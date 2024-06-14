Add Fun to Skype Chats with Snap’s Lenses Powered by Camera Kit

Snap’s Camera Kit brings a new level of fun and creativity to Skype with the introduction of Lenses, allowing users to add an extra layer of expression to their chats. This integration is designed to enhance interactions, making conversations more lively and personalized.

Snapchat Lenses have long been popular among users, with approximately two out of every three Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality (AR) daily. Now, this engaging feature is available to Skype’s more than 80 million monthly active users. Whether you want to don a glitter beard, go retro with disco glasses, or shower your screen with raining hearts, there’s a Lens for every mood and occasion.

This integration is powered by Snap’s AR tools, specifically the Lens Studio and Camera Kit SDK. Lens Studio is Snap’s AR authoring tool, which allows creators to design and publish Lenses. Camera Kit SDK enables partners to integrate these Lenses into their own platforms. This collaboration with Skype follows similar integrations with Microsoft Teams, SwiftKey, and Microsoft Flip, expanding Snap’s AR reach across multiple applications.

Using Lenses on Skype is straightforward. Here’s how to get started:

Open the Skype mobile app and select a contact or open an existing conversation. Tap the camera icon at the bottom right of your screen. Tap the smiling face icon next to the capture button to access the available Lenses. Select the perfect Lens for your chat. Take a photo or video using the Lens, then tap the send icon at the bottom right of the screen to share it.

Skype plans to expand its Lens library over the coming months, adding more options to help users celebrate holidays and stay updated with the latest trends. This continuous addition of new Lenses ensures that users always have fresh ways to enhance their conversations and express themselves creatively.

This new feature is not just about having fun; it’s also about connecting more deeply with friends and family. By using AR to add a personal touch to messages, Skype users can make their chats more memorable and engaging. This integration demonstrates how technology can bring people closer, even when they are miles apart.

The partnership between Snap and Skype exemplifies the potential of AR in everyday communication. It’s a step forward in making digital interactions as rich and expressive as face-to-face conversations. As AR technology continues to evolve, we can expect even more innovative features that will transform how we connect and communicate online.