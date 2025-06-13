Adobe Launches New Express Tool to Help Small Businesses Create Better Ads Faster

Adobe has announced the launch of Adobe Express for ads, a new solution aimed at helping small businesses more easily design and publish high-performing ads across major platforms like Google, LinkedIn, Meta, and TikTok — with support for Amazon ads coming soon.

The new platform simplifies the ad creation process by combining Adobe’s creative tools, built-in platform-specific guides, and AI features into one app. With “social safe zones,” users can ensure that key visual elements and messages are optimized for each ad platform’s requirements, starting with Meta and LinkedIn formats on June 12.

“Landing a great ad can be long and arduous,” Adobe says. “Adobe Express for ads connects the dots in one convenient app, making it simple to get the right messages to your audiences quickly and effectively.”

Among its key features:

Thousands of free, platform-optimized templates

AI-powered tools for quick content creation, background removal, image generation, and more

Drag-and-drop customization and brand kit integration

Firefly-powered tools for safe commercial use of AI-generated assets

The new solution includes integrations with ad platforms that allow direct publishing from Adobe Express. For example, users can quickly push creatives into Google’s Performance Max campaigns or publish B2B video ads directly to LinkedIn. Adobe also previewed upcoming tools for Amazon advertisers to assist with pre-compliance and creative design.

In addition to publishing features, Adobe Express now supports analytics through new add-ons from Metricool and Bitly. These tools help users monitor ad engagement, link performance, hashtag success, and even conduct side-by-side analysis of competitor content across multiple platforms.

Adobe says this rollout marks a step toward making sophisticated ad creation and performance measurement accessible to small businesses — no creative team required.