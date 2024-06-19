adobe-and-tiktok-integrate-music-library-into-adobe-express

Adobe and TikTok have teamed up to integrate TikTok’s Commercial Music Library into Adobe Express via the Symphony Assistant add-on. This collaboration will empower small businesses and content creators to produce high-impact TikTok content with ease. Announced at the Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity, the integration provides Adobe Express users access to over a million top and trending songs pre-cleared by TikTok for commercial use.

Adobe Express is an AI-driven content creation app that allows users to design and share social media posts, videos, flyers, and more quickly. By incorporating TikTok’s Commercial Music Library, Adobe Express aims to help marketers and advertisers create, score, and publish engaging TikTok content efficiently.

Music plays a crucial role in the success of brands on TikTok, with 88% of users stating that sound is essential in conveying brand identity and influencing purchasing decisions. With the Symphony Assistant add-on, Adobe Express users can now access a wide range of music styles and genres from emerging and established artists, making it easier to find the perfect soundtrack for their content.

Govind Balakrishnan, SVP of Adobe Express and Creative Cloud Services, emphasized the importance of quick and engaging social content for competitiveness. He stated, “Producing and publishing engaging social content quickly is critical, and on TikTok, music is a must. Adobe Express features, powered by Adobe Firefly, generate stunning imagery at speed and are designed to be commercially safe. By making TikTok’s Commercial Music Library easily accessible within Adobe Express, we can now offer our customers an even easier and faster way of producing more effective TikTok content that works for their business.”

Andy Yang, Global Head of Creative Product at TikTok, highlighted the platform’s focus on creativity. He said, “Content, communities, and cultures are all directly connected to, and built by, creativity on the platform. We are continuously building and investing in creative solutions to help our brands be creative storytellers and connect with the TikTok community. We are excited to further expand our partnership with Adobe, giving brands the tools to soundtrack their TikTok content and create at scale.”

Adobe and TikTok’s partnership looks to improve the creative process for users, making it easier to produce impactful TikTok content. Adobe Express users can now utilize thousands of templates, Adobe Stock video clips, audio, and stickers to edit TikTok videos directly within the app. The Symphony Assistant add-on helps users refine and score TikTok-first video content with best practices, trends, hashtags, and insights to better reach their target audience.

The integration allows social media teams, small businesses, and freelance marketers to leverage trending TikTok songs to increase brand awareness and engagement. For instance, a small business promoting a new location can use the ideal soundtrack to build anticipation for its grand opening, while a freelance marketer can analyze music trends to find the perfect match for their campaign.

Adobe has also become a badged TikTok Marketing Partner, bringing together Adobe’s creative technology and TikTok’s digital expertise to help creators make and market content more effectively.

Starting today, free and Premium Adobe Express customers can access the TikTok Commercial Music Library through the Symphony Assistant add-on in English wherever TikTok is available. For more information, visit Adobe Express.