to display business cards. You can make them out of wood, metal, or acrylic. Handmade Envelopes: You can make envelopes out of various types of paper and decorate them with unique designs. Sticky Note Holders: These can be made from a variety of materials and can be designed to hold sticky notes of different sizes. Paperweights: Paperweights can be made from glass, metal, or other heavy materials. They can be functional and decorative. Handmade Stamps: Stamps can be made from rubber or wood and can feature a variety of designs. Ink Pads: You can make your own ink pads in a variety of colors. Desk Calendars: Desk calendars can be made in a variety of sizes and designs. Handmade Pencils: Pencils can be made from wood or other materials and can be decorated in a variety of ways. Pen Holders: Pen holders can be made from wood, metal, or other materials and can be designed to hold different numbers of pens. Clipboard: Clipboards can be made from wood or plastic and can be decorated in a variety of ways. File Folders: File folders can be made from paper or cardstock and can be decorated in a variety of ways. Handmade Stickers: Stickers can be made in a variety of shapes and sizes and can feature a variety of designs. Handmade Labels: Labels can be made in a variety of shapes and sizes and can feature a variety of designs. Handmade Cards: Cards can be made for a variety of occasions and can feature a variety of designs. Handmade Postcards: Postcards can be made in a variety of designs and can feature a variety of images or messages. Handmade Journals: Journals can be made with a variety of types of paper and covers. Handmade Diaries: Diaries can be made with a variety of types of paper and covers and can feature a lock for privacy. Handmade Sketchbooks: Sketchbooks can be made with a variety of types of paper and covers. Handmade Portfolios: Portfolios can be made with a variety of types of paper and covers and can be designed to hold a variety of sizes of artwork or documents. Handmade Binders: Binders can be made with a variety of types of covers and can be designed to hold a variety of sizes of paper. Handmade Notepads: Notepads can be made with a variety of types of paper and can be designed in a variety of sizes. Handmade Paper Clips: Paper clips can be made from metal or plastic and can be designed in a variety of shapes and sizes. Handmade Rubber Bands: Rubber bands can be made in a variety of sizes and colors. Handmade Rulers: Rulers can be made from wood, metal, or plastic and can be designed in a variety of lengths. Handmade Erasers: Erasers can be made from rubber or other materials and can be designed in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Handmade Item Skill Level Materials Needed Time to Create Customization Options Target Market Potential Selling Price Planners Medium Paper, binding materials, covers 2 - 4 hrs High (layout, design) Students, professionals $20 - $50 Desk Organizers Low to Medium Wood, metal, recycled materials 1 - 3 hrs High (size, compartments) Office workers $15 - $60 Bulletin Boards Low to Medium Cork, fabric, frames 1 - 2 hrs High (size, fabric) Students, professionals $15 - $40 Bookmarks Low Paper, fabric, metal 30 mins - 1 hr High (materials, designs) Readers $1 - $10 Handmade Pens Medium to High Wood, acrylic, pen mechanisms 2 - 4 hrs High (materials, finishes) Gift buyers, professionals $20 - $100+ Notebooks Low to Medium Paper, covers, binding materials 1 - 3 hrs High (paper, cover) Students, writers $10 - $30 Mouse Pads Low Fabric, rubber, foam 30 mins - 1 hr High (design, fabric) Computer users $5 - $20 Laptop Sleeves Medium Fabric, padding, zippers 2 - 4 hrs High (size, fabric) Laptop owners $20 - $50 Whiteboards Low to Medium Whiteboard paint, surfaces 1 - 2 hrs Medium (size, frame) Office workers, students $15 - $50 Cable Organizers Low Leather, fabric, plastic 30 mins - 1 hr Medium (size, material) Tech users $5 - $20 Letter Holders Low to Medium Wood, metal, other materials 1 - 3 hrs Medium (size, material) Office workers $10 - $30 Business Card Holders Low to Medium Wood, metal, acrylic 1 - 2 hrs High (material, design) Professionals $10 - $40 Handmade Envelopes Low Paper, decorative elements 30 mins - 1 hr High (size, design) Letter writers $1 - $5 each Sticky Note Holders Low to Medium Various materials 1 - 2 hrs High (size, material) Office workers $5 - $20 Paperweights Medium Glass, metal, heavy materials 1 - 3 hrs High (design, material) Office workers $10 - $50 Handmade Stamps Medium Rubber, wood, carving tools 1 - 3 hrs High (design) Crafters, office $5 - $20 Ink Pads Low Sponges, ink 30 mins Medium (color) Crafters, office $5 - $15 Desk Calendars Low to Medium Paper, binding, stands 1 - 3 hrs High (design, layout) Office workers $10 - $30 Handmade Pencils Medium Wood, graphite, painting materials 2 - 4 hrs High (design, finish) Artists, writers $2 - $10 Pen Holders Low to Medium Wood, metal, other materials 1 - 3 hrs Medium (size, material) Office workers $10 - $30 Clipboard Low to Medium Wood, plastic, clips 1 - 2 hrs High (design, material) Office workers, students $10 - $25 File Folders Low Paper, cardstock, decorative elements 30 mins - 1 hr High (design, size) Office workers $2 - $10 Handmade Stickers Low Sticker paper, designs 1 - 2 hrs High (design, size) Crafters, planners $1 - $5 per sheet Handmade Labels Low Label paper, designs 1 - 2 hrs High (design, size) Organizers, crafters $1 - $5 per sheet Handmade Cards Low to Medium Paper, decorative elements 30 mins - 2 hrs High (occasion, design) Gift givers $3 - $10 Handmade Postcards Low Cardstock, designs 30 mins - 1 hr High (design, message) Travelers, collectors $1 - $5 Handmade Journals Medium Paper, covers, binding materials 2 - 4 hrs High (paper, cover) Writers, artists $15 - $40 Handmade Diaries Medium Paper, covers, locks 2 - 4 hrs High (paper, cover) Journal keepers $15 - $50 Handmade Sketchbooks Medium High-quality paper, covers 2 - 4 hrs High (paper, cover) Artists $15 - $40 Handmade Portfolios Medium to High Durable covers, sleeves 2 - 5 hrs Medium (size, material) Professionals, artists $20 - $60 Handmade Binders Medium Covers, rings, spines 2 - 4 hrs Medium (cover, size) Students, professionals $10 - $30 Handmade Notepads Low Paper, adhesive 1 - 2 hrs High (size, paper) Office workers $2 - $10 Handmade Paper Clips Medium Metal wire, pliers 1 - 2 hrs High (shape, size) Office workers $0.50 - $2 each Handmade Rubber Bands High Rubber, coloring Several hrs Medium (size, color) Office workers $1 - $5 per pack Handmade Rulers Medium Wood, metal, plastic, measuring tools 1 - 3 hrs Medium (length, material) Students, crafters $5 - $20 Handmade Erasers Medium Rubber, colors 1 - 3 hrs High (shape, size) Students, artists $1 - $5

