Social Media Trends by Generation: Insights for 2025 Marketing Strategies

A new survey from Sociallyin has revealed the evolving social media habits of five generations, providing businesses with a guide to connecting with their target audiences in 2025. The findings highlight the platforms favored by Generation Alpha, Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers, offering a comprehensive view of where each group spends its digital time.

Generation Alpha: The Digital Natives

Born between 2010 and 2024, Generation Alpha dominates video-centric platforms like YouTube (93%) and TikTok (85%). Their preference for quick, engaging content reflects their immersion in a highly visual and interactive digital environment.

Generation Z: Masters of Visual Storytelling

For Generation Z (1997–2010), platforms emphasizing visual content lead the way. Instagram (65%), YouTube (63%), and TikTok (58%) rank as their top choices. Interestingly, 46% of Gen Z respondents use these platforms as their primary search engines, signaling a shift in how younger generations access information.

Millennials: Blending Social and Professional Lives

Millennials (1981–1996) continue to anchor their social media activity on Facebook (68%) while also networking actively on Instagram and LinkedIn. Their use of these platforms showcases a balance between personal and professional engagement.

Generation X and Baby Boomers: Favoring Familiarity

Generation X (1965–1980) and Baby Boomers (1946–1964) gravitate toward Facebook and YouTube, valuing the reliability and familiarity of these platforms. Baby Boomers, in particular, maintain a strong presence on Facebook (50%), while Generation X diversifies slightly with 42% using Instagram.

Platform Gen Alpha Gen Z Millennials Gen X Baby Boomers Facebook 40% 56% 68% 64% 50% Instagram 75% 65% 60% 42% 20% LinkedIn 8% 20% 48% 38% 15% X (Twitter) 12% 30% 35% 28% 10% Pinterest 20% 48% 40% 30% 22% Snapchat 70% 60% 30% 10% 2% YouTube 93% 63% 85% 75% 60% WhatsApp 10% 25% 42% 32% 20% Reddit 35% 50% 32% 15% 5% TikTok 85% 58% 50% 25% 8%

The data underscores the importance of tailoring marketing strategies to meet generational preferences:

For Generation Alpha and Gen Z, prioritize platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram to deliver visually engaging, fast-paced content.

For Millennials, focus on multi-platform strategies that include Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for both personal and professional connections.

, focus on multi-platform strategies that include Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for both personal and professional connections. For Generation X and Baby Boomers, emphasize content on Facebook and YouTube, which align with their preference for familiar, straightforward platforms.

The survey provides businesses with actionable insights into how each generation interacts online. By aligning marketing efforts with these preferences, brands can build stronger connections with their target audiences and achieve greater engagement in the increasingly competitive digital landscape.

The Sociallyin survey was conducted from December 16 to December 31, 2024, using a representative sample of U.S. adults across the five generations.