Adobe Expands Acrobat AI Assistant with Contract Intelligence Features

Adobe has introduced new generative AI capabilities in Acrobat AI Assistant aimed at simplifying contract analysis for businesses and consumers. The enhancements allow users to quickly understand complex terms, compare multiple agreements, and verify contract details with greater efficiency.

AI-Powered Contract Intelligence

Contracts play a crucial role in daily business operations and consumer transactions, yet they often contain dense language that can be difficult to interpret. A survey conducted by Adobe Acrobat found that nearly 70% of consumers have signed contracts without fully understanding the terms, while 64% of small business owners have avoided signing agreements due to a lack of confidence in their comprehension.

“Customers open billions of contracts in Adobe Acrobat each month and AI can be a game changer in helping simplify their experience,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud. “We are introducing new capabilities to deliver contract intelligence in Adobe AI Assistant, making it easier for customers to understand and compare these complex documents and providing citations to help them verify responses, all while keeping their data safe.”

Key Features of Acrobat AI Assistant

The new AI-driven contract intelligence features in Adobe Acrobat include:

Automated contract recognition: The AI Assistant identifies contracts, including scanned documents, and generates summaries and highlights of key terms.

The AI Assistant identifies contracts, including scanned documents, and generates summaries and highlights of key terms. Straightforward explanations with citations: AI-generated summaries include clickable citations for users to verify contract terms directly within their documents.

AI-generated summaries include clickable citations for users to verify contract terms directly within their documents. Version comparisons: Users can analyze up to 10 different contracts simultaneously to detect discrepancies, inconsistencies, and critical changes.

Users can analyze up to 10 different contracts simultaneously to detect discrepancies, inconsistencies, and critical changes. Secure sharing and e-signatures: Contracts can be reviewed and signed within the same platform, streamlining collaboration and approval workflows.

Adobe emphasized that Acrobat AI Assistant adheres to strict data security protocols. The company does not train its AI models on customer data and prohibits third-party language models from using Adobe customer data for training purposes. The AI Assistant supplements large language models (LLMs) with proprietary AI and machine learning technologies, enhancing its ability to accurately interpret document structures and content.

Acrobat AI Assistant, which launched in February 2024, has gained rapid adoption, with customer interactions in the app doubling quarter over quarter by the end of 2024. The contract intelligence capabilities are available across desktop, web, and mobile platforms in English, with support for additional languages forthcoming.

The AI Assistant is available as an add-on for both free Adobe Reader and paid Acrobat users at a subscription price of $4.99 per month.