Adobe Expands Creative AI Agents Across Firefly and Apps

Adobe is moving deeper into agentic AI, and small businesses that rely on social content, product visuals, video, branding, or client work may soon have a new way to move creative projects from idea to finished asset with fewer manual steps.

The company announced a major expansion of its creative agent across Adobe Firefly and Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign and Frame.io. The update gives creators and teams AI Assistants that can handle multi-step creative workflows based on a described outcome, rather than forcing users to move through each task manually.

For small business owners, freelancers, marketers and solopreneurs, the news matters because Adobe is not positioning these tools only for large creative teams. Several of the new Firefly features focus directly on everyday business needs: creating brand kits, turning product photos into short promotional videos, assembling rough video edits, building storyboards and adapting assets for different platforms.

Adobe said Firefly is evolving into an all-in-one creative AI studio that supports work from ideation to creation to production. The company is also bringing its creative tools to platforms where business owners already work, including ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini and Slack.

“Adobe has always been at the center of how the best creative work comes to life, and this is a major expansion of that promise,” said David Wadhwani, president of Creativity & Productivity business, Adobe. “Every creative now has an agent capable of helping them execute across every app and platform where they work so they can set the vision, apply their taste and make the calls that only they can.”

For a small business, the most practical impact may come from Firefly’s new creative skills. A business owner launching a new product could describe a style, brand name and color palette, then use Firefly AI Assistant to generate a logo, brand identity and color palette. The same business could turn product photography into a short-form video with lighting, motion, audio and brand styling. That could reduce the time and cost required to create social media assets, especially for companies without an in-house designer or video editor.

Adobe is also adding a Quick Cut feature that automatically assembles video clips into a polished first cut based on dialogue, narration or visual content. For businesses producing interviews, product explainers, customer testimonials or social videos, that could remove some of the most time-consuming early editing work. Users would still need to review, refine and approve the final product, but the assistant could provide a starting point faster than a manual edit.

The expanded Firefly studio experience, now in private beta, adds Elements and Projects. Elements lets users save characters, locations and objects for reuse across generations. Projects keeps assets, generations and creative context organized across Firefly and Creative Cloud. For a small business, those features could help maintain visual consistency across campaigns, seasonal promotions, product launches and social content.

Adobe is also bringing AI Assistants into major Creative Cloud applications. In Premiere, the assistant can sort assets into bins, batch rename clips, identify interview questions, add markers and assemble a working starting point. In Photoshop, users can describe tasks such as background swaps, resizing assets for multiple platforms or organizing layers. Illustrator users can ask the assistant to generate versioned files from spreadsheet data, reorganize layers or run pre-flight checks for print issues. InDesign users can update layouts based on a brand PDF or existing template. Frame.io users can organize shoot assets, surface revision feedback and generate B-roll inside a project.

These capabilities could be useful for small businesses that produce large volumes of marketing content but lack specialized production staff. A retailer could turn product images into short videos. A consultant could create branded presentation assets. A restaurant could maintain a consistent look across menus, social posts and promotions. A local service business could repurpose one campaign into multiple formats for Instagram, Facebook, YouTube Shorts, email and print.

However, small business owners should treat the tools as accelerators, not replacements for judgment. Adobe’s own research cited in the announcement shows 75 percent of creators describe creative AI as integrated or essential to how they work, while 85 percent say the final creative decision should remain theirs. That balance will matter for businesses that need brand consistency, accuracy and originality.

Owners should also consider workflow changes, training time and review processes before relying on AI-generated creative assets. AI may speed up production, but someone still needs to check whether a logo fits the brand, whether a video makes accurate claims, whether resized assets display correctly and whether generated content matches customer expectations. Businesses in regulated industries or those making product claims should add extra review before publishing.

Another consideration is availability. AI Assistant in Firefly beta is available in the Firefly web app, while the upgraded Firefly creative AI studio experience, including Elements and Projects, is in private beta through a waitlist. AI Assistant is available in public beta across Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, Frame.io and InDesign. AI Assistant for After Effects is in private beta.

For small businesses already using Adobe tools, the update may reduce the gap between having an idea and producing publishable content. For those not already in the Adobe ecosystem, the broader availability through platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini and Slack could make Adobe’s creative capabilities more accessible inside existing workflows.

The larger shift is clear: Adobe wants creative AI to become a working assistant that handles repetitive production tasks while leaving the final direction to the person or team behind the brand. For small businesses, that could mean faster content cycles, more consistent visuals and lower barriers to producing professional-looking marketing assets — as long as owners keep human review at the center of the process.

Image via Adobe