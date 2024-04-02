About Us   |  

Best Things to Make and Sell from Home in 2024

Published: Apr 2, 2024
things to make and sell from home

In 2024, the idea of making and selling products from home is not just a trend, but a revolution. It’s a business idea that has empowered thousands of people to turn their skills and passions into profit. Here’s a guide to the top things to make and sell from home as you start your own business.

Should You Sell Products You Make From Home?

Embarking on a crafts business from the comfort of your own home has never been more enticing and feasible. With the evolution of e-commerce and the increasing appreciation for handmade, unique items, starting your own online store or participating in local craft fairs presents an exciting business idea. Let’s dive into why you should consider launching your profitable home business in this creative domain:

  • Flexibility: A standout advantage of a home-based crafts business is the flexibility it offers. You can organize your work around your personal life, dedicating time to creating very unusual gifts or preparing stock for local craft fairs according to your schedule. This autonomy in setting your own working hours is a major plus for those seeking a balanced lifestyle while pursuing their passion.
  • Low Startup Costs: Launching a profitable home business in the crafts sector typically requires minimal initial investment. Whether you’re making bath bombs, crafting holiday ornaments, or producing digital printables, the cost to start up can often be kept low, especially if you’re selling through an online store or at craft fairs.
  • Creative Freedom: Owning a crafts business provides the ultimate creative freedom. You have the control to explore a myriad of craft ideas, from creating bath bombs that fizz with unique scents and colors to designing very unusual gifts that capture the imagination. This creative autonomy allows you to constantly innovate and stand out in the marketplace.
  • Earning Potential: The potential to earn extra money through your crafts business is significant. High-demand items like bath bombs, costume jewelry, and bespoke t-shirts can turn a tidy profit, especially when sold through the right channels. An online store can reach a global audience 24/7, while local craft fairs offer the opportunity to connect directly with your community and build a loyal customer base.
  • Market Demand: The demand for unique, handmade products is on the rise. Consumers are increasingly seeking out gifts and items that stand apart from mass-produced goods for personal use. This trend towards valuing the unique and handmade positions crafts businesses well, especially for those offering very unusual gifts or niche products.

Handmade Jewelry Products to Make and Sell

Diving into the world of DIY craft businesses, particularly in the realm of handmade jewelry, unveils a solid business idea with minimal upfront investment and vast potential for profitability. This venture is not just a channel for creative expression but also a viable business opportunity, especially when leveraging online marketplaces and tapping into niche markets.

  1. Handcrafted Earrings: With some basic jewelry-making supplies, you can create a variety of earring designs to sell. From simple studs to intricate dangle earrings, the possibilities are endless.
  2. Beaded Bracelets: Beaded bracelets are easy to make and can be customized in countless ways. You can use different types of beads and colors to create unique designs.
  3. Wire-Wrapped Pendants: Wire wrapping is a technique that involves wrapping wire around gemstones or other objects to create pendants. These can be sold as standalone pieces or as part of a necklace.
  4. Leather Cuffs: Leather cuffs are a trendy accessory that can appeal to both men and women. You can embellish them with studs, embroidery, or paint for a unique touch.
  5. Polymer Clay Charms: Polymer clay is a versatile material that can be molded into a variety of shapes and designs. These charms can be used to make necklaces, bracelets, or earrings.
  6. Resin Jewelry: Resin jewelry is made by casting resin into molds and then adding pigments or embeds. This allows for a wide range of creative possibilities.
  7. Silk Thread Jewelry: Silk thread jewelry is made by wrapping silk thread around a base material to create colorful and intricate designs.
  8. Metal Stamped Jewelry: Metal stamping involves using steel stamps to imprint letters, numbers, or designs onto a metal blank. This can be used to create personalized jewelry pieces.
  9. Macrame Bracelets: Macrame is a form of textile produced using knotting techniques. Macrame bracelets are trendy and relatively easy to make.
  10. Hand-Painted Wooden Jewelry: Hand-painted wooden jewelry allows for a lot of creativity. You can paint any design you like onto wooden blanks.
  11. Handmade Brooches: Brooches are classic pieces of jewelry that can be made with a variety of materials and designs.
  12. Handmade Rings: Rings can be made from a variety of materials, including metal, wood, and resin.
  13. Gemstone Bracelets: Bracelets made with semi-precious gemstones can be quite popular. You can create unique color combinations and designs.
  14. Charm Necklaces: These necklaces can be personalized with different charms to suit the customer’s preferences.
  15. Birthstone Jewelry: Jewelry featuring birthstones can make for meaningful gifts and are often sought after.
  16. Pearl Jewelry: Classic and timeless, pearl jewelry never goes out of style.
  17. Locket Necklaces: Lockets can hold photos or small mementos, making them sentimental pieces of jewelry.
  18. Anklets: Particularly popular in the summer months, anklets can be made from a variety of materials.
  19. Hair Jewelry: Decorative hair pins, clips, and headbands can be adorned with beads, crystals, or other embellishments.
  20. Cufflinks: Handmade cufflinks can be a unique product offering, appealing to a niche market.
  21. Chokers: Chokers have made a comeback in recent years and can be made from a variety of materials.
  22. Body Jewelry: This can include belly rings, nose rings, and other types of body jewelry.
  23. Bangle Bracelets: Bangles can be made from a variety of materials and can be sold individually or in sets.
  24. Toe Rings: Particularly popular in the summer, toe rings can be a fun addition to your product line.
  25. Tassel Earrings: Tassel earrings are a trendy accessory that can be made in a variety of colors.
  26. Bar Necklaces: Simple and elegant, bar necklaces can be personalized with stamped or engraved designs.
  27. Layered Necklaces: Layered necklaces are a popular trend and can be made with a variety of chains and pendants.
  28. Statement Rings: Large, eye-catching rings can be made from a variety of materials.
  29. Hoop Earrings: A classic style, hoop earrings can be made in a variety of sizes and materials.
  30. Stackable Rings: Small, thin rings are designed to be worn on one finger in multiples.
  31. Enamel Pins: These can be made in a variety of designs and are a popular accessory.
  32. Friendship Bracelets: A nostalgic item, friendship bracelets can be made in a variety of patterns and colors.
  33. Feather Earrings: Feather earrings can be made with real or faux feathers and other materials.
  34. Crystal Jewelry: Jewelry made with crystals can be quite popular, particularly if you use crystals with supposed healing properties.
  35. Memory Wire Bracelets: These bracelets are easy to make and can be designed with a variety of beads.
  36. Paracord Bracelets: Paracord bracelets are not only fashionable but also practical, as the cord can be used in an emergency.
Type of JewelrySkill LevelMaterials NeededTime to CreateCustomization OptionsTarget MarketPotential Selling Price
Handcrafted EarringsLow to MediumBeads, wire, hooks30 mins - 2 hrsHigh (colors, materials)Wide range$10 - $50+
Beaded BraceletsLowBeads, string or elastic20 mins - 1 hrHigh (bead types/colors)Wide range$5 - $40
Wire-Wrapped PendantsMediumWire, stones or charms1 - 3 hrsHigh (wire designs, stones)Wide range$15 - $60+
Leather CuffsLow to MediumLeather strips, embellishments1 - 2 hrsMedium (studs, paint)Teens, Adults$20 - $50
Polymer Clay CharmsMediumPolymer clay, tools2 - 4 hrsHigh (shapes, colors)Wide range$10 - $30
Resin JewelryMedium to HighResin, molds, pigmentsSeveral hours + curingHigh (colors, embeds)Wide range$15 - $60+
Silk Thread JewelryMediumSilk thread, base material2 - 3 hrsHigh (thread colors)Wide range$10 - $40
Metal Stamped JewelryMediumMetal blanks, stamps1 - 2 hrsHigh (personalization)Wide range$20 - $70
Macrame BraceletsLowCord, beads30 mins - 1 hrHigh (knot patterns, beads)Young adults$10 - $30
Hand-Painted Wooden JewelryMediumWooden blanks, paint1 - 3 hrsHigh (designs, colors)Wide range$15 - $50
Handmade BroochesLow to MediumVarious materials1 - 2 hrsHigh (materials, designs)Wide range$15 - $50
Handmade RingsLow to HighMetal, wood, resin1 - 4 hrsHigh (materials, designs)Wide range$10 - $60+
Gemstone BraceletsLow to MediumGemstones, string or wire30 mins - 1.5 hrsHigh (stone types, patterns)Wide range$20 - $80+
Charm NecklacesLowChains, charms20 mins - 1 hrHigh (charm selection)Wide range$10 - $50
Birthstone JewelryLow to MediumBirthstones, various bases30 mins - 2 hrsMedium (stone choice)Gift seekers$20 - $100+
Pearl JewelryLow to MediumPearls, stringing material1 - 3 hrsMedium (arrangement, size)Wide range$20 - $100+
Locket NecklacesLowLockets, chains20 mins - 1 hrLow (photo insertion)Sentimental buyers$20 - $70
AnkletsLowBeads, wire or string20 mins - 1 hrHigh (materials, designs)Summer wearers$10 - $40
Hair JewelryLow to MediumBeads, wire, clips30 mins - 2 hrsHigh (design, colors)Wide range$10 - $50
CufflinksMedium to HighMetal, custom designs1 - 3 hrsHigh (designs, materials)Men$20 - $80+
ChokersLow to MediumFabric, beads, clasps30 mins - 1.5 hrsHigh (material, embellishments)Teens, young adults$10 - $40
Body JewelryMediumWire, beads, charms1 - 3 hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Young adults$10 - $50
Bangle BraceletsLowVarious materials20 mins - 1 hrMedium (materials, sizes)Wide range$10 - $50
Toe RingsLowWire, small beads20 mins - 1 hrMedium (size, design)Summer wearers$5 - $20
Tassel EarringsLowThread, earring hooks30 mins - 1 hrHigh (color, length)Fashion-forward$10 - $30
Bar NecklacesLow to MediumMetal bars, chains30 mins - 1.5 hrsHigh (engraving)Wide range$15 - $60
Layered NecklacesLowChains, pendants30 mins - 1 hrHigh (chain lengths, pendants)Fashion-forward$20 - $70
Statement RingsMedium to HighVarious materials1 - 4 hrsHigh (design, materials)Fashion-forward$15 - $80+
Hoop EarringsLow to MediumMetal wire, tools30 mins - 1 hrMedium (size, material)Wide range$10 - $40
Stackable RingsLow to MediumMetal wire, beads30 mins - 1 hr eachHigh (designs, combinations)Fashion-forward$10 - $30 each
Enamel PinsHighEnamel, metalSeveral hours + curingHigh (designs)Collectors, fashion$10 - $30
Friendship BraceletsLowEmbroidery thread1 - 3 hrsHigh (patterns, colors)Young adults, teens$5 - $20
Feather EarringsLowFeathers, hooks20 mins - 1 hrMedium (feather type, length)Boho-chic wearers$10 - $30
Crystal JewelryLow to MediumCrystals, wire or string30 mins - 2 hrsHigh (crystal type, design)Wellness-focused$15 - $60
Memory Wire BraceletsLowBeads, memory wire20 mins - 1 hrHigh (bead types/colors)Wide range$10 - $40
Paracord BraceletsLowParacord, buckles20 mins - 1 hrMedium (color, weave)Outdoor enthusiasts$10 - $30

