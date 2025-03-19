Adobe Expands Firefly Services and Custom Models for Scalable Content Production

Adobe has announced new enhancements to Adobe Firefly Services and Firefly Custom Models, aimed at helping businesses meet the rising demand for personalized content across multiple digital platforms. The announcement was made at Adobe Summit, the company’s flagship digital experience conference.

Firefly Services, a suite of generative AI tools for enterprises, now supports video and 3D content, broadening its capabilities in multimedia production. The introduction of Firefly Creative Production provides a no-code interface that automates repetitive content production tasks, streamlining workflows for marketing and creative teams. Additionally, Custom Models now integrate with Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, allowing marketers to scale on-brand content seamlessly.

AI-Powered Tools for Businesses

Adobe states that its innovations are powered by its AI Platform, which brings together AI agents, first-party data insights, commercially safe Firefly models, and secure third-party models. These advancements are designed to unify marketing and creativity, delivering personalized experiences efficiently.

Leading companies, including Accenture, Dentsu, Henkel, IPG Health, Tapestry, Monks, PepsiCo/Gatorade, Publicis, Stagwell, and The Estée Lauder Companies, are already using Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models to optimize marketing campaigns, accelerate content production, and enhance creative output.

According to Adobe, a Forrester Total Economic Impact Study found that Firefly offerings help enterprises scale asset variant production by 70% to 80%, while reducing the time spent on reviewing and fixing assets by up to 75% over three years.

“Businesses are seeing incredible results by leveraging Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models to drive a more efficient content supply chain,” said Varun Parmar, general manager, Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise Solutions. “Generative AI increases the capacity of marketers and creatives, enabling them to focus on what matters most, their craft.”

New Adobe Firefly Services APIs

Adobe also introduced several new APIs designed to improve content creation and management:

Translate and Lip Sync API (Generally Available): Enables instant translation of spoken dialogue into different languages while maintaining the speaker’s original voice with synchronized lip movement.

Enables instant translation of spoken dialogue into different languages while maintaining the speaker’s original voice with synchronized lip movement. Reframe API (Generally Available): Allows teams to resize videos efficiently for different platforms while ensuring accurate scene edits and seamless logo or image overlays.

Allows teams to resize videos efficiently for different platforms while ensuring accurate scene edits and seamless logo or image overlays. Custom Models API (Generally Available): Integrates custom AI models directly into production workflows to maintain brand consistency in newly created assets.

Integrates custom AI models directly into production workflows to maintain brand consistency in newly created assets. Substance 3D API (In Beta): Helps brands generate thousands of product image variations by combining 3D objects with Firefly-generated backgrounds, enhancing e-commerce and digital marketing efforts.

In addition to these API updates, Adobe introduced Firefly Creative Production, a no-code solution that allows marketing teams to automate asset cropping and content personalization, reducing production time and enhancing efficiency.

Custom Models Integration with GenStudio for Performance Marketing

Adobe’s GenStudio for Performance Marketing is now integrated with Custom Models, enabling marketers to access pre-trained models directly within the application. Currently in beta, this feature is designed to streamline the creation of high-quality, on-brand images for paid social ads, banners, emails, and other marketing materials.