Handmade Accessories and Apparel to Make and Sell in Your Own Business

Handmade accessories and apparel are a fantastic way to express your creativity and make a profit. Here are some ideas for handmade accessories and apparel you can make and sell:

Tote Bags: Tote bags are versatile and always in demand. You can make them from various materials and customize them with different designs and patterns. T-shirts: Custom t-shirts are a staple in the apparel industry. You can screen print, embroider, or even hand-paint your designs onto the shirts. Scarves: Handmade scarves can be made from a variety of materials and techniques, including knitting, crocheting, or sewing. Hats: Hats are a great accessory to make and sell. You can knit or crochet winter hats or sew summer hats from fabric. Belts: Handmade belts can be made from leather, fabric, or even recycled materials. You can add unique buckles or other embellishments for a unique touch. Socks: Hand-knit or crocheted socks can be a cozy and fun product to sell. Headbands: Headbands are a popular accessory. You can sew fabric headbands or crochet or knit them. Purses: Handmade purses can be made from a variety of materials, including leather, fabric, or even recycled materials. Jackets: Custom jackets can be a high-ticket item. You can customize them with embroidery, patches, or custom fabric. Sweaters: Hand-knit or crocheted sweaters can be a cozy and popular product to sell. Gloves: Hand-knit or crocheted gloves can be a warm and necessary accessory in the colder months. Dresses: Handmade dresses can be a high-ticket item. You can make them from a variety of fabrics and in various styles. Skirts: Handmade skirts can be made from a variety of fabrics and in various styles. Blouses: Custom blouses can be a staple in the apparel industry. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns. Pants: Handmade pants can be made from a variety of materials and techniques, including sewing or knitting. Shorts: Shorts are a great item to make and sell. You can sew them from fabric or even crochet them. Ties: Handmade ties can be made from silk, cotton, or even recycled materials. You can add unique patterns or other embellishments for a unique touch. Leggings: Hand-sewn leggings can be a cozy and fun product to sell. Bandanas: Bandanas are a popular accessory. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns. Wallets: Handmade wallets can be made from a variety of materials, including leather, fabric, or even recycled materials. Coats: Custom coats can be a high-ticket item. You can customize them with different fabrics, patterns, or custom embroidery. Cardigans: Hand-knit or crocheted cardigans can be a cozy and popular product to sell. Mittens: Hand-knit or crocheted mittens can be a warm and necessary accessory in the colder months. Jumpsuits: Handmade jumpsuits can be a high-ticket item. You can make them from a variety of fabrics and in various styles. Bathing Suits: Custom bathing suits can be a staple in the apparel industry. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns. Shawls: Handmade shawls can be made from a variety of materials and techniques, including knitting, crocheting, or sewing. Vests: Vests are a great item to make and sell. You can sew them from fabric or even knit them. Bow Ties: Handmade bow ties can be made from silk, cotton, or even recycled materials. You can add unique patterns or other embellishments for a unique touch. Tights: Hand-sewn tights can be a cozy and fun product to sell. Scrunchies: Scrunchies are a popular accessory. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns. Clutches: Handmade clutches can be made from a variety of materials, including leather, fabric, or even recycled materials. Raincoats: Custom raincoats can be a high-ticket item. You can customize them with different fabrics, patterns, or custom embroidery. Tank Tops: Hand-sewn tank tops can be a cozy and popular product to sell. Gloves: Hand-knit or crocheted gloves can be a warm and necessary accessory in the colder months. Tunics: Handmade tunics can be a high-ticket item. You can make them from a variety of fabrics and in various styles. Capris: Custom capris can be a staple in the apparel industry. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns.