Home Decor Items to Make from Home

Home decor items are a fantastic way to express your creativity and add a personal touch to any space. Plus, they can be a great source of income if you decide to sell them. Here are some ideas for home decor items you can make and sell from home:

  1. Wall Art: Wall art is a broad category that includes anything from paintings to wall hangings. You can use a variety of materials, including canvas, wood, metal, or even recycled materials.
  2. Handmade Candles: Candles not only provide a cozy atmosphere but also serve as a great decor item. You can experiment with different shapes, colors, and scents to create unique candles.
  3. Decorative Pillows: Decorative pillows can add a pop of color and comfort to any room. You can sew your own pillows and use various fabrics, patterns, and colors.
  4. Ceramic Vases: If you’re skilled in pottery, ceramic vases can be a great item to sell. Each piece can be unique, which adds value to your product.
  5. Macrame Wall Hangings: Macrame is a trend that has made a big comeback. Wall hangings are particularly popular and can be customized in many ways.
  6. Hand-Painted Mugs: With some ceramic paint, you can transform plain mugs into works of art. These can make great gifts and are perfect for selling online.
  7. Wooden Signs: Wooden signs can be customized for any occasion or purpose, making them a versatile product to sell.
  8. Woven Baskets: If you’re skilled in weaving, handmade baskets can be both functional and beautiful home decor items.
  9. Terrariums: Terrariums are miniature indoor gardens that are easy to maintain. They’re popular among those who love plants but don’t have a lot of space.
  10. Handcrafted Mirrors: Mirrors can be decorated in numerous ways, such as with paint, mosaic tiles, or fabric.
  11. Custom Coasters: Coasters are small and simple decor items that can be customized in endless ways.
  12. Handmade Rugs: If you’re skilled in weaving or knitting, handmade rugs can be a profitable product to sell.
  13. Stained Glass Items: Stained glass can be used to create beautiful window hangings, lampshades, or other decorative items.
  14. Handmade Clocks: With some woodworking or metalworking skills, you can create unique, handmade clocks.
  15. Decorative Planters: Planters can be made from a variety of materials and can be painted or decorated in many ways.
  16. Hand-Painted Furniture: If you have painting skills, hand-painted furniture can be a great item to sell.
  17. Handmade Blankets: If you can knit or crochet, handmade blankets can be a cozy addition to any home.
  18. Scented Sachets: Scented sachets can be filled with dried herbs or essential oils and are great for freshening up a drawer or closet.
  19. Handmade Curtains: If you can sew, handmade curtains can be a great way to add a personal touch to a home.
  20. Decorative Trays: Trays can be used for serving or as a decorative item on a coffee table or ottoman.
  21. Handmade Quilts: Quilts are a classic home decor item and can be made in a variety of patterns and colors.
  22. Hand-Painted Tiles: Tiles can be painted and used as coasters, trivets, or wall decor.
  23. Handmade Baskets: Baskets can be woven from a variety of materials and are both functional and decorative.
  24. Decorative Candle Holders: Candle holders can be made from a variety of materials and can add a cozy touch to any room.
  25. Handmade Picture Frames: Picture frames can be made from wood, metal, or other materials and can be decorated in many ways.
  26. Handmade Table Runners: Table runners can add a pop of color to a dining room and can be made in a variety of patterns and colors.
  27. Handmade Placemats: Placemats can be sewn, woven, or even made from recycled materials.
  28. Handmade Lampshades: Lampshades can be made from a variety of materials and can be painted or decorated in many ways.
  29. Handmade Bookends: Bookends can be made from a variety of materials and can be a great gift for book lovers.
  30. Handmade Vases: Vases can be made from pottery, glass, or other materials.
  31. Handmade Door Wreaths: Door wreaths can be made from a variety of materials and are a welcoming touch to any home.
  32. Handmade Napkin Rings: Napkin rings can be made from a variety of materials and can add a festive touch to a dining table.
  33. Handmade Ornaments: Ornaments can be made from a variety of materials and can be a great item to sell during the holiday season.
  34. Handmade Wind Chimes: Wind chimes can be made from a variety of materials and can add a soothing touch to any outdoor space.
  35. Handmade Birdhouses: Birdhouses can be made from wood or other materials and can be a great item to sell for those who love wildlife.
  36. Handmade Garden Decor: Garden decor can include items like stepping stones, plant markers, or decorative stakes.
Type of Home DecorSkill LevelMaterials NeededTime to CreateCustomization OptionsTarget MarketPotential Selling Price
Wall ArtLow to HighCanvas, wood, metal, recycled materials1 hr - multiple daysHigh (medium, design)Art lovers, homeowners$20 - $500+
Handmade CandlesLow to MediumWax, wicks, scents, colors1 - 3 hrsHigh (shape, scent, color)Gift buyers, homeowners$10 - $40
Decorative PillowsLow to MediumFabric, stuffing, sewing supplies1 - 4 hrsHigh (fabric, pattern)Homeowners, interior designers$15 - $60
Ceramic VasesHighClay, glaze, kilnSeveral hrs + firingHigh (shape, glaze)Art collectors, homeowners$30 - $200+
Macrame Wall HangingsLow to MediumCord, beads, dowels2 - 10 hrsHigh (knots, beads)Boho decor enthusiasts$20 - $100+
Hand-Painted MugsLow to MediumCeramic mugs, paints1 - 2 hrsHigh (design, color)Gift buyers, mug collectors$10 - $30
Wooden SignsLow to MediumWood, paint, stencils1 - 3 hrsHigh (text, design)Homeowners, gift buyers$15 - $50
Woven BasketsMedium to HighReed, willow, other materialsSeveral hrs - daysHigh (size, pattern)Home organizers, decor enthusiasts$30 - $150+
TerrariumsLow to MediumGlass containers, plants, soil, stones1 - 2 hrsHigh (layout, plant choice)Plant lovers, apartment dwellers$20 - $100+
Handcrafted MirrorsMediumMirrors, decorative materials2 - 4 hrsHigh (frame, embellishments)Homeowners, interior designers$25 - $150+
Custom CoastersLowWood, ceramic, resin1 - 3 hrsHigh (design, material)Homeowners, gift buyers$10 - $30 set
Handmade RugsMedium to HighYarn, fabric stripsSeveral hrs - weeksHigh (size, pattern)Homeowners, decor enthusiasts$50 - $500+
Stained Glass ItemsHighGlass, copper foil, solderSeveral hrs - daysHigh (design, color)Art collectors, homeowners$40 - $300+
Handmade ClocksMedium to HighWood, metal, clock mechanism2 - 10 hrsHigh (design, materials)Homeowners, gift buyers$30 - $150+
Decorative PlantersLow to MediumPots, paint, decorative elements1 - 3 hrsHigh (design, size)Plant lovers, homeowners$15 - $60
Hand-Painted FurnitureMedium to HighFurniture, paintSeveral hrs - daysHigh (design, color)Homeowners, interior designers$50 - $500+
Handmade BlanketsMedium to HighYarn, fabricSeveral hrs - weeksHigh (pattern, color)Homeowners, gift buyers$30 - $200+
Scented SachetsLowFabric, dried herbs or essential oils30 mins - 1 hrHigh (scent, fabric)Homeowners, gift buyers$5 - $15
Handmade CurtainsMediumFabric, sewing suppliesSeveral hrsHigh (fabric, size)Homeowners, interior designers$30 - $150+
Decorative TraysLow to MediumWood, paint, handles1 - 3 hrsHigh (design, color)Homeowners, entertainers$20 - $70
Handmade QuiltsHighFabric, batting, threadSeveral days - monthsHigh (pattern, color)Homeowners, gift buyers$100 - $1000+
Hand-Painted TilesMediumCeramic tiles, paints1 - 3 hrsHigh (design, color)Homeowners, interior designers$10 - $50 each
Handmade BasketsMedium to HighWicker, fabric, yarnSeveral hrs - daysHigh (size, material)Home organizers, decor enthusiasts$20 - $100+
Decorative Candle HoldersLow to MediumMetal, glass, clay1 - 3 hrsHigh (design, material)Homeowners, gift buyers$10 - $50
Handmade Picture FramesLow to MediumWood, metal, decorative elements1 - 3 hrsHigh (size, design)Homeowners, gift buyers$15 - $60
Handmade Table RunnersLow to MediumFabric, sewing supplies2 - 4 hrsHigh (fabric, length)Homeowners, entertainers$20 - $70
Handmade PlacematsLowFabric, weaving materials1 - 2 hrsHigh (material, design)Homeowners, entertainers$10 - $30 each
Handmade LampshadesMediumFabric, wire frames2 - 4 hrsHigh (fabric, size)Homeowners, interior designers$25 - $100+
Handmade BookendsLow to MediumWood, metal, stones1 - 3 hrsMedium (design, material)Book lovers, homeowners$20 - $70 pair
Handmade VasesMedium to HighClay, glass, other materialsSeveral hrs - daysHigh (shape, design)Homeowners, art collectors$20 - $150+
Handmade Door WreathsLow to MediumBranches, flowers, decorative elements1 - 2 hrsHigh (season, materials)Homeowners, gift buyers$20 - $80
Handmade Napkin RingsLowMetal, beads, fabric30 mins - 1 hrHigh (material, design)Homeowners, entertainers$10 - $30 set
Handmade OrnamentsLow to MediumVarious materials30 mins - 2 hrsHigh (design, material)Holiday shoppers, homeowners$5 - $20
Handmade Wind ChimesLow to MediumMetal, wood, glass1 - 3 hrsMedium (materials, size)Homeowners, gardeners$15 - $60
Handmade BirdhousesLow to MediumWood, paint, hardware2 - 4 hrsHigh (design, size)Wildlife enthusiasts, homeowners$20 - $100
Handmade Garden DecorLow to MediumVarious materials1 - 3 hrsHigh (design, material)Gardeners, homeowners$10 - $50+

Ideas for Bath and Beauty Products to Sell Online

The beauty industry is booming, and there’s a growing trend of consumers seeking out natural, handmade bath and beauty products. Selling these products online opens up your business to a global market. Here are some ideas for bath and beauty products you can make and sell online:

  1. Bath Bombs: Bath bombs have become incredibly popular in recent years. They’re fun, and colorful, and can be made with a variety of scents and skin-beneficial ingredients.
  2. Handmade Soaps: Handmade soaps are a staple in the bath and beauty world. You can experiment with different scents, colors, and shapes to create a unique product line.
  3. Body Scrubs: Body scrubs are great for exfoliating and nourishing the skin. You can make them with a variety of ingredients like sugar, salt, coffee grounds, and essential oils.
  4. Lip Balms: Lip balms are a small and simple product that can be customized in countless ways. You can experiment with different flavors, colors, and even add a tint for a pop of color.
  5. Face Masks: Face masks are a popular skincare product. You can create masks for different skin types and concerns, such as hydrating masks, detoxifying masks, or brightening masks.
  6. Scented Candles: Scented candles can create a relaxing atmosphere and are always in demand. You can create a range of scents to suit different moods and seasons.
  7. Hair Masks: Hair masks are treatments that are designed to nourish and repair hair. You can create masks for different hair types and concerns, such as masks for dry hair, damaged hair, or color-treated hair.
  8. Bath Salts: Bath salts are a simple and luxurious product that you can easily make and sell. You can create a variety of scents and even add dried flowers for an extra touch of luxury.
  9. Shower Steamers: Similar to bath bombs, shower steamers are placed on the floor of the shower and release aromatic essential oils during a hot shower.
  10. Body Butter: Body butter is a luxurious moisturizing product. You can create them with a variety of butters and oils, such as shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil.
  11. Perfumes: Making your own perfumes allows you to create unique scents. You can offer a range of different scents or even offer custom scent blending.
  12. Beard Oil: With the popularity of beards, beard oil has become a popular product. It’s designed to moisturize the skin under the beard and soften the beard hair itself.
  13. Essential Oils: These are concentrated plant extracts that retain the natural smell and flavor, or “essence,” of their source. They can be used for aromatherapy or as ingredients in other products.
  14. Shampoo Bars: These are a great eco-friendly alternative to liquid shampoos. They can be formulated for different hair types and concerns.
  15. Conditioner Bars: Similar to shampoo bars, conditioner bars provide an eco-friendly solution to hair conditioning needs.
  16. Bath Oils: Bath oils can add a luxurious feel to bath time and are great for moisturizing the skin.
  17. Bubble Bath: A fun product that can be made in a variety of scents and colors.
  18. Massage Oils: These can be made with a blend of essential oils to provide a soothing experience.
  19. Hand Creams: Hand creams are always in demand and can be made with a variety of nourishing ingredients.
  20. Foot Soaks: These can be formulated to soothe tired feet and soften the skin.
  21. Cuticle Creams: These are designed to moisturize and protect the cuticles around the nails.
  22. Lip Scrubs: Lip scrubs are great for exfoliating the lips and can be made in a variety of flavors.
  23. Face Serums: Face serums are a popular skincare product that can be formulated for a variety of skin concerns.
  24. Eye Creams: These are designed to hydrate and protect the delicate skin around the eyes.
  25. Body Sprays: Body sprays are a lighter alternative to perfumes and can be made in a variety of scents.
  26. Hair Serums: Hair serums can be formulated to address a variety of hair concerns, such as frizz, damage, or dullness.
  27. Hair Sprays: These can be made to provide hold, volume, or shine to the hair.
  28. Deodorants: Homemade deodorants can be a natural alternative to commercial products.
  29. Toothpaste: Natural toothpaste is becoming increasingly popular and can be made in a variety of flavors.
  30. Mouthwash: Homemade mouthwash can be a natural and refreshing alternative to commercial products.
  31. Shaving Cream: Homemade shaving cream can provide a luxurious shaving experience.
  32. After Shave: After shave can be made to soothe and hydrate the skin after shaving.
  33. Sunscreen: Homemade sunscreen can be a natural alternative to commercial products, but it’s important to ensure it provides adequate sun protection.
  34. Bug Repellent: Natural bug repellent can be a great product for the summer months.
  35. Makeup Remover: A homemade makeup remover can be gentle on the skin and effective at removing makeup.
  36. Nail Polish: Homemade nail polish can be a fun and creative product to make and sell.
Product TypeSkill LevelMaterials NeededTime to CreateCustomization OptionsTarget MarketPotential Selling Price
Bath BombsLow to MediumBaking soda, citric acid, essential oils, molds1 - 2 hrsHigh (scents, colors, shapes)Bath enthusiasts$3 - $10 each
Handmade SoapsLow to HighSoap base or raw ingredients, scents, colors1 - 4 hrs + curingHigh (ingredients, designs)Wide range$5 - $20 each
Body ScrubsLowSugar/salt, oils, scents30 mins - 1 hrHigh (ingredients, scents)Skincare enthusiasts$5 - $25
Lip BalmsLowWax, oils, flavor oils1 - 2 hrsHigh (flavors, tints)Wide range$2 - $8
Face MasksLow to MediumClays, oils, botanicals1 - 2 hrsHigh (skin types, concerns)Skincare enthusiasts$5 - $25
Scented CandlesLow to MediumWax, wicks, scents, containers1 - 2 hrs + coolingHigh (scents, containers)Wide range$10 - $40
Hair MasksLow to MediumOils, butters, essential oils1 - 2 hrsHigh (hair types, concerns)Haircare enthusiasts$5 - $30
Bath SaltsLowEpsom salt, sea salt, scents, colors30 minsHigh (scents, colors)Bath enthusiasts$5 - $20
Shower SteamersLow to MediumBaking soda, citric acid, essential oils1 - 2 hrsHigh (scents)Shower users$3 - $10 each
Body ButtersLow to MediumButters, oils, essential oils1 - 2 hrsHigh (scents, butters)Skincare enthusiasts$5 - $30
PerfumesMediumEssential oils, alcohol or carrier oil1 - 2 hrs + agingHigh (scents)Fragrance enthusiasts$10 - $50
Beard OilLowCarrier oils, essential oils30 mins - 1 hrHigh (scents)Men with beards$10 - $30
Essential OilsHighPlant material, distillation equipmentSeveral hrs - daysLow (pure essences)Wide range$5 - $30 per bottle
Shampoo BarsMediumSurfactants, butters, essential oils2 - 4 hrs + curingHigh (hair types)Eco-conscious consumers$5 - $15
Conditioner BarsMediumEmulsifying waxes, oils, essential oils2 - 4 hrs + curingHigh (hair types)Eco-conscious consumers$5 - $15
Bath OilsLowCarrier oils, essential oils30 minsHigh (scents, oil blends)Bath enthusiasts$5 - $25
Bubble BathLowSurfactants, scents, preservatives1 hrHigh (scents)Bath enthusiasts$5 - $20
Massage OilsLowCarrier oils, essential oils30 minsHigh (scents)Wellness-focused consumers$10 - $30
Hand CreamsLow to MediumButters, oils, waxes1 - 2 hrsHigh (scents, butters)Skincare enthusiasts$5 - $20
Foot SoaksLowEpsom salt, sea salt, essential oils30 minsHigh (scents)Wellness-focused consumers$5 - $20
Cuticle CreamsLowButters, oils, waxes1 - 2 hrsMedium (scents)Nail care enthusiasts$5 - $15
Lip ScrubsLowSugar, oils, flavor oils30 minsHigh (flavors)Skincare enthusiasts$5 - $10
Face SerumsMediumCarrier oils, essential oils, active ingredients1 - 2 hrsHigh (skin concerns)Skincare enthusiasts$10 - $50
Eye CreamsMediumOils, butters, active ingredients1 - 2 hrsMedium (concerns)Skincare enthusiasts$10 - $40
Body SpraysLowWater, alcohol, essential oils30 minsHigh (scents)Wide range$5 - $20
Hair SerumsLow to MediumSilicones, oils, essential oils1 hrHigh (hair concerns)Haircare enthusiasts$5 - $30
Hair SpraysMediumAlcohol, water, fixatives1 - 2 hrsMedium (hold, shine)Haircare enthusiasts$5 - $20
DeodorantsLow to MediumButters, powders, essential oils1 - 2 hrsHigh (scents)Wellness-focused consumers$5 - $15
ToothpasteLowCalcium carbonate, baking soda, flavor oils30 minsMedium (flavors)Wellness-focused consumers$5 - $10
MouthwashLowWater, essential oils, alcohol30 minsMedium (flavors)Wellness-focused consumers$5 - $15
Shaving CreamLow to MediumSoaps, oils, butters1 - 2 hrsMedium (scents)Men & women who shave$5 - $20
After ShaveLowAlcohol, water, essential oils30 minsHigh (scents)Men who shave$5 - $20
SunscreenMedium to HighZinc oxide, carriers, oils1 - 3 hrsLow (SPF levels)Health-conscious consumers$10 - $30
Bug RepellentLowEssential oils, water, alcohol30 minsHigh (scent blends)Outdoor enthusiasts$5 - $15
Makeup RemoverLowOils, emulsifiers30 minsLow (gentle vs. strong)Makeup users$5 - $20
Nail PolishHighPigments, solvents, resins1 - 2 hrsHigh (colors, effects)Fashion-conscious consumers$5 - $15

