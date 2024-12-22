Adobe and Box Partner to Bring AI-Powered Creativity Tools to Secure Content Management

Published: Dec 22, 2024 by Joshua Sophy

Adobe and Box have announced a partnership that integrates Adobe Express, powered by Firefly AI, directly into Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform. The collaboration aims to simplify how businesses create, edit, and manage digital media within Box’s secure environment.

Adobe Express is now the default image editor for all Box users, enabling them to edit and create visual content without leaving the Box platform. The integration introduces intuitive tools powered by Firefly AI, designed to be commercially safe for enterprise use.

“As enterprises increase the amount of content they’re creating, Box is leveraging AI in our secure ecosystem to fuel collaboration, reduce content sprawl and manage risk,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. “We’re excited to partner with Adobe Express to enhance what we can offer with the world’s best creative tools and AI that’s commercially safe. As a result, every Box customer and user will have the ability to easily create, collaborate on and securely manage digital media in a single, secure Intelligent Content Management platform.”

The integration of Adobe Express into Box allows users to:

  • Instantly crop, resize, and edit images.
  • Apply filters and adjust opacity.
  • Remove objects and backgrounds.
  • Add or replace elements in images using Firefly-powered text prompts.
  • Automatically save edited files securely within Box.

Adobe and Box are working on additional features, including:

  • Generating new images within Box using Firefly AI by describing visuals or using reference images.
  • Video editing capabilities, such as trimming, converting to GIFs, and adding captions, directly within Box.

The Adobe-Box partnership builds on a decade of collaboration to enhance productivity for enterprise customers. Current integrations include:

  • Managing and editing PDF files in Box with Adobe Acrobat tools.
  • Syncing files between Box and Adobe Workfront or Adobe Marketo.
  • Storing and managing creative assets from Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Illustrator and InDesign in Box.

Thousands of joint enterprise customers, including BBC Studios, Lionsgate, and Penguin Random House, already utilize Adobe tools within Box to manage and transform digital content.

The Adobe Express integration is rolling out to Box enterprise customers. Users can access the image editing tools directly within Box at no additional cost, without requiring a separate Adobe Express subscription.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy

