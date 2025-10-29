86% of Creators Embrace AI Tools, Revolutionizing Content Creation

At Adobe MAX, the annual creativity conference, Adobe unveiled the findings of its inaugural Creators’ Toolkit Report, which reveals that a staggering 86 percent of global creators are now using creative generative AI in their work. This shift marks a significant change in how small business owners and content creators leverage technology to enhance their operations and reach broader audiences.

The report, which surveyed over 16,000 creators across various countries, paints a picture of a vibrant creator economy where artificial intelligence is not just a passing trend but an essential part of the creative workflow. “Creators today aren’t passively using creative generative AI, they’re intentionally curating the tools they trust,” said Mike Polner, Vice President & Head of Product Marketing for Creators at Adobe. This sentiment reflects a growing trend among small business owners to adopt AI tools that empower their creative processes and business growth.

Key findings from the report highlight the transformative impact of creative generative AI on the creator economy. A significant 76 percent of respondents noted that AI has accelerated their business growth or follower base, while 81 percent indicated that it enables them to produce content they otherwise couldn’t have. Moreover, 85 percent believe that AI positively influences the creator economy, underscoring its potential to help small businesses thrive in a competitive landscape.

Small business owners can harness creative generative AI in several practical ways. The top applications identified in the report include editing and enhancing existing content (55 percent), generating new assets like images and videos (52 percent), and brainstorming ideas (48 percent). With 60 percent of creators employing multiple AI tools to enhance their output, the message is clear: diversifying toolsets can lead to improved quality and creativity.

However, the integration of AI tools does not come without its challenges. The report reveals that 69 percent of creators harbor concerns about their content being used to train AI without permission, highlighting the importance of trust and transparency in AI applications. Furthermore, barriers to adoption include high costs (reported by 38 percent), unreliable output quality (34 percent), and uncertainties about AI training methods (28 percent). Small business owners should weigh these factors carefully when considering the adoption of AI tools.

Looking ahead, the report introduces the concept of “agentic AI,” which refers to AI systems that proactively assist users by suggesting actions and automating tasks. While 70 percent of creators express excitement about this next evolution of AI, they emphasize the necessity of maintaining creative control. Specifically, 85 percent would consider using AI that learns their unique creative style, indicating a preference for personalized tools that enhance rather than replace human creativity.

Interestingly, mobile devices have emerged as essential creative studios for creators. The report reveals that 72 percent of respondents frequently create content on mobile devices, and 75 percent anticipate producing even more mobile content in the coming year. For small business owners, this trend opens up new avenues for content creation on the go, allowing for flexibility and spontaneity in capturing and sharing marketing materials.

The methodology behind the report adds credibility to its findings. Conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, the survey focused on emerging and semi-professional creators—primarily Gen Z and Millennials—who are increasingly shaping the digital landscape. This demographic shift suggests that small business owners should be mindful of the preferences and behaviors of younger creators as they adapt their marketing strategies.

As the creator economy continues to evolve, small business owners must stay informed about the capabilities and implications of creative generative AI. By embracing these technologies, they can elevate their content creation processes, engage more effectively with their audiences, and ultimately drive growth in their businesses. The insights from Adobe’s Creators’ Toolkit Report provide a roadmap for navigating this dynamic landscape, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