Apparel/Accessory Skill Level Materials Needed Time to Create Customization Options Target Market Potential Selling Price Tote Bags Low to Medium Fabric, thread, handles 1 - 3 hrs High (designs, patterns) Wide range $10 - $50 T-shirts Low to High Shirts, screen printing/embroidery materials 1 - 4 hrs High (designs, techniques) Wide range $15 - $60 Scarves Low to High Yarn, fabric 2 - 10 hrs High (materials, patterns) Wide range $15 - $100+ Hats Low to High Yarn, fabric 2 - 8 hrs High (styles, materials) Wide range $15 - $50 Belts Medium Leather, fabric, buckles 2 - 4 hrs High (materials, embellishments) Wide range $20 - $100+ Socks Medium to High Yarn 4 - 10 hrs High (patterns, colors) Wide range $15 - $40 Headbands Low to Medium Fabric, yarn 1 - 3 hrs High (styles, materials) Wide range $5 - $20 Purses Medium to High Leather, fabric 3 - 8 hrs High (materials, designs) Wide range $30 - $150+ Jackets High Fabric, lining, closures 8 - 20+ hrs High (embellishments, fabric) Wide range $50 - $200+ Sweaters High Yarn 10 - 30+ hrs High (patterns, styles) Wide range $40 - $200+ Gloves Medium to High Yarn, fabric 3 - 8 hrs High (styles, materials) Wide range $15 - $50 Dresses Medium to High Fabric, zippers, buttons 8 - 20+ hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $40 - $200+ Skirts Medium Fabric, elastic, zippers 3 - 8 hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $20 - $100+ Blouses Medium to High Fabric, buttons 4 - 10 hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $25 - $100+ Pants Medium to High Fabric, zippers, buttons 4 - 10 hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $30 - $100+ Shorts Low to Medium Fabric, elastic, zippers 2 - 6 hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $20 - $60 Ties Medium Silk, cotton 2 - 4 hrs High (patterns, fabric) Men $15 - $50 Leggings Medium Stretch fabric 2 - 4 hrs High (colors, prints) Wide range $20 - $60 Bandanas Low Fabric 1 - 2 hrs High (designs, fabric) Wide range $5 - $20 Wallets Medium to High Leather, fabric 3 - 6 hrs High (materials, designs) Wide range $20 - $80+ Coats High Fabric, lining, closures 10 - 20+ hrs High (fabric, patterns) Wide range $100 - $300+ Cardigans Medium to High Yarn 10 - 30+ hrs High (patterns, styles) Wide range $40 - $150+ Mittens Medium to High Yarn 4 - 8 hrs High (patterns, styles) Wide range $15 - $40 Jumpsuits High Fabric, zippers, buttons 8 - 20+ hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $50 - $200+ Bathing Suits Medium to High Stretch fabric, elastic 4 - 8 hrs High (styles, patterns) Wide range $20 - $100+ Shawls Low to High Yarn, fabric 2 - 10 hrs High (materials, patterns) Wide range $20 - $100+ Vests Medium Fabric, buttons 3 - 8 hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $20 - $80 Bow Ties Medium Silk, cotton 1 - 3 hrs High (patterns, fabric) Men $15 - $40 Tights Medium Stretch fabric 2 - 4 hrs High (colors, prints) Wide range $15 - $50 Scrunchies Low Fabric, elastic 30 mins - 1 hr High (fabric, designs) Wide range $1 - $5 Clutches Medium to High Leather, fabric 3 - 6 hrs High (materials, designs) Wide range $20 - $100+ Raincoats High Waterproof fabric, closures 8 - 20+ hrs High (fabric, patterns) Wide range $50 - $200+ Tank Tops Low to Medium Fabric 1 - 3 hrs High (colors, prints) Wide range $10 - $40 Tunics Medium Fabric 3 - 8 hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $20 - $100+ Capris Medium Fabric, zippers, buttons 3 - 8 hrs High (styles, fabric) Wide range $20 - $80

Digital Products to Create and Sell Online

In the digital age, there are also many digital products you can create and sell online:

