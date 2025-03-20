Adobe Introduces AI Agents to Experience Cloud for Enhanced Customer Engagement

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has announced new AI-driven capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud aimed at helping businesses deliver highly personalized and seamless customer experiences across multiple channels. The announcement was made at Adobe Summit, the company’s flagship digital experience conference.

The new AI-powered tools include an AI-first module in Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) and enhancements to Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), both designed to optimize omnichannel performance and improve web engagement. According to Adobe, these innovations leverage its AI Platform, which integrates AI agents from Adobe, third-party providers, and commercially safe Firefly models to unify data, content, and customer journeys.

“Delivering a unified customer experience requires a much more agile and streamlined operation that solves real customer pain points, which can often be resource and time constrained,” says Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Digital Experience Business, Adobe. “Adobe is uniquely positioned to help brands meet this moment, with deep expertise in unifying AI, data and content production workflows to execute the right digital experiences with precision, while uncovering unseen problems.”

New AI Capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe’s latest AI-powered innovations provide businesses with tools to actively orchestrate AI-driven experiences. Among the key offerings:

Adobe Journey Optimizer Experimentation Accelerator : A new AI-first module in AJO designed to identify high-impact opportunities and optimize omnichannel engagement. The Experimentation Agent analyzes trends, learns from previous experiments, and generates insights for improved customer journey strategies.

: A new AI-first module in AJO designed to identify high-impact opportunities and optimize omnichannel engagement. The Experimentation Agent analyzes trends, learns from previous experiments, and generates insights for improved customer journey strategies. Adobe Experience Manager Sites Optimizer: An application that enhances web performance through automated issue diagnosis and solution recommendations. The new Site Optimization Agent detects engagement trends, identifies SEO issues, and suggests real-time content modifications to improve conversion rates.

Leading brands such as The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Airlines, Major League Baseball, Marriott International, and NVIDIA already rely on Adobe Experience Cloud to drive digital customer interactions.

Expanding AI Solutions for Enterprise B2B Teams

In addition to customer engagement tools, Adobe introduced AI capabilities for business-to-business (B2B) enterprises, aimed at streamlining go-to-market strategies and improving sales and marketing alignment.

AI Agents for B2B Account Orchestration : AI-driven workflows assist in lead generation by forming buying groups, assigning roles, and recommending targeted omnichannel engagement strategies.

: AI-driven workflows assist in lead generation by forming buying groups, assigning roles, and recommending targeted omnichannel engagement strategies. AI-Powered Content Creation : Marketers can leverage Adobe Firefly generative AI and Adobe Express for automated content generation across email, web, and paid media campaigns.

: Marketers can leverage Adobe Firefly generative AI and Adobe Express for automated content generation across email, web, and paid media campaigns. Customer Journey Insights : AI-powered analytics in Adobe Customer Journey Analytics B2B Edition provide real-time campaign assessments and sales pipeline insights.

: AI-powered analytics in Adobe Customer Journey Analytics B2B Edition provide real-time campaign assessments and sales pipeline insights. Reimagined Lead & Contact Journeys: Marketo Engage now includes a new visual journey designer, enabling teams to create AI-optimized campaigns tailored for lead conversion.

With these advancements, Adobe aims to bridge the gap between AI, marketing, and creativity, enabling businesses to scale personalized digital experiences. The company continues to enhance Adobe Experience Platform with integrated AI orchestration and customer experience data, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven customer engagement solutions.

The new AI-powered features in Adobe Experience Cloud are now available for businesses looking to optimize customer interactions and digital marketing strategies.