Office and Productivity Products to Make and Sell

In the era of remote work and online learning, office and productivity products have become more important than ever. These items not only help to keep us organized but also make our workspaces more enjoyable. Here are some ideas for office and productivity products you can make and sell:

  1. Handmade Planners: Planners are essential for staying organized. You can create planners with different layouts, designs, and themes.
  2. Desk Organizers: Desk organizers help keep workspaces tidy. You can make them out of wood, metal, or even recycled materials.
  3. Bulletin Boards: Bulletin boards are great for displaying important notes and reminders. You can make them more interesting by using different materials and designs.
  4. Bookmarks: Bookmarks are a simple yet useful product. You can make them out of paper, fabric, or even metal.
  5. Handmade Pens: Handmade pens can be a luxury item. You can make them out of wood, acrylic, or other materials.
  6. Notebooks: Notebooks are always in demand. You can make them with different types of paper and covers.
  7. Mouse Pads: Mouse pads can be customized in countless ways. You can use different fabrics and designs to make them unique.
  8. Laptop Sleeves: Laptop sleeves protect laptops from damage. You can sew them from various fabrics and add padding for extra protection.
  9. Whiteboards: Whiteboards are useful for jotting down quick notes. You can make them with whiteboard paint on a variety of surfaces.
  10. Cable Organizers: Cable organizers prevent cables from tangling. You can make them out of leather, fabric, or plastic.
  11. Letter Holders: Letter holders keep mail organized. You can make them out of wood, metal, or other materials.
  12. Business Card Holders: Business card holders are a professional way to display business cards. You can make them out of wood, metal, or acrylic.
  13. Handmade Envelopes: You can make envelopes out of various types of paper and decorate them with unique designs.
  14. Sticky Note Holders: These can be made from a variety of materials and can be designed to hold sticky notes of different sizes.
  15. Paperweights: Paperweights can be made from glass, metal, or other heavy materials. They can be functional and decorative.
  16. Handmade Stamps: Stamps can be made from rubber or wood and can feature a variety of designs.
  17. Ink Pads: You can make your own ink pads in a variety of colors.
  18. Desk Calendars: Desk calendars can be made in a variety of sizes and designs.
  19. Handmade Pencils: Pencils can be made from wood or other materials and can be decorated in a variety of ways.
  20. Pen Holders: Pen holders can be made from wood, metal, or other materials and can be designed to hold different numbers of pens.
  21. Clipboard: Clipboards can be made from wood or plastic and can be decorated in a variety of ways.
  22. File Folders: File folders can be made from paper or cardstock and can be decorated in a variety of ways.
  23. Handmade Stickers: Stickers can be made in a variety of shapes and sizes and can feature a variety of designs.
  24. Handmade Labels: Labels can be made in a variety of shapes and sizes and can feature a variety of designs.
  25. Handmade Cards: Cards can be made for a variety of occasions and can feature a variety of designs.
  26. Handmade Postcards: Postcards can be made in a variety of designs and can feature a variety of images or messages.
  27. Handmade Journals: Journals can be made with a variety of types of paper and covers.
  28. Handmade Diaries: Diaries can be made with a variety of types of paper and covers and can feature a lock for privacy.
  29. Handmade Sketchbooks: Sketchbooks can be made with a variety of types of paper and covers.
  30. Handmade Portfolios: Portfolios can be made with a variety of types of paper and covers and can be designed to hold a variety of sizes of artwork or documents.
  31. Handmade Binders: Binders can be made with a variety of types of covers and can be designed to hold a variety of sizes of paper.
  32. Handmade Notepads: Notepads can be made with a variety of types of paper and can be designed in a variety of sizes.
  33. Handmade Paper Clips: Paper clips can be made from metal or plastic and can be designed in a variety of shapes and sizes.
  34. Handmade Rubber Bands: Rubber bands can be made in a variety of sizes and colors.
  35. Handmade Rulers: Rulers can be made from wood, metal, or plastic and can be designed in a variety of lengths.
  36. Handmade Erasers: Erasers can be made from rubber or other materials and can be designed in a variety of shapes and sizes.
Handmade ItemSkill LevelMaterials NeededTime to CreateCustomization OptionsTarget MarketPotential Selling Price
PlannersMediumPaper, binding materials, covers2 - 4 hrsHigh (layout, design)Students, professionals$20 - $50
Desk OrganizersLow to MediumWood, metal, recycled materials1 - 3 hrsHigh (size, compartments)Office workers$15 - $60
Bulletin BoardsLow to MediumCork, fabric, frames1 - 2 hrsHigh (size, fabric)Students, professionals$15 - $40
BookmarksLowPaper, fabric, metal30 mins - 1 hrHigh (materials, designs)Readers$1 - $10
Handmade PensMedium to HighWood, acrylic, pen mechanisms2 - 4 hrsHigh (materials, finishes)Gift buyers, professionals$20 - $100+
NotebooksLow to MediumPaper, covers, binding materials1 - 3 hrsHigh (paper, cover)Students, writers$10 - $30
Mouse PadsLowFabric, rubber, foam30 mins - 1 hrHigh (design, fabric)Computer users$5 - $20
Laptop SleevesMediumFabric, padding, zippers2 - 4 hrsHigh (size, fabric)Laptop owners$20 - $50
WhiteboardsLow to MediumWhiteboard paint, surfaces1 - 2 hrsMedium (size, frame)Office workers, students$15 - $50
Cable OrganizersLowLeather, fabric, plastic30 mins - 1 hrMedium (size, material)Tech users$5 - $20
Letter HoldersLow to MediumWood, metal, other materials1 - 3 hrsMedium (size, material)Office workers$10 - $30
Business Card HoldersLow to MediumWood, metal, acrylic1 - 2 hrsHigh (material, design)Professionals$10 - $40
Handmade EnvelopesLowPaper, decorative elements30 mins - 1 hrHigh (size, design)Letter writers$1 - $5 each
Sticky Note HoldersLow to MediumVarious materials1 - 2 hrsHigh (size, material)Office workers$5 - $20
PaperweightsMediumGlass, metal, heavy materials1 - 3 hrsHigh (design, material)Office workers$10 - $50
Handmade StampsMediumRubber, wood, carving tools1 - 3 hrsHigh (design)Crafters, office$5 - $20
Ink PadsLowSponges, ink30 minsMedium (color)Crafters, office$5 - $15
Desk CalendarsLow to MediumPaper, binding, stands1 - 3 hrsHigh (design, layout)Office workers$10 - $30
Handmade PencilsMediumWood, graphite, painting materials2 - 4 hrsHigh (design, finish)Artists, writers$2 - $10
Pen HoldersLow to MediumWood, metal, other materials1 - 3 hrsMedium (size, material)Office workers$10 - $30
ClipboardLow to MediumWood, plastic, clips1 - 2 hrsHigh (design, material)Office workers, students$10 - $25
File FoldersLowPaper, cardstock, decorative elements30 mins - 1 hrHigh (design, size)Office workers$2 - $10
Handmade StickersLowSticker paper, designs1 - 2 hrsHigh (design, size)Crafters, planners$1 - $5 per sheet
Handmade LabelsLowLabel paper, designs1 - 2 hrsHigh (design, size)Organizers, crafters$1 - $5 per sheet
Handmade CardsLow to MediumPaper, decorative elements30 mins - 2 hrsHigh (occasion, design)Gift givers$3 - $10
Handmade PostcardsLowCardstock, designs30 mins - 1 hrHigh (design, message)Travelers, collectors$1 - $5
Handmade JournalsMediumPaper, covers, binding materials2 - 4 hrsHigh (paper, cover)Writers, artists$15 - $40
Handmade DiariesMediumPaper, covers, locks2 - 4 hrsHigh (paper, cover)Journal keepers$15 - $50
Handmade SketchbooksMediumHigh-quality paper, covers2 - 4 hrsHigh (paper, cover)Artists$15 - $40
Handmade PortfoliosMedium to HighDurable covers, sleeves2 - 5 hrsMedium (size, material)Professionals, artists$20 - $60
Handmade BindersMediumCovers, rings, spines2 - 4 hrsMedium (cover, size)Students, professionals$10 - $30
Handmade NotepadsLowPaper, adhesive1 - 2 hrsHigh (size, paper)Office workers$2 - $10
Handmade Paper ClipsMediumMetal wire, pliers1 - 2 hrsHigh (shape, size)Office workers$0.50 - $2 each
Handmade Rubber BandsHighRubber, coloringSeveral hrsMedium (size, color)Office workers$1 - $5 per pack
Handmade RulersMediumWood, metal, plastic, measuring tools1 - 3 hrsMedium (length, material)Students, crafters$5 - $20
Handmade ErasersMediumRubber, colors1 - 3 hrsHigh (shape, size)Students, artists$1 - $5

