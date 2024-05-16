6 Favorite Mom & Pop Shops in the US

“What is your favorite Mom & Pop shop in the US? What makes this shop your favorite? What city is the shop located in, and any lessons that another small business could learn from this operation.”

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Voodoo Doughnut – Portland, Oregon

“One of my favorite Mom & Pop shops in the US is Voodoo Doughnut, located in Portland, Oregon. This iconic doughnut shop is known for its unique and delicious doughnut creations, as well as its quirky atmosphere and eclectic decor. What makes Voodoo Doughnut stand out is its creative approach to doughnut-making. They offer a wide variety of doughnuts, from classic flavors like chocolate and old-fashioned to more unconventional options like the maple bacon bar and the Voodoo Doll doughnut. They also offer vegan and gluten-free options to accommodate a variety of dietary restrictions. Another aspect of Voodoo Doughnut that sets it apart is its strong sense of community. They host events like weddings and birthday parties in their shop, and they frequently collaborate with local artists and businesses to create limited-edition doughnuts and merchandise. Small businesses can learn from Voodoo Doughnut’s success by embracing their unique identity and staying true to their values. By offering high-quality products, creating a welcoming atmosphere, and building strong relationships with their customers and community, small businesses can thrive and stand out in a crowded market.” ~ Benjamin Rojas, All in One SEO

2. Joe’s Coffee Shack – in Boulder, Colorado

“One of my favorites is “Joe’s Coffee Shack” in Boulder, CO. Its warm atmosphere, personalized service, and quality coffee make it stand out. Lessons for small businesses include creating a welcoming environment and prioritizing strong customer relationships and product quality.” ~ Nic DeAngelo, Saint Investment – Real Estate Funds

3. The Donut Man – Los Angeles, California

“If you’re looking for the best donuts in L.A., look no further than The Donut Man. The lines form around the clock at this 24/7 shop. It’s located in the San Gabriel foothills and is well-known for its consistently high-quality donuts. It was originally founded by Jim and Miyoko Nakano in 1972. There’s also a smaller location inside Grand Central Market. There’s always something seasonal, fresh and satisfying to try. For example, in the spring and summer, you can enjoy a glazed fruit donut stuffed with fresh strawberries or peaches. One of the best lessons to take from this establishment is value of word-of-mouth and the power of consistent quality over decades.” ~ Blair Thomas, eMerchantBroker

4. Bar-Bill Tavern – East Aurora, New York

“One of my favorite Mom & Pop shops has to be Bar-Bill Tavern, in East Aurora, New York. If you’re ever going to a Bills game, make the time for it. Their wings and beef on weck are out of this world. They’ve mastered these local specialties, ensuring top-notch quality every single time. So, what can other small businesses take away from Bar-Bill’s success? It’s all about honing in on what you do best. For Bar-Bill, that’s their standout dishes. They also excel at making everyone feel welcome, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Stick to high-quality products and a great customer experience, and you’ll build a loyal following just like they have. Engaging with the community also plays a big role in their lasting success.” ~ Travis Schreiber, Erase Technologies, LLC

5. Moon Over Medium – New Orleans, Louisiana

“One of my favorite mom-and-pop shops is Moon Over Medium, located outside of New Orleans. It’s actually run by one of my colleagues, and although spiritual crystals aren’t typically something I’d shop for, I’ve grown to really appreciate this business. What stands out for me is the owner’s commitment to growth and innovation. Despite being a niche store, the owner constantly finds new ways to expand her offerings and reach new customers. That’s something that all business owners have to master.” ~ Bryce Welker, Testing.org

6. Vinoteca – Atlanta, Georgia

“My favorite Mom & Pop shop is Vinoteca, located in Atlanta, GA. This charming wine shop stands out because of its exceptional customer service. The staff not only remembers each customer’s unique tastes in wine, but they also make tailored suggestions for new bottles that align with our individual palates. They keep track of significant personal events like engagements and birthdays, which adds a wonderful personal touch to their service. The key takeaway for other small businesses is the value of a personalized experience. Vinoteca exemplifies how offering top-tier, customized service can command a premium and deeply resonate with consumers.” ~ Krish Chopra, NPHub