Selling Online Courses: If you have a skill or knowledge that others want to learn, creating and selling online courses can be a profitable venture. Ebooks: If you enjoy writing, creating and selling ebooks can be a great way to share your knowledge or stories. Printable Art: If you’re an artist, you can create art that customers can purchase, download, and print themselves. Digital Patterns: If you create your own sewing, knitting, or crochet patterns, you can sell these as digital downloads. Webinars: Similar to online courses, if you have knowledge to share, you can host live webinars and charge for attendance. Music: If you’re a musician, you can record and sell your music online. Photography: If you’re a photographer, you can sell your photos as digital downloads. Software: If you’re a programmer, creating and selling software, apps, or video games can be a profitable venture. Graphic Design: If you’re a graphic designer, you can sell your designs as digital downloads. Resume Templates: You can create and sell professional resume templates. Stock Video: If you have a knack for videography, selling stock video footage can be a great source of income. Consulting Services: If you’re an expert in your field, offering consulting services can be a profitable venture. Podcasts: If you have a unique perspective or interesting stories to share, creating and selling podcasts can be a profitable venture. Digital Stickers: Artists can create digital stickers for use in digital planners, social media, and more. Online Coaching: If you’re an expert in a specific field, offering online coaching sessions can be a great way to share your knowledge. Virtual Workshops: Similar to webinars, you can host virtual workshops on a specific topic and charge for attendance. Fonts: If you’re a graphic designer with a knack for typography, creating and selling fonts can be a profitable venture. Digital Scrapbooking Materials: Artists can create digital papers, frames, and embellishments for digital scrapbooking enthusiasts. Website Templates: If you’re a web designer, creating and selling website templates can be a great source of income. Mobile App Development: If you’re a programmer, creating and selling mobile apps can be a profitable venture. SEO Services: If you’re knowledgeable about search engine optimization, offering SEO services can be a great way to help businesses improve their online presence. Social Media Templates: Graphic designers can create templates for social media posts, which businesses can use to maintain a consistent aesthetic on their social media profiles. Online Fitness Classes: If you’re a fitness instructor, offering online classes can be a great way to reach a larger audience. Recipe Books: If you love cooking, creating and selling digital recipe books can be a great way to share your favorite recipes. Language Lessons: If you’re fluent in a second language, offering language lessons can be a profitable venture. Digital Magazines: If you enjoy writing and designing, creating and selling digital magazines can be a great way to share content on a specific topic. Music Lessons: If you’re a musician, offering online music lessons can be a great way to share your skills. Stock Audio: Musicians and sound designers can create and sell stock audio for use in video production, podcasts, and more. Animation Services: If you’re an animator, offering animation services can be a great way to create custom content for businesses and individuals. Video Editing Services: If you’re skilled in video editing, offering video editing services can be a profitable venture. E-commerce Consultation: If you’re experienced in e-commerce, offering consultation services can be a great way to help businesses improve their online sales. Digital Coloring Books: Artists can create digital coloring books for customers to download and print. Online Yoga Classes: If you’re a yoga instructor, offering online classes can be a great way to reach a larger audience. Digital Planner Templates: You can create and sell digital planner templates for use in digital planning apps. Virtual Interior Design Services: If you’re an interior designer, offering virtual design services can be a great way to offer your skills to a larger market. Online Tutoring: If you’re knowledgeable in a specific subject, offering online tutoring can be a profitable venture.

Digital Product Skill Level Tools/Materials Needed Time to Create Customization Options Target Market Potential Revenue Online Courses High Course creation platform, video/audio equipment Weeks - Months High (content, format) Learners in niche topics $100 - $1,000+ per course Ebooks Medium to High Writing software, design tools Weeks - Months Medium (topics, design) Readers, learners $2 - $20+ per ebook Printable Art Medium to High Art software, creativity Hours - Days High (designs, themes) Art lovers, DIY decorators $5 - $50+ per piece Digital Patterns Medium Design software, creativity Hours - Days High (patterns, complexity) Crafters, DIY enthusiasts $2 - $20+ per pattern Webinars Medium to High Webinar platform, presentation software Days - Weeks Medium (topics, interactivity) Learners in niche topics $20 - $200+ per attendee Music High Musical instruments, recording software Days - Weeks High (genre, style) Music lovers $0.99 - $10+ per track Photography Medium to High Camera, editing software Hours - Days High (subjects, styles) Designers, marketers, decorators $5 - $100+ per photo Software High Programming skills, development tools Months - Years High (functionality, niche) Various markets $0.99 - $1,000+ per license Graphic Design Medium to High Design software Hours - Days High (designs, applications) Businesses, creators $5 - $100+ per design Resume Templates Low to Medium Design software Hours - Days High (layouts, styles) Job seekers $5 - $20+ per template Stock Video Medium to High Video camera, editing software Hours - Days High (subjects, styles) Filmmakers, marketers $10 - $200+ per clip Consulting Services High Expert knowledge, communication tools Ongoing Low (niche, expertise) Businesses, individuals $50 - $500+ per hour Podcasts Medium to High Recording equipment, editing software Days - Weeks High (topics, format) Listeners interested in niche topics $0 - $50+ per episode with ads Digital Stickers Low to Medium Design software Hours High (themes, styles) Planner enthusiasts, digital creators $1 - $10+ per pack Online Coaching High Expert knowledge, communication tools Ongoing Low (niche, expertise) Individuals seeking personal growth $50 - $500+ per session Virtual Workshops Medium to High Workshop platform, presentation software Days - Weeks Medium (topics, interactivity) Learners in niche topics $20 - $200+ per attendee Fonts High Typography software, creativity Weeks - Months High (styles, characters) Designers, creators $5 - $100+ per font Digital Scrapbooking Materials Low to Medium Design software Hours - Days High (themes, elements) Scrapbookers, crafters $2 - $20+ per pack Website Templates High Web design skills, design software Weeks - Months High (layouts, styles) Businesses, web developers $20 - $200+ per template Mobile App Development High Programming skills, development tools Months - Years High (functionality, niche) App users Free - $10+ with in-app purchases SEO Services High SEO knowledge, analysis tools Ongoing Low (strategies, audits) Businesses with online presence $100 - $1,000+ per month Social Media Templates Low to Medium Design software Hours - Days High (layouts, platforms) Businesses, social media managers $10 - $50+ per pack Online Fitness Classes Medium to High Fitness expertise, recording equipment Days - Weeks Medium (workouts, difficulty) Fitness enthusiasts $5 - $30+ per class Recipe Books Medium Cooking expertise, design software Weeks - Months High (cuisine, themes) Foodies, home cooks $5 - $20+ per book Language Lessons High Language proficiency, teaching materials Ongoing Medium (curriculum, level) Language learners $10 - $50+ per lesson Digital Magazines Medium to High Writing, design software Weeks - Months High (topics, layout) Niche audiences $2 - $10+ per issue Music Lessons High Musical proficiency, teaching materials Ongoing Medium (instrument, level) Music learners $20 - $100+ per lesson Stock Audio Medium to High Musical instruments, recording software Hours - Days High (genres, uses) Filmmakers, podcasters $5 - $50+ per track Animation Services High Animation software, creativity Weeks - Months High (styles, stories) Businesses, creators $100 - $1,000+ per project Video Editing Services Medium to High Video editing software Hours - Days High (styles, effects) Filmmakers, businesses $50 - $500+ per project E-commerce Consultation High E-commerce knowledge, analysis tools Ongoing Low (strategies, audits) Online businesses $100 - $1,000+ per session Digital Coloring Books Low to Medium Design software Hours - Days High (themes, complexity) Parents, hobbyists $2 - $10+ per book Online Yoga Classes Medium to High Yoga expertise, recording equipment Days - Weeks Medium (styles, difficulty) Yoga enthusiasts $5 - $30+ per class Digital Planner Templates Low to Medium Design software Hours - Days High (layouts, styles) Planner users $5 - $20+ per template Virtual Interior Design Services High Design skills, design software Weeks Medium (styles, spaces) Homeowners, renters $100 - $1,000+ per project Online Tutoring High Expert knowledge, communication tools Ongoing Medium (subjects, levels) Students

