Envato Predicts Web Design Trends for 2025: From Brutalism to Sustainable Design

Envato has released its latest web design trend predictions for 2025, highlighting the dynamic changes that are expected to shape the future of web design. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the forecast identifies a mix of technological innovations and creative approaches that will dominate the industry in the coming year, providing valuable insights for designers, developers, and content creators.

Helen Alexander, a prominent voice in web design, shares Envato’s boldest predictions for the year ahead. These trends showcase how digital experiences are becoming more immersive, interactive, and AI-powered, while also pushing boundaries with anti-design and emphasizing sustainability.

Key Web Design Trends for 2025

Playful and Interactive Websites Interactive websites are set to become the norm in 2025, moving beyond novelty and encouraging deeper user engagement. Designers are focusing on creating immersive, personalized experiences, exemplified by sites like that of Melbourne-based artist Beci Orpin, whose playful design includes real-time local data and games. Freelance web designer Maddie Niemen emphasizes the importance of experimentation, stating that trying new trends keeps creativity alive and evolving. AI’s Growing Impact AI continues to revolutionize web design by streamlining processes and making website creation more accessible. Tools like Elementor AI, Wix ADI, and Squarespace Assistant enable users to design customized sites with minimal coding, allowing designers more time to focus on creativity. Yuji Sekiya, Senior Product Designer at Envato, sees AI as an opportunity for designers to explore time-saving tools while maintaining their creative edge. Anti-Design and Brutalism Resurgence Anti-design, characterized by rejecting traditional aesthetics, and brutalism, known for its bold typography and unpolished elements, are back in style. This trend encourages designers to embrace imperfection and push boundaries, with asymmetric layouts and cluttered designs becoming a way to stand out. As web developer Jamie Marsland notes, it’s interesting to see how minimalist and brutalist trends coexist, providing a diverse visual landscape in web design. Voice Search Optimization With voice search becoming increasingly mainstream, web designers are adapting by optimizing for voice commands. Major brands like Sephora and Walmart are already leveraging this technology to enhance user experience. Envato’s newly launched “sounds like” search feature reflects the rising importance of voice search optimization, which is poised to play a key role in improving online visibility and customer engagement. Sustainable Web Design As awareness of the environmental impact of technology grows, sustainable web design is becoming a priority. Designers are adopting practices like optimizing images, reducing data transfer, and using eco-friendly coding techniques to minimize carbon footprints. Brands such as Sustainable Baddie demonstrate how businesses can communicate their commitment to sustainability through design choices, proving that eco-conscious doesn’t have to mean boring. Less Reliance on Tools and Trends As web design tools like Webflow and 3D interfaces become more accessible, some formats are becoming overly common. Maddie Niemen notes that while these tools can streamline processes, they can also lead to repetitive designs. In 2025, designers are expected to use these tools more thoughtfully, pushing creative boundaries rather than relying on cookie-cutter templates. Back to Basics: A Return to Design Fundamentals In a world of complex technologies, there’s a growing trend to return to design fundamentals such as layout, typography, and accessibility. Websites like Understanding Accessibility emphasize the importance of clear, functional design. By focusing on simple, organic elements, designers can create unique, user-friendly experiences that stand out without overcomplicating the user interface. Embracing Imperfection with a Human Touch In contrast to AI’s polished output, many designers are embracing the imperfections that make designs feel more human. This trend celebrates organic, handmade elements that add a personal touch, reminiscent of the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi. As Maddie Niemen points out, this approach allows designers to maintain authenticity in their work while balancing technology and craftsmanship.

These 2025 predictions underscore the ongoing transformation of web design, where creativity and technology intersect. Whether leveraging AI tools or embracing sustainable practices, designers have an array of trends to explore as they shape the future of digital experiences.