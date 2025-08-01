Accountants Embrace AI, Anticipate Strategic Advisory Boom Amid Challenges

A recent survey by Intuit Inc. reveals seismic shifts in the accounting industry, spotlighting the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and strategic advisory services. This transformation marks a critical juncture for small business owners eager to optimize their relationships with accountants and boost their own operational efficiencies.

The 2025 Intuit QuickBooks Accountant Technology Survey found that 79% of accountants anticipate growth in strategic advisory work. This shift moves beyond traditional compliance tasks as firms increasingly adopt AI tools. Simon Williams, Intuit’s Vice President of Accountant Solutions, states, “Accountants are expanding their influence by using AI to reduce time spent on routine work and focus on higher-value client needs.” This positive trend suggests that small businesses can leverage their accountants’ advisory roles to gain deeper insights into financial health and strategic planning.

A Focus on AI and Automation

The survey indicates that 64% of accountants plan to invest in or upgrade their AI capabilities within the next year, reflecting a steady growth from previous years. Notably, 95% of firms have already adopted automation technologies, primarily for payroll processing, accounts payable and receivable, and data entry. The result? Increased accuracy (98%), efficiency (97%), and client service quality (95%). Small business owners should expect accountants equipped with AI tools to deliver superior service, lessening the burden of routine tasks and enhancing overall engagement.

Among today’s accountants, 81% believe that AI has positively influenced their productivity. Dan Luthi, a partner at Ignite Spot Accounting Services, underscores this sentiment, saying, “AI isn’t taking over our jobs. It’s giving us more room to do the work that matters.” For small businesses, this means that accountants can focus more on strategic advice tailored to specific needs, rather than getting bogged down in traditional compliance tasks.

Shifting Dynamics in Client Relationships

Strategic advisory services are becoming increasingly important, as nearly eight in ten accountants (79%) expect a rise in demand for such expertise. According to the survey, 94% of these professionals believe this growth will lead to higher revenue for their firms, and 89% foresee an expanded client base.

The survey also highlights that technology has significantly reduced compliance workload, allowing accountants to devote more time to strategic advisory roles. Many firms are prioritizing growth by attracting higher-value clients and expanding advisory offerings, aligning with the needs of small businesses that seek more than just basic accounting services.

Challenges in Tech Adoption

However, the road to digital transformation isn’t without speed bumps. Many firms report facing tech overload, with an average of eight apps used for core operations. This complexity leads to high costs, integration issues, and increased training requirements for staff. Notably, 66% of accountants feel overwhelmed by the technology’s complexity at least weekly, emphasizing a need for simplification.

The survey reveals a potential decline in technology investments, with projected spending dropping from an average of $24,000 to $20,000 in the coming year. This could mean less innovation and fewer resources available for small business owners who rely on their accountants’ tech-savvy capabilities.

Talent Gaps Remain a Concern

In addition to tech challenges, hiring and retaining skilled talent is pressing. While 75% of firms are prioritizing tech skills in hiring, only 28% report training programs that fully meet modern demands. Additionally, 80% of accountants find it tough to hire experienced professionals—a statistic that has slightly improved but remains a sticking point.

Williams points to the importance of synergy between technology and human expertise, stating, “To keep the momentum going, firms can’t afford to overlook the talent side of transformation.” For small businesses, ensuring their accountants invest in ongoing education and training can yield significant benefits as they navigate this changing landscape.

Small business owners should pay close attention to these insights from the Intuit survey. As the role of accountants evolves with the adoption of AI and automation, those who adapt to these changes stand to gain a competitive edge. By leveraging the full range of advisory services and technologies available, small businesses can foster more productive and strategic relationships with their accountants.

Read the complete survey findings for deeper insights into this rapidly evolving industry at Intuit QuickBooks Accountant Technology Survey.