Ideas for Making and Selling Pet Products

The pet industry is booming, and pet owners are always looking for unique and high-quality pet supplies. Here are some ideas for pet products you can make and sell:

Homemade Dog Treats: Dog treats made from natural ingredients can be a hit with health-conscious pet owners. Pet Toys: Handmade pet toys, especially those made from safe and durable materials, can be a great seller. Pet Beds: Comfortable and stylish pet beds can be a hit with pet owners. Pet Clothing: From sweaters to bandanas, fashionable pet clothing is in demand. Pet Collars: Handmade pet collars can be customized with unique designs and personal details. Pet Bowls: Handmade pet bowls, especially those with unique designs, can be popular. Bird Houses: Handmade birdhouses can be a great product to sell, especially for bird lovers. Aquarium Decorations: Handmade aquarium decorations can be popular among fish owners. Pet Leashes: Durable and stylish pet leashes can be a great seller. Cat Scratching Posts: These are necessary items for cat owners; you can make them with durable materials. Hamster Wheels: Essential for hamster owners, these can be made in different sizes. Reptile Habitats: If you’re knowledgeable about reptiles, creating and selling reptile habitats can be a profitable venture. Cat Towers: Cat towers can be made from a variety of materials and can provide entertainment and exercise for cats. Dog Coats: Handmade dog coats can be made to fit dogs of all sizes and can be especially popular in colder climates. Pet Bandanas: Pet bandanas can be made from a variety of fabrics and can be a stylish accessory for pets. Pet Blankets: Handmade pet blankets can be made from soft, comfortable materials and can be a hit with pet owners. Bird Feeders: Handmade bird feeders can be a great product to sell, especially for bird lovers. Pet Treat Jars: Pet treat jars can be made from a variety of materials and can be a stylish way to store pet treats. Dog Boots: Dog boots can protect a dog’s paws from harsh weather conditions and can be made to fit dogs of all sizes. Pet Carriers: Handmade pet carriers can be made from a variety of materials and can be a practical item for pet owners. Pet ID Tags: Pet ID tags can be made from a variety of materials and can be customized with the pet’s name and owner’s contact information. Fish Tank Accessories: Handmade fish tank accessories can be popular among fish owners. Pet Grooming Products: If you’re knowledgeable about pet grooming, creating and selling pet grooming products can be a profitable venture. Pet Food: Homemade pet food and treats can be a hit with health-conscious pet owners. Rabbit Hutches: Handmade rabbit hutches can be a great product to sell to rabbit owners. Dog Houses: Handmade dog houses can be made from a variety of materials and can be a practical item for dog owners. Pet Ramps: Pet ramps can be made from a variety of materials and can be helpful for elderly or small pets. Pet Doors: Pet doors can be made to fit a variety of door sizes and can be a convenient item for pet owners. Pet Bow Ties: Pet bow ties can be a stylish accessory for pets. Pet Memorials: Pet memorials can be made from a variety of materials and can be a thoughtful product for those who have lost a pet. Pet Shampoos: If you’re knowledgeable about pet grooming, creating and selling pet shampoos can be a profitable venture. Pet Toothpaste: Homemade pet toothpaste can be a hit with health-conscious pet owners. Pet Training Aids: If you’re knowledgeable about pet training, creating and selling pet training aids can be a profitable venture. Pet First Aid Kits: Pet first aid kits can be a practical item for pet owners. Pet Pillows: Handmade pet pillows can be made from soft, comfortable materials and can be a hit with pet owners. Pet Sweaters: Hand-knit or crocheted pet sweaters can be a cozy and popular product to sell.

