7-11 Franchise Ownership FAQs

In the franchise industry, 7-11 has truly humble beginnings. An owner in Dallas, Texas, ran 16 icehouse companies in 1927. All were thriving. There was no reason to make any changes.

However, one of the managers had an inspiration for a business franchise. He asked the owner for permission to start selling bread, milk, and eggs. This idea proved to be extremely successful, and soon, all the stores began adopting it. They named these stores “Tote’m” stores. In 1964, the company acquired 126 SpeeDee Marts in California.

Every year, there were more and more franchises. Currently, there are 78,029 7-11s in 19 countries, with 135,000 employees. There’s even a 7-Eleven in Japan. As franchises go, the 7-Eleven franchise is one of the easiest to start. Still interested? Time to learn more.

Basic Facts About the 7-11 Convenience Stores Franchise

The original 7-11 was the store hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Now stores are open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

You may be able to get into a 7-Eleven franchise with 65% financing. That’s incredible in the franchise business. The folks who review 7-Eleven franchise applicants like to see a resume with 5-10 years of convenience store management and also encourage military veterans to apply. The company is known for its quick response to requests for information from interested entrepreneurs.

The startup process for this specific franchise can take as little as 30 days, with a typical range of 30 to 90 days. The longer timelines are usually associated with retrofitted or remodeled buildings, as remodeling generally requires more time than constructing a new building from the ground up.

The 7-11 franchise runs under other names in various parts of the country. They are known as Speedway in the Midwest and East Coast, and as Stripes in the South Central United States.

As a franchise 7-11 is consistently ranked high by its new owners for its communications between corporate and the current franchisee’s interest.

7-11 Franchise Cost

The initial fee depends on the specific type of 7 11 franchise you select. The different types of 7-Eleven franchises include:

Traditional – one person owns the 7-Eleven franchise business Multi-unit – a great number of 7-Eleven franchise owners go on to expand and own multiple stores. Business Conversion program – 7-Eleven will take a look at an existing business structure and determine whether or not it can be turned into a 7-Eleven store. 7-Eleven has a good track record of retrofitting existing owned structures.

7-11 Franchise Fee

Considering the varying options above, the total investment for a new 7-Eleven owner can range from $37,000 to $1.6 million. Within that total investment is a sliding scale of 7-Eleven franchise fees, which can range from $15,000 to $58,500. The franchise fee varies depending on the type of business you are opening.

7-Eleven pays special attention to military veterans who are seeking to own one of its finances. Veterans and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.

7-11 Franchise Profit

7-Eleven franchises have a ton of brand strength and exclusive territory – all things that a franchisee appreciates. 7-Eleven also has local training centers and immediately responds to queries from the franchisor. The company will send you free info and soon reach out to you to provide more information about franchise operations.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, owning 7 11 franchises offers an excellent opportunity in a growing industry. Franchisees receive substantial support and training.

7-11 Franchise Owner’s Salary

The company reports that the new 7-Eleven franchise owner typically makes $50,000 in the first year. You make 5% of the store sales. A franchisee should make $75,000 in the second year.

Compared to other businesses, that’s a great record in franchising. The amount you make is up to you – how much you can do to boost store sales.

7-11 Franchise Requirements

Here are the essential financial requirements you should be aware of if you’re interested in becoming a 7 11 franchise owner.

Net Worth

The franchisor will want to see a net worth of at least $150,000.

Liquid Capital

Franchisees’ liquid capital should range between $50,000 and $150,000.

Minimum Investment

To open your doors and start selling to customers, franchisees need about $37,000. The additional funds will cover inventory and equipment such as shelving and racks.

Financing

Unlike other franchises, the 7 11 franchise may provide financing options that allow you to include the initial franchise fee along with your other fees and mortgage. The company aims to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

Training

You’ll have to sign up to attend training which will be offered at local locations.

What’s Included in a 7 11 Franchise Disclosure Document?

The franchisee will receive a franchise disclosure document. That is an important part of the presale “due diligence” for incoming franchisees buying into the company.

The Franchise Disclosure should help you decide whether or not franchising is for you, and if you can operate it successfully. The Franchise Disclosure Document is not the same as the Franchise Agreement. The Franchise Agreement is the legal document you’ll sign after all questions about financing, operations and fees have been answered.

Is Opening 7 11 Franchises Worth It?

A convenience store becomes a vital part of a community for the services and products they provide.

Suppose you look at Entrepreneur Media Inc., third-party sources rate 7-Elevenas as a top company, especially in terms of support. After the initial start-up fees, there will be an annual advertising fee. The franchisor covers any accidental damages to equipment inside and outside the store.

That’s why the 7-Eleven franchising businesses are popular with many owners. The owners are people who enjoy being part of a neighborhood and providing services to the people who live there.

How strong are your business and people skills? You’ll be the neighborhood “Go To” spot. If you relish that role and will be courteous and hard-working, you’ll get repeat customers. And you’ll join the ranks of successful franchise owners.

