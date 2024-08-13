Adobe Launches AI-Powered Journey Optimizer to Revolutionize B2B Marketing

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has announced the general availability of Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) B2B Edition, a groundbreaking tool designed to transform how businesses engage with buying groups— the committees of individuals responsible for major purchasing decisions. Leveraging generative AI, this new offering will enable brands to identify and personalize experiences for these decision-making groups, driving greater precision in customer engagement and accelerating sales cycles.

Transforming B2B Engagement with Generative AI

B2B marketing and sales have traditionally faced challenges in identifying and engaging the right decision-makers within complex sales cycles. AJO B2B Edition addresses these challenges by evolving beyond lead-based and account-based marketing. Built on Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), AJO B2B Edition uses generative AI to create personalized customer journeys, identify key stakeholders within buying groups, and generate AI-driven content across multiple channels, including web, mobile, email, social, and events.

“Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organizations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers,” said Amit Ahuja, Senior Vice President of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business. “Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalized through real-time and unified data, while driving efficiency and productivity gains with the latest generative AI technologies.”

Key Features of AJO B2B Edition

Create and Assemble Buying Groups : Marketers can easily build and populate buying groups aligned to their product portfolios. With integrations to Adobe Marketo Engage and Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, these groups are qualified using data from the entire customer lifecycle, capturing insights such as web visits. Generative AI will soon enhance this by recommending roles and assignments within buying groups.

: Marketers can easily build and populate buying groups aligned to their product portfolios. With integrations to Adobe Marketo Engage and Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, these groups are qualified using data from the entire customer lifecycle, capturing insights such as web visits. Generative AI will soon enhance this by recommending roles and assignments within buying groups. Orchestrate Personalized Journeys : Once buying groups are identified, teams can create tailored journeys for each decision maker across multiple channels. AEP AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered interface, supports users by providing advice and troubleshooting during journey creation. Upcoming features include lifecycle stage definitions for real-time interaction triggers.

: Once buying groups are identified, teams can create tailored journeys for each decision maker across multiple channels. AEP AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered interface, supports users by providing advice and troubleshooting during journey creation. Upcoming features include lifecycle stage definitions for real-time interaction triggers. Generate Personalized Content : Using generative AI, marketers can create personalized email content tailored to specific buying groups. Future updates will allow for the creation of entire landing pages and digital forms through Adobe’s AI solutions.

: Using generative AI, marketers can create personalized email content tailored to specific buying groups. Future updates will allow for the creation of entire landing pages and digital forms through Adobe’s AI solutions. Enhanced Sales and Marketing Coordination : AJO B2B Edition offers sales and marketing teams direct visibility into each other’s engagement efforts with buying groups, facilitating streamlined workflows and precise customer engagement. Automated alerts will include AI-generated summaries and insights to assist sales in creating high-quality pipelines.

: AJO B2B Edition offers sales and marketing teams direct visibility into each other’s engagement efforts with buying groups, facilitating streamlined workflows and precise customer engagement. Automated alerts will include AI-generated summaries and insights to assist sales in creating high-quality pipelines. Performance Measurement and Optimization: New dashboards enable teams to analyze the effectiveness of buying group journeys, optimize resources, and demonstrate marketing’s impact on revenue. AI-generated insights will soon help surface trends to inform engagement strategies.

Partnerships with Leading B2B Brands

Adobe has already been working with some of the world’s largest B2B brands, including Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, to drive customer engagement. The introduction of AJO B2B Edition is expected to further enhance these partnerships by enabling more targeted and efficient marketing strategies.