SBA Awards Over $3 Million to Support STEM and R&D-Focused Small Businesses Through Growth Accelerator Fund

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the winners of the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC) Stage Two.

Forty-four accelerator partnerships will receive between $50,000 and $150,000 each to support small businesses and startups focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as well as research and development (R&D). These awards are aimed at advancing national priorities such as economic security, domestic manufacturing, sustainability, and biotechnology.

The GAFC Stage Two awards build upon Stage One’s focus on network building by enhancing the support provided to small businesses and startups. The awarded accelerator partnerships represent a wide range of public, private, nonprofit, and academic institutions from across 34 U.S. states and territories, including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. These partnerships work collaboratively to drive innovation and support emerging businesses nationwide.

Impact of the Growth Accelerator Fund

Since its launch in 2014, the GAFC has become a vital source of support for innovation-focused entrepreneurship organizations and the communities they serve. Over the past decade, the SBA has awarded 566 prizes, totaling over $33 million.

2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Stage Two Winners

The 2024 GAFC Stage Two winners support national priorities across several focus areas, including National and Economic Security, Domestic Manufacturing and Production, and Sustainability and Biotechnology. Below is the full list of this year’s winners:

National and Economic Security

Alabama: The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship

California: Starburst Accelerator

Colorado: Catalyst Accelerator

Indiana: Central Indiana Corporate Partnership

Indiana: Indiana Center for Emerging Technologies

Louisiana: Maven Scouts

Maryland: Rural Autonomous Innovation Network (RAIN) Association of University Research Parks (AURP)

Missouri: Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation

Montana: Early Stage Montana

Nebraska: Invest Nebraska

New Mexico: NewSpace Nexus

Domestic Manufacturing and Production

Arizona: Startup Tucson

Arkansas: Endeavor NWA Entrepreneurs

District of Columbia: National Disability Institute

Florida: Florida Institute of Technology

Florida: International Business Innovation Association

Hawaii: XLR8HI

North Carolina: RIoT

North Dakota: Grand Farm Research and Education Initiative Inc.

New York: FuzeHub

New York: Southern Tier High Technology Incubator Inc.

Utah: Utah Advanced Materials Manufacturing Institute

Washington: 360 Social Impact Studios

Sustainability and Biotechnology

Alaska: Spruce Root Inc.

California: Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

Connecticut: The Community Foundation-Mission Investments Company

Illinois: University of Illinois Research Park LLC

Maine: Central Maine Growth Council

Massachusetts: SeaAhead Inc.

Minnesota: RuralWorks Partners LLC

North Carolina: Eva Garland Consulting LLC

New York: The Hudson Valley Venture Hub at SUNY New Paltz

Oregon: Oregon Health and Science University

Pennsylvania: University City Science Center

Puerto Rico: CARBONO3 LLC

Tennessee: BioTN Foundation Inc.

Tennessee: Native American Investment and Capital Alliance

Texas: Health Wildcatters

Texas: Impact Hub Houston

Utah: Altitude Lab

Virginia: FedTech

Vermont: LaunchVT

West Virginia: U.S. Research Impact Alliance Corp.

Washington, D.C.: Women in Engineering ProActive Network

A full description of each GAFC partnership can be found in the public directory at https://bit.ly/GAFC24Directory.