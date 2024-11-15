Adobe Teams Up with Benny Blanco to Help Small Businesses Build Their Brands Using Adobe Express

Published: Nov 14, 2024

Adobe and artist, record producer, and bestselling cookbook author Benny Blanco have joined forces to empower small businesses with bold, creative marketing solutions through Adobe Express. The collaboration introduces a custom collection of Benny Blanco-designed templates, giving entrepreneurs and small businesses an easy way to create standout marketing materials.

In partnership with Benny Blanco, Adobe worked with Los Angeles-based restaurant Mariscos 4 Vientos to showcase the potential of the templates. The collaboration included creating fresh, visually dynamic menus, flyers, social media posts, and even branded T-shirts using Adobe Express.

“Adobe Express is already helping millions of people – from solopreneurs and SMBs to marketers and business users in some of the world’s largest organizations – promote their passions and grow their businesses,” said Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Express Product Group & Digital Media Services, Adobe. “We’re excited to see the work we’ve done with Benny and the Mariscos team inspire other entrepreneurs and businesses to makeover their marketing and stand out with their audiences.”

Benny Blanco Templates: A Creative Boost for Small Businesses

Adobe Express, a user-friendly design app, now features a new collection of templates inspired by Benny Blanco’s signature playful and eclectic style. Designed for businesses of any skill level, the templates provide vibrant colors, patterns, and textures to help brands make a bold statement.

To celebrate the launch, Adobe Express users in the U.S. can remix and personalize Benny Blanco templates and share their designs on social media for a chance to win $10,000 for their favorite small business. To enter, users can access the templates on AdobeExpress.com and share their designs on Instagram or TikTok, tagging @AdobeExpress and using the hashtags #AdobeContest and #CreateAnything. The contest runs through December 13, 2024, with winners to be announced shortly after.