Pet Product Skill Level Materials Needed Time to Create Customization Options Target Market Potential Selling Price Dog Treats Low to Medium Natural ingredients, oven 1 - 3 hrs High (flavors, shapes) Dog owners $5 - $20 per pack Pet Toys Low to Medium Fabric, yarn, safe fillings 1 - 3 hrs High (sizes, materials) Pet owners $5 - $30 Pet Beds Medium Fabric, stuffing, sewing materials 2 - 5 hrs High (sizes, designs) Pet owners $20 - $100+ Pet Clothing Medium Fabric, sewing materials 1 - 4 hrs High (sizes, styles) Pet owners $10 - $50 Pet Collars Low to Medium Fabric, leather, hardware 1 - 3 hrs High (colors, embellishments) Pet owners $10 - $40 Pet Bowls Medium to High Ceramics, paint 2 - 4 hrs + firing High (designs, sizes) Pet owners $15 - $50 Bird Houses Medium Wood, tools, paint 2 - 5 hrs High (designs, sizes) Bird lovers $20 - $70 Aquarium Decorations Medium to High Non-toxic materials, paint 2 - 4 hrs High (themes, sizes) Fish owners $10 - $50 Pet Leashes Low to Medium Fabric, leather, hardware 1 - 2 hrs High (colors, lengths) Pet owners $10 - $40 Cat Scratching Posts Medium Wood, rope, fabric 2 - 4 hrs Medium (sizes, materials) Cat owners $20 - $100 Hamster Wheels Medium Safe materials, wheel mechanism 2 - 4 hrs Low (sizes) Hamster owners $10 - $30 Reptile Habitats High Wood, glass, decor Several hrs - Days High (sizes, themes) Reptile owners $50 - $200+ Cat Towers Medium to High Wood, fabric, rope 3 - 8 hrs High (sizes, designs) Cat owners $50 - $200+ Dog Coats Medium Fabric, sewing materials 1 - 3 hrs High (sizes, designs) Dog owners $20 - $60 Pet Bandanas Low Fabric, sewing materials 30 mins - 1 hr High (fabrics, sizes) Pet owners $5 - $20 Pet Blankets Low to Medium Fabric, sewing materials 1 - 2 hrs High (sizes, fabrics) Pet owners $10 - $40 Bird Feeders Low to Medium Wood, plastic, paint 1 - 3 hrs Medium (sizes, designs) Bird lovers $15 - $50 Pet Treat Jars Low to Medium Ceramics, glass, paint 1 - 2 hrs High (designs, sizes) Pet owners $10 - $40 Dog Boots Medium Fabric, Velcro, non-slip materials 1 - 3 hrs Medium (sizes, colors) Dog owners $20 - $50 Pet Carriers Medium Fabric, padding, zippers 2 - 5 hrs High (sizes, designs) Pet owners $30 - $100+ Pet ID Tags Low to Medium Metal, engraving tools 10 - 30 mins High (names, designs) Pet owners $5 - $20 Fish Tank Accessories Medium to High Non-toxic materials, paint 2 - 4 hrs High (themes, sizes) Fish owners $10 - $50 Pet Grooming Products Medium Natural ingredients, containers 1 - 3 hrs Medium (scents, types) Pet owners $5 - $20 per item Pet Food Medium Natural ingredients, kitchen equipment 1 - 4 hrs Medium (diet types, flavors) Pet owners $10 - $30 per batch Rabbit Hutches High Wood, wire, tools Several hrs Medium (sizes, designs) Rabbit owners $50 - $200+ Dog Houses High Wood, tools, paint Several hrs - Days Medium (sizes, designs) Dog owners $50 - $300+ Pet Ramps Medium Wood, carpet, tools 2 - 4 hrs Medium (sizes, inclines) Pet owners $30 - $100+ Pet Doors Medium Plastic, wood, tools 1 - 3 hrs Medium (door sizes, types) Pet owners $20 - $80 Pet Bow Ties Low Fabric, elastic 30 mins - 1 hr High (fabrics, sizes) Pet owners $5 - $20 Pet Memorials Medium to High Wood, stone, engraving tools 1 - 4 hrs High (messages, designs) Bereaved pet owners $20 - $100+ Pet Shampoos Low to Medium Natural ingredients, containers 1 - 3 hrs Medium (scents, types) Pet owners $5 - $20 per bottle Pet Toothpaste Low to Medium Natural ingredients, containers 1 - 2 hrs Low (flavors) Health-conscious pet owners $5 - $15 per tube Pet Training Aids Low to Medium Various materials 1 - 3 hrs Medium (types, sizes) Pet owners $10 - $50 Pet First Aid Kits Low to Medium Medical supplies, containers 1 - 2 hrs Low (kit contents) Pet owners $20 - $60 Pet Pillows Low to Medium Fabric, stuffing, sewing materials 1 - 2 hrs High (sizes, fabrics) Pet owners $10 - $40 Pet Sweaters Medium to High Yarn, knitting/crocheting tools Several hrs High (sizes, patterns) Dog owners $20 - $60