Handmade Accessories and Apparel to Make and Sell in Your Own Business

Handmade accessories and apparel are a fantastic way to express your creativity and make a profit. Here are some ideas for handmade accessories and apparel you can make and sell:

  1. Tote Bags: Tote bags are versatile and always in demand. You can make them from various materials and customize them with different designs and patterns.
  2. T-shirts: Custom t-shirts are a staple in the apparel industry. You can screen print, embroider, or even hand-paint your designs onto the shirts.
  3. Scarves: Handmade scarves can be made from a variety of materials and techniques, including knitting, crocheting, or sewing.
  4. Hats: Hats are a great accessory to make and sell. You can knit or crochet winter hats or sew summer hats from fabric.
  5. Belts: Handmade belts can be made from leather, fabric, or even recycled materials. You can add unique buckles or other embellishments for a unique touch.
  6. Socks: Hand-knit or crocheted socks can be a cozy and fun product to sell.
  7. Headbands: Headbands are a popular accessory. You can sew fabric headbands or crochet or knit them.
  8. Purses: Handmade purses can be made from a variety of materials, including leather, fabric, or even recycled materials.
  9. Jackets: Custom jackets can be a high-ticket item. You can customize them with embroidery, patches, or custom fabric.
  10. Sweaters: Hand-knit or crocheted sweaters can be a cozy and popular product to sell.
  11. Gloves: Hand-knit or crocheted gloves can be a warm and necessary accessory in the colder months.
  12. Dresses: Handmade dresses can be a high-ticket item. You can make them from a variety of fabrics and in various styles.
  13. Skirts: Handmade skirts can be made from a variety of fabrics and in various styles.
  14. Blouses: Custom blouses can be a staple in the apparel industry. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns.
  15. Pants: Handmade pants can be made from a variety of materials and techniques, including sewing or knitting.
  16. Shorts: Shorts are a great item to make and sell. You can sew them from fabric or even crochet them.
  17. Ties: Handmade ties can be made from silk, cotton, or even recycled materials. You can add unique patterns or other embellishments for a unique touch.
  18. Leggings: Hand-sewn leggings can be a cozy and fun product to sell.
  19. Bandanas: Bandanas are a popular accessory. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns.
  20. Wallets: Handmade wallets can be made from a variety of materials, including leather, fabric, or even recycled materials.
  21. Coats: Custom coats can be a high-ticket item. You can customize them with different fabrics, patterns, or custom embroidery.
  22. Cardigans: Hand-knit or crocheted cardigans can be a cozy and popular product to sell.
  23. Mittens: Hand-knit or crocheted mittens can be a warm and necessary accessory in the colder months.
  24. Jumpsuits: Handmade jumpsuits can be a high-ticket item. You can make them from a variety of fabrics and in various styles.
  25. Bathing Suits: Custom bathing suits can be a staple in the apparel industry. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns.
  26. Shawls: Handmade shawls can be made from a variety of materials and techniques, including knitting, crocheting, or sewing.
  27. Vests: Vests are a great item to make and sell. You can sew them from fabric or even knit them.
  28. Bow Ties: Handmade bow ties can be made from silk, cotton, or even recycled materials. You can add unique patterns or other embellishments for a unique touch.
  29. Tights: Hand-sewn tights can be a cozy and fun product to sell.
  30. Scrunchies: Scrunchies are a popular accessory. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns.
  31. Clutches: Handmade clutches can be made from a variety of materials, including leather, fabric, or even recycled materials.
  32. Raincoats: Custom raincoats can be a high-ticket item. You can customize them with different fabrics, patterns, or custom embroidery.
  33. Tank Tops: Hand-sewn tank tops can be a cozy and popular product to sell.
  34. Gloves: Hand-knit or crocheted gloves can be a warm and necessary accessory in the colder months.
  35. Tunics: Handmade tunics can be a high-ticket item. You can make them from a variety of fabrics and in various styles.
  36. Capris: Custom capris can be a staple in the apparel industry. You can sew them from various fabrics and customize them with different designs and patterns.
Apparel/AccessorySkill LevelMaterials NeededTime to CreateCustomization OptionsTarget MarketPotential Selling Price
Tote BagsLow to MediumFabric, thread, handles1 - 3 hrsHigh (designs, patterns)Wide range$10 - $50
T-shirtsLow to HighShirts, screen printing/embroidery materials1 - 4 hrsHigh (designs, techniques)Wide range$15 - $60
ScarvesLow to HighYarn, fabric2 - 10 hrsHigh (materials, patterns)Wide range$15 - $100+
HatsLow to HighYarn, fabric2 - 8 hrsHigh (styles, materials)Wide range$15 - $50
BeltsMediumLeather, fabric, buckles2 - 4 hrsHigh (materials, embellishments)Wide range$20 - $100+
SocksMedium to HighYarn4 - 10 hrsHigh (patterns, colors)Wide range$15 - $40
HeadbandsLow to MediumFabric, yarn1 - 3 hrsHigh (styles, materials)Wide range$5 - $20
PursesMedium to HighLeather, fabric3 - 8 hrsHigh (materials, designs)Wide range$30 - $150+
JacketsHighFabric, lining, closures8 - 20+ hrsHigh (embellishments, fabric)Wide range$50 - $200+
SweatersHighYarn10 - 30+ hrsHigh (patterns, styles)Wide range$40 - $200+
GlovesMedium to HighYarn, fabric3 - 8 hrsHigh (styles, materials)Wide range$15 - $50
DressesMedium to HighFabric, zippers, buttons8 - 20+ hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$40 - $200+
SkirtsMediumFabric, elastic, zippers3 - 8 hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$20 - $100+
BlousesMedium to HighFabric, buttons4 - 10 hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$25 - $100+
PantsMedium to HighFabric, zippers, buttons4 - 10 hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$30 - $100+
ShortsLow to MediumFabric, elastic, zippers2 - 6 hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$20 - $60
TiesMediumSilk, cotton2 - 4 hrsHigh (patterns, fabric)Men$15 - $50
LeggingsMediumStretch fabric2 - 4 hrsHigh (colors, prints)Wide range$20 - $60
BandanasLowFabric1 - 2 hrsHigh (designs, fabric)Wide range$5 - $20
WalletsMedium to HighLeather, fabric3 - 6 hrsHigh (materials, designs)Wide range$20 - $80+
CoatsHighFabric, lining, closures10 - 20+ hrsHigh (fabric, patterns)Wide range$100 - $300+
CardigansMedium to HighYarn10 - 30+ hrsHigh (patterns, styles)Wide range$40 - $150+
MittensMedium to HighYarn4 - 8 hrsHigh (patterns, styles)Wide range$15 - $40
JumpsuitsHighFabric, zippers, buttons8 - 20+ hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$50 - $200+
Bathing SuitsMedium to HighStretch fabric, elastic4 - 8 hrsHigh (styles, patterns)Wide range$20 - $100+
ShawlsLow to HighYarn, fabric2 - 10 hrsHigh (materials, patterns)Wide range$20 - $100+
VestsMediumFabric, buttons3 - 8 hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$20 - $80
Bow TiesMediumSilk, cotton1 - 3 hrsHigh (patterns, fabric)Men$15 - $40
TightsMediumStretch fabric2 - 4 hrsHigh (colors, prints)Wide range$15 - $50
ScrunchiesLowFabric, elastic30 mins - 1 hrHigh (fabric, designs)Wide range$1 - $5
ClutchesMedium to HighLeather, fabric3 - 6 hrsHigh (materials, designs)Wide range$20 - $100+
RaincoatsHighWaterproof fabric, closures8 - 20+ hrsHigh (fabric, patterns)Wide range$50 - $200+
Tank TopsLow to MediumFabric1 - 3 hrsHigh (colors, prints)Wide range$10 - $40
TunicsMediumFabric3 - 8 hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$20 - $100+
CaprisMediumFabric, zippers, buttons3 - 8 hrsHigh (styles, fabric)Wide range$20 - $80

