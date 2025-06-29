Acorn Bluff Farms Crowned Small Business of the Week by Ernst

In the heart of Iowa, where community and agriculture intertwine, a family business is carving a niche in the premium pork market. Acorn Bluff Farms, situated on a historic homestead in Columbus Junction, has captured the attention of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, who recently designated the farm as her “Small Business of the Week.” This recognition is part of a broader initiative by Ernst to honor small businesses across all 99 counties in Iowa.

The Todd brothers, Seth and Kenan, founded Acorn Bluff Farms in 2016, fueled by a passion for both family and farming. Seth, a Marine Corps veteran, teamed up with Kenan to revive the 200-year-old property, turning it into a successful venture specializing in the Mangalitsa breed of pigs. Known as “the Kobe of pork,” Mangalitsas are celebrated for their rich flavor and tenderness, a quality that has swiftly drawn a loyal customer base.

“Since 2016, Acorn Bluff Farms has proven they have the chops to deliver premium pork products directly to folks across Iowa,” stated Senator Ernst. “The Todd brothers are truly bringing home the bacon with their signature Mangalitsa pork, which continues to earn high praise for its exceptional quality.”

Small business owners can glean important lessons from Acorn Bluff Farms. The focus on a specialized, high-quality product can distinguish a business in a crowded marketplace. By offering products like boar sausage, chorizo, bacon, and pork chops through both farmers markets and an online storefront, the Todds have established multiple sales channels that can appeal to diverse customer bases. Their venture also highlights the advantage of storytelling in marketing; the farm’s rich history and family values resonate with consumers who prioritize local and sustainable choices.

On the operational side, Acorn Bluff Farms exemplifies the benefits of a family-run approach. The Todds work closely together, combining their individual strengths to streamline operations. Jared, their brother, manages the online storefront, enabling the enterprise to reach customers beyond local markets. This collaborative model may serve as a blueprint for other small business owners keen on leveraging family ties and shared responsibilities.

However, it is essential to acknowledge potential challenges as well. The focus on a niche product requires a commitment to quality that can be labor-intensive. For small business owners, ensuring consistent product quality while managing the day-to-day operations may present significant challenges, particularly during peak demand periods. Additionally, navigating online sales and market competition, especially in a sector dominated by larger meat producers, can require savvy marketing strategies and adaptability.

As the Todd brothers continue to expand their business, a key takeaway for small business owners is the importance of community engagement. Acorn Bluff Farms has built strong connections with local customers through farmers markets, while also reaching a broader audience digitally. Engaging with customers, both online and offline, fosters loyalty and encourages word-of-mouth promotion—vital for any small business looking to thrive.

The ongoing initiative by Senator Ernst to spotlight small businesses like Acorn Bluff Farms emphasizes a supportive environment for entrepreneurial growth in Iowa. “Stay tuned as Chair Ernst recognizes more Iowa small businesses across the state with her Small Business of the Week award,” the senator’s office announced.

For small businesses seeking inspiration, Acorn Bluff Farms stands as a testament to what passion, quality, and community involvement can achieve. The Todd brothers have embraced a clear vision, crafted a unique brand around their products, and integrated their family’s legacy into their business model, which resonates not only among local customers but also nationally. As Acorn Bluff Farms continues to thrive, other small business owners can look to their example as a guide for creating a meaningful and profitable venture.

For further details on the small business recognition by Senator Ernst, visit the original announcement here.