Other Products You Can Make and Sell From Home

There are many other products you can make and sell from home, depending on your skills and interests:

Handmade Candles: Handmade candles in a variety of scents and colors can be a great product to sell online. Art Prints: If you’re an artist, selling art prints of your work can be a great way to share your art with a wider audience. Handmade Soap: Handmade soap in a variety of scents and colors is a popular product. Jewelry: Handmade jewelry can range from simple to intricate, and it’s always in demand. Knitted or Crocheted Items: Items like scarves, hats, and gloves can be popular, especially in the colder months. Woodworking Items: Items like cutting boards, furniture, and decor can be profitable. Baked Goods: If you love baking, selling baked goods like cookies, bread, and pastries can be a great business. Preserves: Homemade preserves, like jam or pickles, can be a hit at local farmers’ markets or online. Hand-Painted Clothing: Hand-painted clothing can be a unique product to sell, and you can offer custom designs. Photography: If you’re a skilled photographer, selling prints of your photos can be a great business. Digital Products: Digital products, like printables or digital planners, can be profitable products to sell online. Handmade Furniture: If you’re skilled in woodworking, handmade furniture can be a high-ticket item to sell. Custom Embroidery: Custom embroidery on items like clothing or home decor can be a unique product to sell. Handmade Cosmetics: Handmade cosmetics, like lip balm or lotion, can be a popular product, especially if you use natural ingredients. Home Decor: Handmade home decor, like pillows or wall art, can be a hit with customers looking to add a unique touch to their homes. Garden Decor: Handmade garden decor, like bird baths or garden signs, can be popular, especially in the spring and summer months. Pottery: Handmade pottery items like mugs, bowls, or vases can be a great product to sell. Quilts: Handmade quilts can be a high-ticket item, especially if they are intricate or large. Hand-Painted Shoes: Custom hand-painted shoes can be a unique product to sell. Leather Goods: Items like wallets, belts, or bags can be made from leather. Handmade Rugs: Handmade rugs can be a high-ticket item, especially if they are large or intricate. Handmade Dolls or Toys: Handmade dolls or toys can be popular, especially if they are unique or customizable. Handmade Instruments: If you’re musically inclined, handmade instruments can be a unique product to sell. Handmade Stationery: Items like cards, envelopes, or notepads can be handmade and customized. Handmade Baskets: Handmade baskets can be made from a variety of materials and are popular products. Handmade Scarves: Handmade scarves can be made from a variety of materials and can be a popular product, especially in the colder months. Handmade Pillows: Handmade pillows can be made from a variety of materials and can be a popular home decor item. Handmade Cakes: If you love baking, selling handmade cakes can be a great business. Handmade Chocolates: Handmade chocolates can be a popular product, especially around holidays. Handmade Bread: If you love baking, selling handmade bread can be a great business. Handmade Pasta: If you love cooking, selling handmade pasta can be a unique product to sell. Handmade Ice Cream: If you love making ice cream, selling handmade ice cream can be a great business. Handmade Cheese: If you’re knowledgeable about cheese making, selling handmade cheese can be a unique product to sell. Handmade Sausages: If you’re knowledgeable about sausage making, selling handmade sausages can be a unique product to sell. Handmade Wine or Beer: If you’re knowledgeable about winemaking or brewing, selling handmade wine or beer can be a unique product to sell. Handmade Cider: If you’re knowledgeable about cider making, selling handmade cider can be a unique product to sell. Handmade Jewelry Boxes: Handmade jewelry boxes can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Picture Frames: Handmade picture frames can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Lamps: Handmade lamps can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Candles: Handmade candles can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Soaps: Handmade soaps can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Lotions: Handmade lotions can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Perfumes: Handmade perfumes can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Lip Balms: Handmade lip balms can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Bath Bombs: Handmade bath bombs can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Scrubs: Handmade scrubs can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Face Masks: Handmade face masks can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate. Handmade Body Butters: Handmade body butter can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.