Digital Products to Create and Sell Online

In the digital age, there are also many digital products you can create and sell online:

  1. Selling Online Courses: If you have a skill or knowledge that others want to learn, creating and selling online courses can be a profitable venture.
  2. Ebooks: If you enjoy writing, creating and selling ebooks can be a great way to share your knowledge or stories.
  3. Printable Art: If you’re an artist, you can create art that customers can purchase, download, and print themselves.
  4. Digital Patterns: If you create your own sewing, knitting, or crochet patterns, you can sell these as digital downloads.
  5. Webinars: Similar to online courses, if you have knowledge to share, you can host live webinars and charge for attendance.
  6. Music: If you’re a musician, you can record and sell your music online.
  7. Photography: If you’re a photographer, you can sell your photos as digital downloads.
  8. Software: If you’re a programmer, creating and selling software, apps, or video games can be a profitable venture.
  9. Graphic Design: If you’re a graphic designer, you can sell your designs as digital downloads.
  10. Resume Templates: You can create and sell professional resume templates.
  11. Stock Video: If you have a knack for videography, selling stock video footage can be a great source of income.
  12. Consulting Services: If you’re an expert in your field, offering consulting services can be a profitable venture.
  13. Podcasts: If you have a unique perspective or interesting stories to share, creating and selling podcasts can be a profitable venture.
  14. Digital Stickers: Artists can create digital stickers for use in digital planners, social media, and more.
  15. Online Coaching: If you’re an expert in a specific field, offering online coaching sessions can be a great way to share your knowledge.
  16. Virtual Workshops: Similar to webinars, you can host virtual workshops on a specific topic and charge for attendance.
  17. Fonts: If you’re a graphic designer with a knack for typography, creating and selling fonts can be a profitable venture.
  18. Digital Scrapbooking Materials: Artists can create digital papers, frames, and embellishments for digital scrapbooking enthusiasts.
  19. Website Templates: If you’re a web designer, creating and selling website templates can be a great source of income.
  20. Mobile App Development: If you’re a programmer, creating and selling mobile apps can be a profitable venture.
  21. SEO Services: If you’re knowledgeable about search engine optimization, offering SEO services can be a great way to help businesses improve their online presence.
  22. Social Media Templates: Graphic designers can create templates for social media posts, which businesses can use to maintain a consistent aesthetic on their social media profiles.
  23. Online Fitness Classes: If you’re a fitness instructor, offering online classes can be a great way to reach a larger audience.
  24. Recipe Books: If you love cooking, creating and selling digital recipe books can be a great way to share your favorite recipes.
  25. Language Lessons: If you’re fluent in a second language, offering language lessons can be a profitable venture.
  26. Digital Magazines: If you enjoy writing and designing, creating and selling digital magazines can be a great way to share content on a specific topic.
  27. Music Lessons: If you’re a musician, offering online music lessons can be a great way to share your skills.
  28. Stock Audio: Musicians and sound designers can create and sell stock audio for use in video production, podcasts, and more.
  29. Animation Services: If you’re an animator, offering animation services can be a great way to create custom content for businesses and individuals.
  30. Video Editing Services: If you’re skilled in video editing, offering video editing services can be a profitable venture.
  31. E-commerce Consultation: If you’re experienced in e-commerce, offering consultation services can be a great way to help businesses improve their online sales.
  32. Digital Coloring Books: Artists can create digital coloring books for customers to download and print.
  33. Online Yoga Classes: If you’re a yoga instructor, offering online classes can be a great way to reach a larger audience.
  34. Digital Planner Templates: You can create and sell digital planner templates for use in digital planning apps.
  35. Virtual Interior Design Services: If you’re an interior designer, offering virtual design services can be a great way to offer your skills to a larger market.
  36. Online Tutoring: If you’re knowledgeable in a specific subject, offering online tutoring can be a profitable venture.
Digital ProductSkill LevelTools/Materials NeededTime to CreateCustomization OptionsTarget MarketPotential Revenue
Online CoursesHighCourse creation platform, video/audio equipmentWeeks - MonthsHigh (content, format)Learners in niche topics$100 - $1,000+ per course
EbooksMedium to HighWriting software, design toolsWeeks - MonthsMedium (topics, design)Readers, learners$2 - $20+ per ebook
Printable ArtMedium to HighArt software, creativityHours - DaysHigh (designs, themes)Art lovers, DIY decorators$5 - $50+ per piece
Digital PatternsMediumDesign software, creativityHours - DaysHigh (patterns, complexity)Crafters, DIY enthusiasts$2 - $20+ per pattern
WebinarsMedium to HighWebinar platform, presentation softwareDays - WeeksMedium (topics, interactivity)Learners in niche topics$20 - $200+ per attendee
MusicHighMusical instruments, recording softwareDays - WeeksHigh (genre, style)Music lovers$0.99 - $10+ per track
PhotographyMedium to HighCamera, editing softwareHours - DaysHigh (subjects, styles)Designers, marketers, decorators$5 - $100+ per photo
SoftwareHighProgramming skills, development toolsMonths - YearsHigh (functionality, niche)Various markets$0.99 - $1,000+ per license
Graphic DesignMedium to HighDesign softwareHours - DaysHigh (designs, applications)Businesses, creators$5 - $100+ per design
Resume TemplatesLow to MediumDesign softwareHours - DaysHigh (layouts, styles)Job seekers$5 - $20+ per template
Stock VideoMedium to HighVideo camera, editing softwareHours - DaysHigh (subjects, styles)Filmmakers, marketers$10 - $200+ per clip
Consulting ServicesHighExpert knowledge, communication toolsOngoingLow (niche, expertise)Businesses, individuals$50 - $500+ per hour
PodcastsMedium to HighRecording equipment, editing softwareDays - WeeksHigh (topics, format)Listeners interested in niche topics$0 - $50+ per episode with ads
Digital StickersLow to MediumDesign softwareHoursHigh (themes, styles)Planner enthusiasts, digital creators$1 - $10+ per pack
Online CoachingHighExpert knowledge, communication toolsOngoingLow (niche, expertise)Individuals seeking personal growth$50 - $500+ per session
Virtual WorkshopsMedium to HighWorkshop platform, presentation softwareDays - WeeksMedium (topics, interactivity)Learners in niche topics$20 - $200+ per attendee
FontsHighTypography software, creativityWeeks - MonthsHigh (styles, characters)Designers, creators$5 - $100+ per font
Digital Scrapbooking MaterialsLow to MediumDesign softwareHours - DaysHigh (themes, elements)Scrapbookers, crafters$2 - $20+ per pack
Website TemplatesHighWeb design skills, design softwareWeeks - MonthsHigh (layouts, styles)Businesses, web developers$20 - $200+ per template
Mobile App DevelopmentHighProgramming skills, development toolsMonths - YearsHigh (functionality, niche)App usersFree - $10+ with in-app purchases
SEO ServicesHighSEO knowledge, analysis toolsOngoingLow (strategies, audits)Businesses with online presence$100 - $1,000+ per month
Social Media TemplatesLow to MediumDesign softwareHours - DaysHigh (layouts, platforms)Businesses, social media managers$10 - $50+ per pack
Online Fitness ClassesMedium to HighFitness expertise, recording equipmentDays - WeeksMedium (workouts, difficulty)Fitness enthusiasts$5 - $30+ per class
Recipe BooksMediumCooking expertise, design softwareWeeks - MonthsHigh (cuisine, themes)Foodies, home cooks$5 - $20+ per book
Language LessonsHighLanguage proficiency, teaching materialsOngoingMedium (curriculum, level)Language learners$10 - $50+ per lesson
Digital MagazinesMedium to HighWriting, design softwareWeeks - MonthsHigh (topics, layout)Niche audiences$2 - $10+ per issue
Music LessonsHighMusical proficiency, teaching materialsOngoingMedium (instrument, level)Music learners$20 - $100+ per lesson
Stock AudioMedium to HighMusical instruments, recording softwareHours - DaysHigh (genres, uses)Filmmakers, podcasters$5 - $50+ per track
Animation ServicesHighAnimation software, creativityWeeks - MonthsHigh (styles, stories)Businesses, creators$100 - $1,000+ per project
Video Editing ServicesMedium to HighVideo editing softwareHours - DaysHigh (styles, effects)Filmmakers, businesses$50 - $500+ per project
E-commerce ConsultationHighE-commerce knowledge, analysis toolsOngoingLow (strategies, audits)Online businesses$100 - $1,000+ per session
Digital Coloring BooksLow to MediumDesign softwareHours - DaysHigh (themes, complexity)Parents, hobbyists$2 - $10+ per book
Online Yoga ClassesMedium to HighYoga expertise, recording equipmentDays - WeeksMedium (styles, difficulty)Yoga enthusiasts$5 - $30+ per class
Digital Planner TemplatesLow to MediumDesign softwareHours - DaysHigh (layouts, styles)Planner users$5 - $20+ per template
Virtual Interior Design ServicesHighDesign skills, design softwareWeeksMedium (styles, spaces)Homeowners, renters$100 - $1,000+ per project
Online TutoringHighExpert knowledge, communication toolsOngoingMedium (subjects, levels)Students

Ideas for Making and Selling Pet Products

The pet industry is booming, and pet owners are always looking for unique and high-quality pet supplies. Here are some ideas for pet products you can make and sell:

  1. Homemade Dog Treats: Dog treats made from natural ingredients can be a hit with health-conscious pet owners.
  2. Pet Toys: Handmade pet toys, especially those made from safe and durable materials, can be a great seller.
  3. Pet Beds: Comfortable and stylish pet beds can be a hit with pet owners.
  4. Pet Clothing: From sweaters to bandanas, fashionable pet clothing is in demand.
  5. Pet Collars: Handmade pet collars can be customized with unique designs and personal details.
  6. Pet Bowls: Handmade pet bowls, especially those with unique designs, can be popular.
  7. Bird Houses: Handmade birdhouses can be a great product to sell, especially for bird lovers.
  8. Aquarium Decorations: Handmade aquarium decorations can be popular among fish owners.
  9. Pet Leashes: Durable and stylish pet leashes can be a great seller.
  10. Cat Scratching Posts: These are necessary items for cat owners; you can make them with durable materials.
  11. Hamster Wheels: Essential for hamster owners, these can be made in different sizes.
  12. Reptile Habitats: If you’re knowledgeable about reptiles, creating and selling reptile habitats can be a profitable venture.
  13. Cat Towers: Cat towers can be made from a variety of materials and can provide entertainment and exercise for cats.
  14. Dog Coats: Handmade dog coats can be made to fit dogs of all sizes and can be especially popular in colder climates.
  15. Pet Bandanas: Pet bandanas can be made from a variety of fabrics and can be a stylish accessory for pets.
  16. Pet Blankets: Handmade pet blankets can be made from soft, comfortable materials and can be a hit with pet owners.
  17. Bird Feeders: Handmade bird feeders can be a great product to sell, especially for bird lovers.
  18. Pet Treat Jars: Pet treat jars can be made from a variety of materials and can be a stylish way to store pet treats.
  19. Dog Boots: Dog boots can protect a dog’s paws from harsh weather conditions and can be made to fit dogs of all sizes.
  20. Pet Carriers: Handmade pet carriers can be made from a variety of materials and can be a practical item for pet owners.
  21. Pet ID Tags: Pet ID tags can be made from a variety of materials and can be customized with the pet’s name and owner’s contact information.
  22. Fish Tank Accessories: Handmade fish tank accessories can be popular among fish owners.
  23. Pet Grooming Products: If you’re knowledgeable about pet grooming, creating and selling pet grooming products can be a profitable venture.
  24. Pet Food: Homemade pet food and treats can be a hit with health-conscious pet owners.
  25. Rabbit Hutches: Handmade rabbit hutches can be a great product to sell to rabbit owners.
  26. Dog Houses: Handmade dog houses can be made from a variety of materials and can be a practical item for dog owners.
  27. Pet Ramps: Pet ramps can be made from a variety of materials and can be helpful for elderly or small pets.
  28. Pet Doors: Pet doors can be made to fit a variety of door sizes and can be a convenient item for pet owners.
  29. Pet Bow Ties: Pet bow ties can be a stylish accessory for pets.
  30. Pet Memorials: Pet memorials can be made from a variety of materials and can be a thoughtful product for those who have lost a pet.
  31. Pet Shampoos: If you’re knowledgeable about pet grooming, creating and selling pet shampoos can be a profitable venture.
  32. Pet Toothpaste: Homemade pet toothpaste can be a hit with health-conscious pet owners.
  33. Pet Training Aids: If you’re knowledgeable about pet training, creating and selling pet training aids can be a profitable venture.
  34. Pet First Aid Kits: Pet first aid kits can be a practical item for pet owners.
  35. Pet Pillows: Handmade pet pillows can be made from soft, comfortable materials and can be a hit with pet owners.
  36. Pet Sweaters: Hand-knit or crocheted pet sweaters can be a cozy and popular product to sell.
Pet ProductSkill LevelMaterials NeededTime to CreateCustomization OptionsTarget MarketPotential Selling Price
Dog TreatsLow to MediumNatural ingredients, oven1 - 3 hrsHigh (flavors, shapes)Dog owners$5 - $20 per pack
Pet ToysLow to MediumFabric, yarn, safe fillings1 - 3 hrsHigh (sizes, materials)Pet owners$5 - $30
Pet BedsMediumFabric, stuffing, sewing materials2 - 5 hrsHigh (sizes, designs)Pet owners$20 - $100+
Pet ClothingMediumFabric, sewing materials1 - 4 hrsHigh (sizes, styles)Pet owners$10 - $50
Pet CollarsLow to MediumFabric, leather, hardware1 - 3 hrsHigh (colors, embellishments)Pet owners$10 - $40
Pet BowlsMedium to HighCeramics, paint2 - 4 hrs + firingHigh (designs, sizes)Pet owners$15 - $50
Bird HousesMediumWood, tools, paint2 - 5 hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Bird lovers$20 - $70
Aquarium DecorationsMedium to HighNon-toxic materials, paint2 - 4 hrsHigh (themes, sizes)Fish owners$10 - $50
Pet LeashesLow to MediumFabric, leather, hardware1 - 2 hrsHigh (colors, lengths)Pet owners$10 - $40
Cat Scratching PostsMediumWood, rope, fabric2 - 4 hrsMedium (sizes, materials)Cat owners$20 - $100
Hamster WheelsMediumSafe materials, wheel mechanism2 - 4 hrsLow (sizes)Hamster owners$10 - $30
Reptile HabitatsHighWood, glass, decorSeveral hrs - DaysHigh (sizes, themes)Reptile owners$50 - $200+
Cat TowersMedium to HighWood, fabric, rope3 - 8 hrsHigh (sizes, designs)Cat owners$50 - $200+
Dog CoatsMediumFabric, sewing materials1 - 3 hrsHigh (sizes, designs)Dog owners$20 - $60
Pet BandanasLowFabric, sewing materials30 mins - 1 hrHigh (fabrics, sizes)Pet owners$5 - $20
Pet BlanketsLow to MediumFabric, sewing materials1 - 2 hrsHigh (sizes, fabrics)Pet owners$10 - $40
Bird FeedersLow to MediumWood, plastic, paint1 - 3 hrsMedium (sizes, designs)Bird lovers$15 - $50
Pet Treat JarsLow to MediumCeramics, glass, paint1 - 2 hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Pet owners$10 - $40
Dog BootsMediumFabric, Velcro, non-slip materials1 - 3 hrsMedium (sizes, colors)Dog owners$20 - $50
Pet CarriersMediumFabric, padding, zippers2 - 5 hrsHigh (sizes, designs)Pet owners$30 - $100+
Pet ID TagsLow to MediumMetal, engraving tools10 - 30 minsHigh (names, designs)Pet owners$5 - $20
Fish Tank AccessoriesMedium to HighNon-toxic materials, paint2 - 4 hrsHigh (themes, sizes)Fish owners$10 - $50
Pet Grooming ProductsMediumNatural ingredients, containers1 - 3 hrsMedium (scents, types)Pet owners$5 - $20 per item
Pet FoodMediumNatural ingredients, kitchen equipment1 - 4 hrsMedium (diet types, flavors)Pet owners$10 - $30 per batch
Rabbit HutchesHighWood, wire, toolsSeveral hrsMedium (sizes, designs)Rabbit owners$50 - $200+
Dog HousesHighWood, tools, paintSeveral hrs - DaysMedium (sizes, designs)Dog owners$50 - $300+
Pet RampsMediumWood, carpet, tools2 - 4 hrsMedium (sizes, inclines)Pet owners$30 - $100+
Pet DoorsMediumPlastic, wood, tools1 - 3 hrsMedium (door sizes, types)Pet owners$20 - $80
Pet Bow TiesLowFabric, elastic30 mins - 1 hrHigh (fabrics, sizes)Pet owners$5 - $20
Pet MemorialsMedium to HighWood, stone, engraving tools1 - 4 hrsHigh (messages, designs)Bereaved pet owners$20 - $100+
Pet ShampoosLow to MediumNatural ingredients, containers1 - 3 hrsMedium (scents, types)Pet owners$5 - $20 per bottle
Pet ToothpasteLow to MediumNatural ingredients, containers1 - 2 hrsLow (flavors)Health-conscious pet owners$5 - $15 per tube
Pet Training AidsLow to MediumVarious materials1 - 3 hrsMedium (types, sizes)Pet owners$10 - $50
Pet First Aid KitsLow to MediumMedical supplies, containers1 - 2 hrsLow (kit contents)Pet owners$20 - $60
Pet PillowsLow to MediumFabric, stuffing, sewing materials1 - 2 hrsHigh (sizes, fabrics)Pet owners$10 - $40
Pet SweatersMedium to HighYarn, knitting/crocheting toolsSeveral hrsHigh (sizes, patterns)Dog owners$20 - $60

Other Products You Can Make and Sell From Home

There are many other products you can make and sell from home, depending on your skills and interests:

