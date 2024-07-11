8-strategies-to-address-mental-health-in-the-workplace

“What is one innovative strategy to address mental health in the workplace?”

Here’s what YEC community members, founders, and experts had to say:

1. Help Employees Accomplish Their Dreams

“One innovative strategy to address mental health in the workplace is to help employees accomplish their dreams. At our company, we implemented a “Dream Wall” where employees are encouraged to write out their top three bucket list items. These goals range from taking a trip across the world to attending a Taylor Swift concert. By encouraging employees to walk in every day and see their big goals displayed prominently, we have noticed significant improvements in mental health within our company. Our team members are not only achieving their personal bucket list goals faster but also celebrating the accomplishments of their peers, fostering a supportive and motivated work environment. This simple yet powerful initiative has done wonders for our employees’ mental well-being and overall job satisfaction.” ~ Robert De Los Santos, CEO, Sky High Party Rentals

2. Temporary Coverage

“When you see a manager or employee who is already showing unhealthy levels of stress and emotional turmoil, go see if someone can assist or temporarily cover for this person to allow them to go on a short break. They can spend time to destress, possibly with their family or friends. Until that person gets in full control of their emotions, they are not really giving their full value to the business. To the extent that you are not intruding on their privacy, also see why they are feeling that way.” ~ Zain Jaffer, CEO, Zain Ventures

3. Regular Wellness Check-Ins

“One strategy to address mental health in the workplace is to implement regular “Wellness Check-Ins.” These are structured yet informal, one-on-one sessions between employees and trained mental health facilitators. The goal is to provide a safe space for employees to discuss their mental well-being, share any challenges they face, and receive support and resources tailored to their needs. For example, my company implemented Wellness Check-Ins as part of our broader mental health initiative. One of our team members was struggling with anxiety and feeling overwhelmed by their workload. During a Wellness Check-In, they felt comfortable opening up about their struggles. The manager provided immediate support, including stress management techniques and adjustments to their workload. Additionally, they were connected to a professional counselor for further help. This strategy helped the individual employee feel supported and valued but also helped create a culture of openness and care within the team. As a result, we noticed a significant improvement in overall morale and productivity, as employees felt more balanced and supported in their roles.” ~ Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Founder and Creative Director, Marquet Media, LLC

4. Garden & Relaxation Area

“We’ve implemented a Staff – Therapeutic Community Garden/Relaxation area at our rehab center. This extra space is designed to be a sanctuary where staff can relax without feeling the need to be ‘on duty.’

Our simple but innovative strategy is ‘Don’t show, Don’t Tell.’ Any of our staff can choose to have uninterrupted time in the garden by removing their name badge. This simple signal ensures colleagues respect their need for solitude and mental rest.

Whether it’s a quick 5-minute escape or a longer 25-minute break, the staff-only garden provides a space to relax and breathe, knowing the opportunity to get away from it all is always there.” ~ Ashley Murry, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer, Sana Lakes Recovery

5. Creative Corporate Wellness Programs

“One innovative strategy I recommend for mental health in the workplace is offering creative corporate wellness programs. I find it particularly rewarding to collaborate with businesses to design mindful office spaces and teach employees simple exercises they can do right at their desks to de-stress and recharge. This way, companies can focus on maximizing their performance while a provider can take care of employee well-being. From programs like yoga, pilates, and even meditation, all adaptable to your industry, team size, and available space, companies can creatively invest in employee health.” ~ Echo Wang, CEO and Founder, Yoga Kawa

6. Conduct a Thorough Job Analysis

“One effective strategy to enhance mental health in the workplace is to conduct a thorough job analysis and delegate or eliminate non-essential tasks. In a tech startup environment, I observed that employees were often burdened with tasks outside their expertise, leading to stress and burnout. To combat this, I recommended evaluating each role to pinpoint crucial responsibilities and streamline or delegate minor tasks to support staff or automated systems. This approach alleviated stress levels and enabled employees to focus on core functions, thereby boosting job satisfaction and mental well-being. Aligning tasks with employees’ skills and offloading redundant duties can create a healthier and more productive work environment. Consequently, this method not only enhances mental health but also improves overall organizational efficiency and employee morale.” ~ Kristie Tse, Founder & Therapist, Uncover Mental Health Counseling

7. Offer Mental Health Days

“We can tackle mental health in the workplace by introducing “mental health days” as a standard benefit. This idea was inspired by a team member who shared they were on the verge of burnout but felt they couldn’t take a day off without a “sick” reason. Mental health days allow employees to take time off specifically for their well-being without needing to explain. Since implementing this policy, we’ve seen a boost in morale and productivity. One colleague even spent their day off at a cat cafe and returned not only refreshed but brimming with new ideas and a newfound love for cats! By treating mental health as a priority, just like physical health, we’ve created a more supportive and effective work environment.” ~ Rachel Beider, CEO, PRESS Modern Massage

8. Flexible Work Schedules & Remote Work Options

“In my experience, one of the most innovative strategies a company can implement to support mental health is offering flexible work schedules and remote work options. Giving employees more control and autonomy over their work lives has been shown to significantly reduce stress and improve wellbeing. When people have the freedom to adjust their hours or work from home as needed, they feel less overburdened by rigid schedules and demands. They can take time for exercise, connect with loved ones, or simply rest when they’re feeling stressed or anxious. Overall, flexibility and balance are key to sustaining a healthy, productive, and happy workforce.” ~ Sunaree Komolchomalee, Head of HR, Cupid PR