Product Skill Level Materials Needed Time to Create Customization Options Target Market Potential Selling Price Handmade Candles Low to Medium Wax, wicks, scents, colors 1 - 3 hrs High (scents, colors) Home decor enthusiasts $10 - $30 Art Prints Low to High Art supplies, printing materials Variable High (designs, sizes) Art lovers $5 - $100+ Handmade Soap Low to Medium Glycerin or soap base, scents, colors 1 - 4 hrs High (scents, additives) Health-conscious consumers $5 - $15 per bar Jewelry Low to High Beads, wire, gemstones 30 mins - Several hrs High (designs, materials) Fashion enthusiasts $10 - $200+ Knitted/Crocheted Items Low to High Yarn, knitting needles/crochet hooks Several hrs High (colors, patterns) Fashion/warmth seekers $15 - $100+ Woodworking Items Medium to High Wood, tools, finishes Several hrs - Days High (designs, sizes) Home decor enthusiasts $20 - $500+ Baked Goods Low to Medium Baking ingredients, kitchen equipment 30 mins - Several hrs High (flavors, decorations) Food enthusiasts $5 - $50 Preserves Low to Medium Fruits, sugar, jars 2 - 4 hrs Medium (flavors, mixes) Food enthusiasts $5 - $15 per jar Hand-Painted Clothing Low to Medium Fabric, paint 1 - 4 hrs High (designs, colors) Fashion enthusiasts $20 - $100+ Photography Medium to High Camera, editing software Variable Low (prints, sizes) Art/photography enthusiasts $10 - $200+ per print Digital Products Low to High Computer, software Variable High (content, format) Various markets $5 - $300+ Handmade Furniture High Wood, tools, finishes Days - Weeks High (designs, sizes) Home decor enthusiasts $100 - $2,000+ Custom Embroidery Low to Medium Fabric, embroidery floss, hoop 1 - 5 hrs High (designs, colors) Fashion/home decor enthusiasts $10 - $50+ Handmade Cosmetics Low to Medium Natural ingredients, containers 1 - 3 hrs High (scents, colors) Health-conscious consumers $5 - $20 per item Home Decor Low to High Various materials 1 - Several hrs High (designs, sizes) Home decor enthusiasts $10 - $200+ Garden Decor Low to Medium Various materials 1 - Several hrs High (designs, sizes) Garden enthusiasts $10 - $100+ Pottery Medium to High Clay, glaze, kiln Several hrs + firing High (shapes, colors) Home decor enthusiasts $15 - $100+ Quilts High Fabric, batting, thread Days - Months High (patterns, sizes) Home decor enthusiasts $100 - $1,000+ Hand-Painted Shoes Medium Shoes, paint 2 - 5 hrs High (designs, themes) Fashion enthusiasts $50 - $200+ Leather Goods Medium to High Leather, tools Several hrs High (designs, sizes) Fashion/accessory enthusiasts $20 - $300+ Handmade Rugs Medium to High Fabric/yarn, tools Days - Weeks High (patterns, sizes) Home decor enthusiasts $50 - $500+ Handmade Dolls/Toys Low to Medium Fabric, stuffing, sewing/knitting materials Several hrs High (designs, sizes) Children/collectors $20 - $100+ Handmade Instruments High Wood, strings, other materials Weeks - Months Medium (types, designs) Musicians $100 - $1,000+ Handmade Stationery Low to Medium Paper, printing supplies 1 - 3 hrs High (designs, formats) Stationery enthusiasts $5 - $30 per set Handmade Baskets Low to Medium Wicker, fabric, tools Several hrs High (sizes, materials) Home decor enthusiasts $20 - $100+ Handmade Scarves Low to High Fabric/yarn, sewing/knitting tools Several hrs High (materials, patterns) Fashion enthusiasts $15 - $50+ Handmade Pillows Low to Medium Fabric, stuffing, sewing materials 1 - 3 hrs High (designs, sizes) Home decor enthusiasts $20 - $60+ Handmade Cakes/Chocolates Low to Medium Baking ingredients, kitchen equipment Several hrs High (flavors, designs) Food enthusiasts $15 - $100+ Handmade Bread/Pasta Low to Medium Ingredients, kitchen equipment Several hrs Medium (types, flavors) Food enthusiasts $5 - $20 per item Handmade Ice Cream/Cheese Medium Ingredients, kitchen equipment Several hrs Medium (flavors, types) Food enthusiasts $5 - $20 per item Handmade Wine/Beer/Cider High Ingredients, brewing equipment Weeks - Months Medium (flavors, types) Beverage enthusiasts $10 - $50 per bottle Handmade Jewelry Boxes/Picture Frames Medium to High Wood, tools, finishes Several hrs High (designs, sizes) Home decor enthusiasts $20 - $100+ Handmade Lamps Medium to High Various materials, electrical components Several hrs High (designs, sizes) Home decor enthusiasts $30 - $150+

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is the Easiest Item to Make and Sell?

Holiday ornaments are one of the easiest and most popular items to make and sell, especially during festive seasons. They can be crafted with minimal materials and cater to a wide target audience looking for unique and unusual gifts.

What Are the Most Profitable Things to Make and Sell?

Digital printables, natural cosmetics, and costume jewelry stand out as highly profitable items. These products often show a high demand in Google Trends and can be great gifts, appealing to those searching for unique items online.

What Handmade Products Sell the Best?

Handmade jewelry, custom T-shirts, and natural cosmetics are in high demand, making them some of the best-selling items. These products cater to those looking for great gifts, unusual gifts, and personalized options for furry friends and their owners.

Where Are the Best Places to Sell Handmade Crafts?

Etsy shops and craft fairs are prime locations for selling DIY crafts, including holiday ornaments and costume jewelry. Setting up a seller account on Etsy allows you to manage your own working hours, control the shipping process using the same size box for ease, and target a wide audience interested in buying unique handmade products.