  1. Handmade Candles: Handmade candles in a variety of scents and colors can be a great product to sell online.
  2. Art Prints: If you’re an artist, selling art prints of your work can be a great way to share your art with a wider audience.
  3. Handmade Soap: Handmade soap in a variety of scents and colors is a popular product.
  4. Jewelry: Handmade jewelry can range from simple to intricate, and it’s always in demand.
  5. Knitted or Crocheted Items: Items like scarves, hats, and gloves can be popular, especially in the colder months.
  6. Woodworking Items: Items like cutting boards, furniture, and decor can be profitable.
  7. Baked Goods: If you love baking, selling baked goods like cookies, bread, and pastries can be a great business.
  8. Preserves: Homemade preserves, like jam or pickles, can be a hit at local farmers’ markets or online.
  9. Hand-Painted Clothing: Hand-painted clothing can be a unique product to sell, and you can offer custom designs.
  10. Photography: If you’re a skilled photographer, selling prints of your photos can be a great business.
  11. Digital Products: Digital products, like printables or digital planners, can be profitable products to sell online.
  12. Handmade Furniture: If you’re skilled in woodworking, handmade furniture can be a high-ticket item to sell.
  13. Custom Embroidery: Custom embroidery on items like clothing or home decor can be a unique product to sell.
  14. Handmade Cosmetics: Handmade cosmetics, like lip balm or lotion, can be a popular product, especially if you use natural ingredients.
  15. Home Decor: Handmade home decor, like pillows or wall art, can be a hit with customers looking to add a unique touch to their homes.
  16. Garden Decor: Handmade garden decor, like bird baths or garden signs, can be popular, especially in the spring and summer months.
  17. Pottery: Handmade pottery items like mugs, bowls, or vases can be a great product to sell.
  18. Quilts: Handmade quilts can be a high-ticket item, especially if they are intricate or large.
  19. Hand-Painted Shoes: Custom hand-painted shoes can be a unique product to sell.
  20. Leather Goods: Items like wallets, belts, or bags can be made from leather.
  21. Handmade Rugs: Handmade rugs can be a high-ticket item, especially if they are large or intricate.
  22. Handmade Dolls or Toys: Handmade dolls or toys can be popular, especially if they are unique or customizable.
  23. Handmade Instruments: If you’re musically inclined, handmade instruments can be a unique product to sell.
  24. Handmade Stationery: Items like cards, envelopes, or notepads can be handmade and customized.
  25. Handmade Baskets: Handmade baskets can be made from a variety of materials and are popular products.
  26. Handmade Scarves: Handmade scarves can be made from a variety of materials and can be a popular product, especially in the colder months.
  27. Handmade Pillows: Handmade pillows can be made from a variety of materials and can be a popular home decor item.
  28. Handmade Cakes: If you love baking, selling handmade cakes can be a great business.
  29. Handmade Chocolates: Handmade chocolates can be a popular product, especially around holidays.
  30. Handmade Bread: If you love baking, selling handmade bread can be a great business.
  31. Handmade Pasta: If you love cooking, selling handmade pasta can be a unique product to sell.
  32. Handmade Ice Cream: If you love making ice cream, selling handmade ice cream can be a great business.
  33. Handmade Cheese: If you’re knowledgeable about cheese making, selling handmade cheese can be a unique product to sell.
  34. Handmade Sausages: If you’re knowledgeable about sausage making, selling handmade sausages can be a unique product to sell.
  35. Handmade Wine or Beer: If you’re knowledgeable about winemaking or brewing, selling handmade wine or beer can be a unique product to sell.
  36. Handmade Cider: If you’re knowledgeable about cider making, selling handmade cider can be a unique product to sell.
  37. Handmade Jewelry Boxes: Handmade jewelry boxes can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  38. Handmade Picture Frames: Handmade picture frames can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  39. Handmade Lamps: Handmade lamps can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  40. Handmade Candles: Handmade candles can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  41. Handmade Soaps: Handmade soaps can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  42. Handmade Lotions: Handmade lotions can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  43. Handmade Perfumes: Handmade perfumes can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  44. Handmade Lip Balms: Handmade lip balms can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  45. Handmade Bath Bombs: Handmade bath bombs can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  46. Handmade Scrubs: Handmade scrubs can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  47. Handmade Face Masks: Handmade face masks can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
  48. Handmade Body Butters: Handmade body butter can be a popular product, especially if they are unique or intricate.
ProductSkill LevelMaterials NeededTime to CreateCustomization OptionsTarget MarketPotential Selling Price
Handmade CandlesLow to MediumWax, wicks, scents, colors1 - 3 hrsHigh (scents, colors)Home decor enthusiasts$10 - $30
Art PrintsLow to HighArt supplies, printing materialsVariableHigh (designs, sizes)Art lovers$5 - $100+
Handmade SoapLow to MediumGlycerin or soap base, scents, colors1 - 4 hrsHigh (scents, additives)Health-conscious consumers$5 - $15 per bar
JewelryLow to HighBeads, wire, gemstones30 mins - Several hrsHigh (designs, materials)Fashion enthusiasts$10 - $200+
Knitted/Crocheted ItemsLow to HighYarn, knitting needles/crochet hooksSeveral hrsHigh (colors, patterns)Fashion/warmth seekers$15 - $100+
Woodworking ItemsMedium to HighWood, tools, finishesSeveral hrs - DaysHigh (designs, sizes)Home decor enthusiasts$20 - $500+
Baked GoodsLow to MediumBaking ingredients, kitchen equipment30 mins - Several hrsHigh (flavors, decorations)Food enthusiasts$5 - $50
PreservesLow to MediumFruits, sugar, jars2 - 4 hrsMedium (flavors, mixes)Food enthusiasts$5 - $15 per jar
Hand-Painted ClothingLow to MediumFabric, paint1 - 4 hrsHigh (designs, colors)Fashion enthusiasts$20 - $100+
PhotographyMedium to HighCamera, editing softwareVariableLow (prints, sizes)Art/photography enthusiasts$10 - $200+ per print
Digital ProductsLow to HighComputer, softwareVariableHigh (content, format)Various markets$5 - $300+
Handmade FurnitureHighWood, tools, finishesDays - WeeksHigh (designs, sizes)Home decor enthusiasts$100 - $2,000+
Custom EmbroideryLow to MediumFabric, embroidery floss, hoop1 - 5 hrsHigh (designs, colors)Fashion/home decor enthusiasts$10 - $50+
Handmade CosmeticsLow to MediumNatural ingredients, containers1 - 3 hrsHigh (scents, colors)Health-conscious consumers$5 - $20 per item
Home DecorLow to HighVarious materials1 - Several hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Home decor enthusiasts$10 - $200+
Garden DecorLow to MediumVarious materials1 - Several hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Garden enthusiasts$10 - $100+
PotteryMedium to HighClay, glaze, kilnSeveral hrs + firingHigh (shapes, colors)Home decor enthusiasts$15 - $100+
QuiltsHighFabric, batting, threadDays - MonthsHigh (patterns, sizes)Home decor enthusiasts$100 - $1,000+
Hand-Painted ShoesMediumShoes, paint2 - 5 hrsHigh (designs, themes)Fashion enthusiasts$50 - $200+
Leather GoodsMedium to HighLeather, toolsSeveral hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Fashion/accessory enthusiasts$20 - $300+
Handmade RugsMedium to HighFabric/yarn, toolsDays - WeeksHigh (patterns, sizes)Home decor enthusiasts$50 - $500+
Handmade Dolls/ToysLow to MediumFabric, stuffing, sewing/knitting materialsSeveral hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Children/collectors$20 - $100+
Handmade InstrumentsHighWood, strings, other materialsWeeks - MonthsMedium (types, designs)Musicians$100 - $1,000+
Handmade StationeryLow to MediumPaper, printing supplies1 - 3 hrsHigh (designs, formats)Stationery enthusiasts$5 - $30 per set
Handmade BasketsLow to MediumWicker, fabric, toolsSeveral hrsHigh (sizes, materials)Home decor enthusiasts$20 - $100+
Handmade ScarvesLow to HighFabric/yarn, sewing/knitting toolsSeveral hrsHigh (materials, patterns)Fashion enthusiasts$15 - $50+
Handmade PillowsLow to MediumFabric, stuffing, sewing materials1 - 3 hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Home decor enthusiasts$20 - $60+
Handmade Cakes/ChocolatesLow to MediumBaking ingredients, kitchen equipmentSeveral hrsHigh (flavors, designs)Food enthusiasts$15 - $100+
Handmade Bread/PastaLow to MediumIngredients, kitchen equipmentSeveral hrsMedium (types, flavors)Food enthusiasts$5 - $20 per item
Handmade Ice Cream/CheeseMediumIngredients, kitchen equipmentSeveral hrsMedium (flavors, types)Food enthusiasts$5 - $20 per item
Handmade Wine/Beer/CiderHighIngredients, brewing equipmentWeeks - MonthsMedium (flavors, types)Beverage enthusiasts$10 - $50 per bottle
Handmade Jewelry Boxes/Picture FramesMedium to HighWood, tools, finishesSeveral hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Home decor enthusiasts$20 - $100+
Handmade LampsMedium to HighVarious materials, electrical componentsSeveral hrsHigh (designs, sizes)Home decor enthusiasts$30 - $150+

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is the Easiest Item to Make and Sell?

Holiday ornaments are one of the easiest and most popular items to make and sell, especially during festive seasons. They can be crafted with minimal materials and cater to a wide target audience looking for unique and unusual gifts.

What Are the Most Profitable Things to Make and Sell?

Digital printables, natural cosmetics, and costume jewelry stand out as highly profitable items. These products often show a high demand in Google Trends and can be great gifts, appealing to those searching for unique items online.

What Handmade Products Sell the Best?

Handmade jewelry, custom T-shirts, and natural cosmetics are in high demand, making them some of the best-selling items. These products cater to those looking for great gifts, unusual gifts, and personalized options for furry friends and their owners.

Where Are the Best Places to Sell Handmade Crafts?

Etsy shops and craft fairs are prime locations for selling DIY crafts, including holiday ornaments and costume jewelry. Setting up a seller account on Etsy allows you to manage your own working hours, control the shipping process using the same size box for ease, and target a wide audience interested in buying unique handmade products.

